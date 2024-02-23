Pokemon GO Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude provides trainers with a chance to encounter Shiny Shaymin. The shiny variant of the Land Forme Shaymin made its debut with the GO Tour Sinnoh 2024 Los Angeles on February 16, 2024.

The ticket is part of the GO Tour Sinnoh 2024, who global variant is beginning on February 24. The event brings Origin Forme Dialga with Roar of Time or Origin Forme Palkia with Spacial Rend into the mix worldwide.

Trainers can guarantee an encounter with either of them depending on their choice between Diamond or Pearl badge in Road to Sinnoh Special Research.

Pokemon GO Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude (Shiny Shaymin) tasks and rewards: How to complete

The Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude Shiny Shaymin tasks and rewards are as follows:

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 1 of 7

Catch 492 Pokemon orginally discovered in the Kanto region - 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon orginally discovered in the Johto region - 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon orginally discovered in the Hoenn region - 492 XP

Catch 492 Pokemon orginally discovered in the Sinnoh region - 492 XP

Rewards: 10x Dialga Candy, 10x Palkia Candy, 10x Giratina Candy

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 2 of 7

Catch 20 Grass-type Pokemon - Burmy encounter [shiny variant available]

Catch a Pokemon 7 days in a row - ???

Catch a Pokemon on 21 different days - ???

Rewards: 1x Incense, 30x Ultra Ball, 1x Rare XL Candy

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 3 of 7

No information is available currently

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 4 of 7

No information is available currently

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 5 of 7

No information is available currently

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 6 of 7

No information is available currently

Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude - Step 7 of 7

No information is available currently

Pokemon GO Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude: Schedule and price

Pokemon GO Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude ticket is available from Monday, February 19, at 10 am local time to Sunday, February 25, at 6 pm local time. The ticket costs US$4.99 (or its equivalent in players' local currency) in the in-game shop.

The Masterwork Research Glimmers of Gratitude does not expire. Trainers can complete it at their own pace. Given the difficulties of the tasks involved, it will likely take some time before they can get their hands on Shiny Shaymin.