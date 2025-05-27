All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 brings a host of balancing changes and move availability updates. The new chapter starts with the arrival of the Season of Delightful Days. GBL S23 starts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1 am PDT.

With the start of a new GBL season, your rank will be reset, and the applicable end-of-season rewards will be available. Learn more about the balance updates and move availability changes in Season 23 in Pokemon GO below.

All move buffs and nerfs part of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

The following changes are being made as part of GO Battle League S23 during Season of Delightful Days:

Ember

Energy generation increased

Bug Bite

Trainer Battles: 3 → 4 power

Fury Cutter

Trainer Battles: 2 → 3 power

Acid

Energy generation increased

Bullet Punch

Trainer Battles: 6 → 8 power

Metal Sound

Trainer Battles: 3 → 5 power

Double Iron Bash

Trainer Battles: 50 → 55 power

Doom Desire

Trainer Battles: 75 → 80 power

Crunch

Chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's defense is decreased

Wrap

Guaranteed chance to decrease the opposing Pokemon's defense

Parabolic Charge

Energy cost decreased

Guaranteed chance to increase the user's defense

Move availability changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance update (Delightful Days)

The following GO Battle League move availability changes arrive with Delightful Days:

Gholdengo - Charged Attack Power Gem

- Charged Attack Power Gem Lunala - Fast Attack Shadow Claw

- Fast Attack Shadow Claw Skeledirge - Fast Attack Hex

- Fast Attack Hex Beedrill - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Arbok - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Nidoqueen - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Nidoking - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Tentacruel - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Toxicroak - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Scolipede - Fast Attack Poison Sting

- Fast Attack Poison Sting Raichu - Charged Attack Surf

- Charged Attack Surf Alolan Raichu - Charged Attack Surf

- Charged Attack Surf Sealeo - Charged Attack Surf

- Charged Attack Surf Galarian Meowth - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Aron - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Lairon - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Aggron - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Dhelmise - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Perrserker - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Varoom - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Revavroom - Fast Attack Metal Sound

- Fast Attack Metal Sound Pawmi - Fast Attack Thunder Shock

- Fast Attack Thunder Shock Pawmo - Fast Attack Thunder Shock

- Fast Attack Thunder Shock Pawmot - Fast Attack Thunder Shock

- Fast Attack Thunder Shock Lickitung - Charge Attack Wrap

- Charge Attack Wrap Milotic - Charge Attack Wrap

- Charge Attack Wrap Dhelmise - Charge Attack Wrap

- Charge Attack Wrap Galarian Articuno - Charged Attack Fly

- Charged Attack Fly Galarian Zapdos - Charged Attack Fly

- Charged Attack Fly Galarian Moltres - Charged Attack Fly

- Charged Attack Fly Lugia - Charged Attack Fly

- Charged Attack Fly Metang - Fast Attack Fury Cutter

- Fast Attack Fury Cutter Metagross - Fast Attack Fury Cutter

- Fast Attack Fury Cutter Kleavor - Fast Attack Fury Cutter

