When does Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour start?

It is that time of the year for Pokemon GO players. Details regarding the 2024 Sinnoh Tour were just revealed on the official Pokemon website. The Tour events of GO have always been some of the best ones that players from all over the world come to enjoy in real life. The previous Tour events of Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn were massive successes. Hopefully, the same will hold true for the Sinnoh Tour in Pokemon GO.

The Sinnoh Tour is an in-person event, but for those who won’t be able to travel, Niantic has a Global event planned for them.

We have received the details for this live event in GO. In this article, we will give you all the information about the time and location of the 2024 Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour, both for in-person and global events.

Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour: Date and location

The 2024 Sinnoh Tour will be held on February 17, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm PST and on February 18, 2024, from 9 am to 5 pm PST.

The 2024 in-person Sinnoh Tour events of GO will be held in the city of Los Angeles situated in the United States of America. The main events during the Sinnoh Tour will be hosted at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

The Global Sinnoh Tour will be held on February 24, 2023, and February 25, 2023, from 10 am local time to 6 pm local time.

There is an exciting discount that you can get right now on the Sinnoh Tour tickets. If you purchase the tickets for the in-person events before December 31, 2023, the Live Event Ticket will cost you US$ 25 instead of US$ 30. While a US$ 5 discount might not seem much, a small cut is always better than paying the full price.

What to expect from the 2024 Pokemon GO Sinnoh Tour?

To start things off, you will have a few Team GO Rocket missions. You can access this if you visit the Rose Bowl Stadium during the event. These can be Dialga or Palkia-related events. Maybe we will get to see shadow variants of these creatures.

You will also get to see a new Masterwork Research Task during the event. Every Pocket Monster from the fourth generation will be released with its shiny variant. This means that Shiny Shaymin will make a debut in Pokemon GO.

Like most Tour events in GO, the Sinnoh variant will enjoy increased shiny odds for all Pocket Monsters. So, keep an eye out for Pachirisu, Rotom, and more.

There are a lot of other features that you will see in Sinnoh Tour events.