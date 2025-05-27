Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days (Season 23): Schedule and rewards

Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days mark the beginning of Season 23 in GBL, and with it comes a new schedule and set of rewards. The avatar item rewards this time around are based on Battle Tower Leon-Style Pose. GBL S23 begins on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1 pm PDT.

You can check out our guide on Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance adjustments and move availability to learn more about what to expect during Delightful Days.

Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days: Schedule

The Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 schedule for Delightful Days is:

June 3 to June 10 : Great League || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition

: Great League || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition June 10 to June 17 : Ultra League || Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

: Ultra League || Fossil Cup: Great League Edition June 17 to June 24 : Master League* || Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition

: Master League* || Summer Cup: Ultra League Edition June 24 to July 1 : Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League*

: Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League* July 1 to July 8 : Great League || Element Cup: Little Edition

: Great League || Element Cup: Little Edition July 8 to July 15 : Ultra League || Hisui Cup: Great League Edition

: Ultra League || Hisui Cup: Great League Edition July 15 to July 22 : Master League* || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition*

: Master League* || Sunshine Cup: Great League Edition* July 22 to July 29 : Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League*

: Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League* July 29 to August 5 : Great League || Fossil Cup: Great League Edition

: Great League || Fossil Cup: Great League Edition August 12 to August 19 : Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League*

: Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League* August 19 to August 26 : Master League* || Catch Cup: Great League Edition

: Master League* || Catch Cup: Great League Edition August 26 to September 2: Great League* || Ultra League* || Master League*

Note: Leagues and Cups with "*" will provide 4x Stardust from win rewards (this does not include end-of-set rewards).

Pokemon GO Battle League S23 (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers will get to participate in the GO Battle Weekend Delightful Days event that takes place from Friday, August 15, at 12 am local time to Sunday, August 17, 2025, at 11.59 pm local time. The bonuses involved are:

4x Stardust from win rewards. (This does not include end-of-set rewards.)

The maximum number of sets you can play per day will increase from five to 20, for a total of 100 battles, from 12 am to 11.59 pm local time.

Free battle-themed Timed Research will be available. Rewards include shoes for your avatar inspired by a powerful Battle Tower battler.

Pokemon encountered via GO Battle League rewards will have a wider variance of Attack, Defense, and HP.

All Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days Season 23 rewards

The following guaranteed rewards are available once per rank with the Delightful Days GO Battle League:

Rank 1 - Mienfoo (shiny encounter available)

- Mienfoo (shiny encounter available) Rank 6 - Vullaby (shiny encounter available)

- Vullaby (shiny encounter available) Rank Ace (2000) - Morpeko

- Morpeko Rank Veteran (2500) - Frigibax

- Frigibax Rank Expert (2750) - Dreepy

- Dreepy Rank Legend (3000) - Pikachu Libre (shiny encounter available)

The standard reward encounters per rank for Delightful Days GO Battle League are as follows:

Rank 1 - Paldean Wooper (shiny encounter available), Spoink (shiny encounter available), Spheal (shiny encounter available), Mienfoo (shiny encounter available), Bunnelby (shiny encounter available)

- Paldean Wooper (shiny encounter available), Spoink (shiny encounter available), Spheal (shiny encounter available), Mienfoo (shiny encounter available), Bunnelby (shiny encounter available) Rank 6 - Skorupi (shiny encounter available), Vullaby (shiny encounter available)

- Skorupi (shiny encounter available), Vullaby (shiny encounter available) Rank 11 - Barboach (shiny encounter available), Feebas (shiny encounter available), Inkay (shiny encounter available), Cetoddle (shiny encounter available)

- Barboach (shiny encounter available), Feebas (shiny encounter available), Inkay (shiny encounter available), Cetoddle (shiny encounter available) Rank 16 - Alolan Raichu (shiny encounter available), Alolan Marowak (shiny encounter available), Pancham (shiny encounter available), Active Raid Boss in 5-star raids

- Alolan Raichu (shiny encounter available), Alolan Marowak (shiny encounter available), Pancham (shiny encounter available), Active Raid Boss in 5-star raids Rank 2000+ - Morpeko

- Morpeko Rank 2500+ - Frigibax

- Frigibax Rank 2750+ - Dreepy

Delightful Days Timed Research Pass and Avatar rewards

A free battle-themed Timed Research will be available during the Pokemon GO Battle League Delightful Days season to all Pokemon GO trainers. Each research page needs players to get 100 victories. The rewards involve Stardust, Rare Candy XL, Elite Fast TM (400 wins), and Elite Charged TM (500 wins).

Avatar items are also going to be available as rewards in Pokemon GO Battle League:

Ace rank - Battle Tower Leon-Style Boots

- Battle Tower Leon-Style Boots Veteran rank - Battle Tower Leon-Style Pants

- Battle Tower Leon-Style Pants Expert rank - Battle Tower Leon-Style Top

- Battle Tower Leon-Style Top Legend rank - Battle Tower Leon-Style Pose

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

