Pokemon GO Delightful Days revealed: New Pokemon debuts, seasonal changes, and more

Pokemon GO Delightful Days details have been revealed, with the new season bringing several Pokemon debuts, Max debuts, seasonal rotations, and plenty more. Delightful Days' crowning event is set to be GO Fest 2025, which will have three in-person events and one global worldwide occasion.

Ad

With Delightful Days, the GO Battle League Season 23 kicks off. You can learn more about this season's GBL in our schedule and rewards and balance adjustments and move availability guides.

Pokemon GO Delightful Days overview

Delightful Days runs from June 3, 2025, at 10 am local time to September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time in Pokemon GO. We already know the upcoming season's Community Day event dates. The active seasonal bonuses are:

Ad

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

One additional Special Trade per day.

Increased XP for the first catch of the day.

Double Daily Adventure Incense duration.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pokemon and Max Pokemon debuts

Focusing on Pokemon from Paldea, Galar, and Hisui regions, Delightful Days will see the Pokemon GO debuts of Yamper, Boltund, Hisuian Lilligant, and Tatsugiri (all forms).

Gigantamax Cinderace and Gigantamax Inteleon are also set to make Max Pokemon debuts in-game. They are set to be part of the Summer 2025 events announced earlier.

Research Breakthrough encounters

Delightful Days' Research Breakthrough encounters will be one of the following:

Ad

Aerodactyl (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)

Gible (shiny encounter available)

Sinistea

Charcadet (shiny encounter available)

Frigibax

Wild encounters

Some of the Pokemon GO wild encounters for Delightful Days will be as follows:

Cities

Pidgeot (shiny encounter available)

Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter available)

Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)

Glameow (shiny encounter available)

Scraggy (shiny encounter available)

Litwick (shiny encounter available)

Fidough

Forests

Galarian Ponyta (shiny encounter available)

Ampharos (shiny encounter available)

Sudowoodo (shiny encounter available)

Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)

Patrat (shiny encounter available)

Petilil (shiny encounter available)

Gossifleur

Ad

Mountains

Alolan Geodude (shiny encounter available)

Nosepass (shiny encounter available)

Aggron (shiny encounter available)

Sandy Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Stunfisk (shiny encounter available)

Bunnelby (shiny encounter available)

Rookidee

Beaches and Water

Galarian Slowpoke (shiny encounter available)

Gyarados (shiny encounter available)

Mantine (shiny encounter available)

Bidoof (shiny encounter available)

Dewpider (shiny encounter available)

Bruxish (shiny encounter available)

Tadbulb

Northern Hemisphere

Hisuian Voltorb (shiny encounter available)

Treecko (shiny encounter available)

Torchic (shiny encounter available)

Mudkip (shiny encounter available)

Summer Deerling (shiny encounter available)

Goomy (shiny encounter available)

Fomantis (shiny encounter available)

Ad

Southern Hemisphere

Hisuian Qwilfish (shiny encounter available)

Bagon (shiny encounter available)

Turtwig (shiny encounter available)

Chimchar (shiny encounter available)

Piplup (shiny encounter available)

Winter Deerling (shiny encounter available)

Bergmite (shiny encounter available)

Egg Hatches

The egg hatch pool during Delightful Days will be:

2 km eggs

Togepi (shiny encounter available)

Spoik (shiny encounter available)

Duskull (shiny encounter available)

Larvesta (shiny encounter available)

Smoliv (shiny encounter available)

5 km eggs

Larvesta (shiny encounter available)

Crabrawler (shiny encounter available)

Sandygast (shiny encounter available)

Komala (shiny encounter available)

Bruxish (shiny encounter available)

Ad

7 km eggs

Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Meowth (shiny encounter available)

Alolan Grimer (shiny encounter available)

Hisuian Voltorb (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)

10 km eggs

Lapras (shiny encounter available)

Toxel (shiny encounter available)

Dreepy

Charcadet (shiny encounter available)

Frigibax

5 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]

Skarmory (shiny encounter available)

Lileep (shiny encounter available)

Anorith (shiny encounter available)

Munchlax (shiny encounter available)

Riolu (shiny encounter available)

10 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]

Ad

Bagon (shiny encounter available)

GIble (shiny encounter available)

Jangmo-o (shiny encounter available)

Charcadet (shiny encounter available)

Frigibax

7 km eggs from Mateo's Gift Exchange

Alolan Vulpix (shiny encounter available)

Hisuian Sneasel (shiny encounter available)

Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)

Pawniard (shiny encounter available)

White-Striped Basculin (shiny encounter available)

Apart from these details, Delightful Days will host PokeStop Showcases, themed stickers, GO Pass, and monthly Eggs-pedition Access. It will also add Gigantamax Battles to the RSVP planner in Pokemon GO later on.

Ad

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Angshuman Dutta Angshuman is an Assistant Content Manager, Gaming, at Sportskeeda with a specialized focus on Pokemon. While completing his Master's degree in English Literature, Angshuman's research topics primarily included the many facets of game studies. That, along with his love for the medium which he believes to be the pinnacle of storytelling, led him to become a writer in the genre.



Angshuman prefers both solo and multiplayer titles on PC and PS5. His love for gaming stemmed from playing Bounce and God of War on mobile phones, and on to Age of Empires and Zoo Tycoon on PC. If he ever wished to convert a gaming cynic into a admirer, he would recommend indie games because of their versatility and their ability to be unaffected by genre-stifling publisher expectations.



Angshuman has interviewed several indie game developers in his career, spoken at many conferences, and contributed to book chapters. In his capacity to create highly accurate content, he thoroughly researches a topic, tracks citations until he finds the original source, and ensures his content doesn't misrepresent, misquote, or appropriate information.



In his spare time, Angshuman enjoys story writing, shooting landscapes and short films, reading, and painting. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨