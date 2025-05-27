  • home icon
All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified May 27, 2025 13:01 GMT
Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 brings a host of balancing changes and move availability updates. The new chapter starts with the arrival of the Season of Delightful Days. GBL S23 starts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1 am PDT.

With the start of a new GBL season, your rank will be reset, and the applicable end-of-season rewards will be available. Learn more about the balance updates and move availability changes in Season 23 in Pokemon GO below.

All move buffs and nerfs part of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Season of Delightful Days in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)
The following changes are being made as part of GO Battle League S23 during Season of Delightful Days:

Ember

  • Energy generation increased

Bug Bite

  • Trainer Battles: 3 → 4 power

Fury Cutter

  • Trainer Battles: 2 → 3 power

Acid

  • Energy generation increased

Bullet Punch

  • Trainer Battles: 6 → 8 power

Metal Sound

  • Trainer Battles: 3 → 5 power

Double Iron Bash

  • Trainer Battles: 50 → 55 power

Doom Desire

  • Trainer Battles: 75 → 80 power

Crunch

  • Chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's defense is decreased

Wrap

  • Guaranteed chance to decrease the opposing Pokemon's defense

Parabolic Charge

  • Energy cost decreased
  • Guaranteed chance to increase the user's defense

Move availability changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance update (Delightful Days)

The following GO Battle League move availability changes arrive with Delightful Days:

  • Gholdengo - Charged Attack Power Gem
  • Lunala - Fast Attack Shadow Claw
  • Skeledirge - Fast Attack Hex
  • Beedrill - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Arbok - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Nidoqueen - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Nidoking - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Tentacruel - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Toxicroak - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Scolipede - Fast Attack Poison Sting
  • Raichu - Charged Attack Surf
  • Alolan Raichu - Charged Attack Surf
  • Sealeo - Charged Attack Surf
  • Galarian Meowth - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Aron - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Lairon - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Aggron - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Dhelmise - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Perrserker - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Varoom - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Revavroom - Fast Attack Metal Sound
  • Pawmi - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
  • Pawmo - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
  • Pawmot - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
  • Lickitung - Charge Attack Wrap
  • Milotic - Charge Attack Wrap
  • Dhelmise - Charge Attack Wrap
  • Galarian Articuno - Charged Attack Fly
  • Galarian Zapdos - Charged Attack Fly
  • Galarian Moltres - Charged Attack Fly
  • Lugia - Charged Attack Fly
  • Metang - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
  • Metagross - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
  • Kleavor - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
