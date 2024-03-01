Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research is now live. Trainers can participate in the same to encounter Poipole, the game's latest Ultra Beast debutant. Since the Special Research will run for the duration of the new season, tasks will be revealed over the course of the next few months.

World of Wonders runs from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 10 am local time. The season also marks the debut of Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge in Pokemon GO, which is set to take place at the Horizons crossover event.

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research (Poipole) tasks and rewards: How to complete

Pokemon GO Poipole (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research tasks and rewards are as follows:

World of Wonders - Step 1 of 5

Catch 20 Pokemon - 10x Poke Ball

Spin 10 PokeStops - 7x Pinap Berry

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 7x Razz Berry

Rewards: Poipole encounter, 803 XP

World of Wonders - Step 2 of 5

Complete 7 Field Research tasks - Skorupi encounter

Explore 10 km - Qwilfish encounter

Make 20 Nice Throws - 15x Great Ball

Rewards: 25x Poipole encounter, 803 XP

World of Wonders - Step 3 of 5

No information has been revealed as of now

World of Wonders - Step 4 of 5

No information has been revealed as of now

World of Wonders - Step 5 of 5

No information has been revealed as of now

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research (Poipole) start and end date

Pokemon GO World of Wonders Special Research can be claimed from Friday, March 1, 2024, at 10 am local time to Saturday, June 1, 2024, at 9:59 am local time.

As mentioned before, more tasks will be revealed as the Season of World of Wonders progresses.

