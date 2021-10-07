How to reach Legend rank in Pokemon GO

Season 9 of Pokemon GO's PvP Battle League is well underway, with a legion of players taking each other head-on to be the very best in battle.

After climbing the numbered ranks in GO Battle League, Pokemon GO trainers will be tasked with achieving the final four ranks of Ace, Veteran, Expert, and Legend. Legend is the culmination of a trainer's hard work and gives them a substantial reward to compensate for the hours of battling they had to undertake to achieve the pinnacle of PvP battle.

Pokemon GO: Rank requirements and reaching Legend rank

Pokemon GO PvP is difficult and requires a lot of forethought, but the rewards are commensurate with the investment (Image via Niantic)

The rise from Rank 1 in Pokemon GO PvP to Legend is a long and difficult one, but Niantic makes the rewards worth it every season despite changing the top rewards each time. A list of ranks and their requirements can be found below:

Rank 1 The starting rank for trainers at the dawn of a new PvP season Rank 2 Complete 5 battles Rank 3 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 4 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 5 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 6 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 7 Win 1 battle Rank 8 Win 1 more battle Rank 9 Win 1 more battle Rank 10 Win 1 more battle Rank 11 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 12 Win 5 more battles Rank 13 Win 6 more battles Rank 14 Win 7 more battles Rank 15 Win 8 more battles Rank 16 Complete 5 additional battles Rank 17 Win 10 more battles Rank 18 Win 15 more battles Rank 19 Win 20 more battles Rank 20 Complete 5 additional battles Ace Reach a rating of 2000 or higher Veteran Reach a rating of 2500 or more Expert Reach a rating of 2750 or more Legend Reach a rating of 3000 or more

This is obviously easier said than done, especially in the non-numbered ranks where a player's rating comes into play as opposed to simply winning and finishing battles.

However, if trainers want to catch a special Pikachu Libre and obtain some cool avatar items for the current season, they'll need to keep grinding and defeating opponents to raise their rating to 3000 or higher.

It's easy to simply say so, but with several prepared teams sporting top Pokemon picks in the meta, players should be able to raise their rank progressively.

It won't be easy, as many top trainers compete in the top ranks of any of Pokemon GO's divisions in the Battle League. Constant tweaking of a team to meet the current meta's demands is required to counter the top Pokemon or beat them outright with a better option.

All facets of battle, including type advantages, Fast and Charge Moves, stats, and CP, must be considered when building a team. Just as important as a trainer's team is their battle strategy. If they misuse their best Pokemon or waste their shields with abandon, Pokemon GO trainers may see the losses pile up and their ranking take a dip.

Practice and planning are the names of the game in Pokemon GO PvP. There's no perfect strategy or silver bullet that will allow players to achieve Legend rank easily or quickly.

Raising through the PvP ranks is a grind, perhaps one of the most difficult in the entire game, but it's a long way to the top if you want to be celebrated as a Legend for the season. Keep your eye on the prize and play smart, trainers will need to be at their peak performance in order to grab the top rank.

