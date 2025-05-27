All Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)

Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 brings a host of balancing changes and move availability updates. The new chapter starts with the arrival of the Season of Delightful Days. GBL S23 starts on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 1 am PDT.
With the start of a new GBL season, your rank will be reset, and the applicable end-of-season rewards will be available. Learn more about the balance updates and move availability changes in Season 23 in Pokemon GO below.
All move buffs and nerfs part of Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance updates (Delightful Days)
The following changes are being made as part of GO Battle League S23 during Season of Delightful Days:
Ember
- Energy generation increased
Bug Bite
- Trainer Battles: 3 → 4 power
Fury Cutter
- Trainer Battles: 2 → 3 power
Acid
- Energy generation increased
Bullet Punch
- Trainer Battles: 6 → 8 power
Metal Sound
- Trainer Battles: 3 → 5 power
Double Iron Bash
- Trainer Battles: 50 → 55 power
Doom Desire
- Trainer Battles: 75 → 80 power
Crunch
- Chance to lower the opposing Pokemon's defense is decreased
Wrap
- Guaranteed chance to decrease the opposing Pokemon's defense
Parabolic Charge
- Energy cost decreased
- Guaranteed chance to increase the user's defense
Move availability changes in the Pokemon GO Battle League Season 23 balance update (Delightful Days)
The following GO Battle League move availability changes arrive with Delightful Days:
- Gholdengo - Charged Attack Power Gem
- Lunala - Fast Attack Shadow Claw
- Skeledirge - Fast Attack Hex
- Beedrill - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Arbok - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Nidoqueen - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Nidoking - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Tentacruel - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Toxicroak - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Scolipede - Fast Attack Poison Sting
- Raichu - Charged Attack Surf
- Alolan Raichu - Charged Attack Surf
- Sealeo - Charged Attack Surf
- Galarian Meowth - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Aron - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Lairon - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Aggron - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Dhelmise - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Perrserker - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Varoom - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Revavroom - Fast Attack Metal Sound
- Pawmi - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
- Pawmo - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
- Pawmot - Fast Attack Thunder Shock
- Lickitung - Charge Attack Wrap
- Milotic - Charge Attack Wrap
- Dhelmise - Charge Attack Wrap
- Galarian Articuno - Charged Attack Fly
- Galarian Zapdos - Charged Attack Fly
- Galarian Moltres - Charged Attack Fly
- Lugia - Charged Attack Fly
- Metang - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
- Metagross - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
- Kleavor - Fast Attack Fury Cutter
