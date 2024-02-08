What is Dialga's Roar of Time Adventure Effect in Pokemon GO?

In the upcoming Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh event, the Origin Formes of both Palkia and Dialga are coming to the popular mobile title. To set these new forms apart from other Pocket Monsters in the game, these versions will come with the signature moves that their species is known for.

In the case of Dialga, it will receive its Roar of Time attack. This will not only serve as a great move in battles but will also be a means to provide a temporary buff for the creature's trainer.

Both Palkia and Dialga have different effects tied to their signature attacks, so which one the player uses is ultimately up to preference.

What is Roar of Time in Pokemon GO?

Official artwork for Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

Roar of Time is Origin Forme Dialga's signature attack in Pokemon GO. It is also an active buff that can be activated in exchange for Dialga candies and Stardust. When its effect is activated, Dialga uses its powers over the flow of time to pause the timer on limited effects applied to the player, like Incense and Star Piece duration.

Roar of Time is a Dragon-type attack, which means it benefits from Dialga's Same-Type Attack Bonus, making it even more potent in combat. This move has a base power of 150 in trainer battles and 160 in Pokemon GO Raids and Gym Battles.

How to use Roar of Time in Pokemon GO

Official artwork for the game (Image via Niantic)

Roar of Time can be activated from Origin Dialga's status screen. While the screen will still include the standard descriptions, type listing, and other details, a new section will appear towards the bottom. This is where players can choose to activate the move in exchange for resources.

Roar of Time can be set for a minimum of six minutes, with the option to increase this limit by six more in exchange for more resources. Once the desired limit has been set, Dialga will use its signature move to freeze the timer affecting Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Star Pieces, and Lucky Eggs.

This feature can be used as many times as the player wants, but they could also just set the timer to its maximum limit of 24 hours, effectively granting them the buff from their item for the duration. In theory, with effective resource grinding, players can get the game into a state where their consumable effects will never run out.

How to get Origin Dialga in Pokemon GO

Origin Dialga as seen in Pokemon Legends: Arceus (Image via Game Freak)

While Origin Dialga will be available for a limited time during the Tour: Sinnoh event, players have a couple of ways they can encounter one.

Both Origin Palkia and Origin Dialga will debut at the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh in-person event on February 17, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Additionally, players who purchase the ticket for the global rendition of the event will be able to earn an encounter with the Legendary corresponding to the ticket they chose (either Diamond or Pearl). Players who are fortunate enough can even encounter the creatures in their shiny forms.