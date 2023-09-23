5 best Great League teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound

Pokemon GO's Adventure Abounds season has brought a number of adjustments to the trainer battle scene. Alongside a hard reset on all players' ranks, there have been several buffs and nerfs handed out to several attacks. New moves have also been added to the game. This has had a moderate effect on the current meta across all formats of Pokemon GO Battle League.

The Great League is one of the main formats of trainer battles in Niantic's mobile game. It allows you to use critters up to 1,500 CP. Being the most accessible format of combat, it also has the most number of options, which can lead to some confusion when coming up with suitable team compositions. This article has some meta-friendly suggestions for you.

Top Great League teams in Pokemon GO Battle League

1) Shadow Gligar, Dubwool, and Carbink

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Gligar Lead Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig Dubwool Switch Double Kick Body Slam, Payback Carbink Closer Rock Throw Rock Slide, Moonblast

One of the biggest struggles most critters in the Great League of Pokemon GO Battle League face is the absence of sturdy defenses. However, with this team, you don't have to worry about that.

This team performs well against popular meta-picks like Medicham, Lickitung, Galarian Stunfisk, Sableye, and Swampert. Breaking Swipe Steelix is a big-time core-breaker for this team, so be careful if you see it on the opponent's side.

The team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Electric, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Ground, Normal, and Poison-type Pokemon but has an overall weakness against Grass, Ice, Steel, and Water-type foes. That said, it can hit 15 out of the 18 elemental types for super effective damage.

2) Deoxys (Defense), Mandibuzz, and Steelix

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Deoxys (Defense) Lead Psycho Cut Psycho Boost, Thunderbolt Mandibuzz Switch Snarl Aerial Ace, Dark Pulse Steelix Closer Dragon Tail Breaking Swipe, Earthquake

When it comes to Great League options in Pokemon GO Battle League, this is on the bulkier side. Alolan Ninetales is a major core-breaker for this lineup, as none of the critters stands a chance against it in one-on-one combat.

This team is weak against Medicham, Carbink, Registeel, Swampert, and Galarian Stunfisk, all of which are common adversaries. Additionally, it generally performs well against Dragon, Electric, Flying, Grass, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type Pocket Monsters but struggles against Fire, Ice, and Water-type ones.

3) Shadow Swampert, Shadow Gligar, and Registeel

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Shadow Swampert Lead Mud Shot Hydro Cannon*, Earthquake Shadow Gligar Switch Wing Attack Aerial Ace, Dig Registeel Closer Lock On Focus Blast, Zap Cannon*

Unlike the last two teams, this one is more frail and is dependent on your offensive output. It absolutely wrecks Carbink, Registeel, Sableye, Scrafty, or Galarian Stunfisk but suffers decisive defeats when faced with opposing Gligar, Mantine, Medicham, and Mandibuzz.

The team is generally strong against Bug, Dragon, Electric, Fairy, Flying, Ground, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Steel-type creatures in Pokemon GO. Grass, Ice, and Water are elemental types you should be wary of.

4) Scrafty, Lickitung, and Carbink

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Scrafty Lead Counter Foul Play, Power-Up Punch Lickitung Switch Lick Body Slam, Power Whip Carbink Closer Rock Throw Rock Slide, Moonblast

This Pokemon GO Battle League team has an offensive side in Scrafty and a defensive side in Carbink, while Lickitung can fill in the gaps with its neutral Normal typing and solid coverage attacks.

The team has strong matchups against Water-type creatures such as Jellicent, Quagsire, Pelipper, Swampert, and Mantine. However, it doesn't do very well in the face of Cresselia, Medicham, Carbink, and Galarian Stunfisk.

On paper, the team leaves a lot to be desired with respect to coverage. However, it is so good in all other respects that with some practice, you will be able to pivot around the squad members to carve out a win condition no matter what your opponent throws at you.

5) Alolan Sandslash, Medicham, and Azumarill

Pokemon Role Fast Attack Charged Attacks Alolan Sandslash Lead Shadow Claw* Drill Run, Ice Punch Medicham Switch Counter Ice Punch, Psychic Azumarill Closer Bubble Ice Beam, Play Rough

No Great League team list in the current Pokemon GO Battle League meta is complete without at least one team featuring Medicham. This team can beat Medicham, Carbink, Gligar, Steelix, Galarian Stunfisk, Scrafty, Mandibuss, Quagsire, and Alolan Ninetales with ease. Its blindspot lies in Pocket Monsters like Jellicent, Defense Deoxys, Mantine, Sableye, and so on.

Overall, the team is strong against Bug, Dark, Dragon, Ice, Normal, Poison, Psychic, Rock, and Water-type critters but vulnerable to Electric, Fire, Ghost, and Ground-type picks. That said, it has plenty of coverage for these types as well.

Pokemon GO Adventures Abound update: Great League dates

The Great League will be available in the following periods during the season of Adventures Abound in Pokemon GO:

September 22 – September 29

October 6 – October 13

October 13 – October 20

November 3 – November 10

November 24 – December 1

This is all you need to know about the best Great League teams for Pokemon GO Season of Adventures Abound.