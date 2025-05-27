Pokemon GO Delightful Days revealed: New Pokemon debuts, seasonal changes, and more

Pokemon GO Delightful Days details have been revealed, with the new season bringing several Pokemon debuts, Max debuts, seasonal rotations, and plenty more. Delightful Days' crowning event is set to be GO Fest 2025, which will have three in-person events and one global worldwide occasion.
With Delightful Days, the GO Battle League Season 23 kicks off. You can learn more about this season's GBL in our schedule and rewards and balance adjustments and move availability guides.
Pokemon GO Delightful Days overview
Delightful Days runs from June 3, 2025, at 10 am local time to September 2, 2025, at 10 am local time in Pokemon GO. We already know the upcoming season's Community Day event dates. The active seasonal bonuses are:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- One additional Special Trade per day.
- Increased XP for the first catch of the day.
- Double Daily Adventure Incense duration.
Pokemon and Max Pokemon debuts
Focusing on Pokemon from Paldea, Galar, and Hisui regions, Delightful Days will see the Pokemon GO debuts of Yamper, Boltund, Hisuian Lilligant, and Tatsugiri (all forms).
Gigantamax Cinderace and Gigantamax Inteleon are also set to make Max Pokemon debuts in-game. They are set to be part of the Summer 2025 events announced earlier.
Research Breakthrough encounters
Delightful Days' Research Breakthrough encounters will be one of the following:
- Aerodactyl (shiny encounter available)
- Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)
- Gible (shiny encounter available)
- Sinistea
- Charcadet (shiny encounter available)
- Frigibax
Wild encounters
Some of the Pokemon GO wild encounters for Delightful Days will be as follows:
Cities
- Pidgeot (shiny encounter available)
- Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter available)
- Trash Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)
- Glameow (shiny encounter available)
- Scraggy (shiny encounter available)
- Litwick (shiny encounter available)
- Fidough
Forests
- Galarian Ponyta (shiny encounter available)
- Ampharos (shiny encounter available)
- Sudowoodo (shiny encounter available)
- Plant Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)
- Patrat (shiny encounter available)
- Petilil (shiny encounter available)
- Gossifleur
Mountains
- Alolan Geodude (shiny encounter available)
- Nosepass (shiny encounter available)
- Aggron (shiny encounter available)
- Sandy Cloak Burmy (shiny encounter available)
- Galarian Stunfisk (shiny encounter available)
- Bunnelby (shiny encounter available)
- Rookidee
Beaches and Water
- Galarian Slowpoke (shiny encounter available)
- Gyarados (shiny encounter available)
- Mantine (shiny encounter available)
- Bidoof (shiny encounter available)
- Dewpider (shiny encounter available)
- Bruxish (shiny encounter available)
- Tadbulb
Northern Hemisphere
- Hisuian Voltorb (shiny encounter available)
- Treecko (shiny encounter available)
- Torchic (shiny encounter available)
- Mudkip (shiny encounter available)
- Summer Deerling (shiny encounter available)
- Goomy (shiny encounter available)
- Fomantis (shiny encounter available)
Southern Hemisphere
- Hisuian Qwilfish (shiny encounter available)
- Bagon (shiny encounter available)
- Turtwig (shiny encounter available)
- Chimchar (shiny encounter available)
- Piplup (shiny encounter available)
- Winter Deerling (shiny encounter available)
- Bergmite (shiny encounter available)
Egg Hatches
The egg hatch pool during Delightful Days will be:
2 km eggs
- Togepi (shiny encounter available)
- Spoik (shiny encounter available)
- Duskull (shiny encounter available)
- Larvesta (shiny encounter available)
- Smoliv (shiny encounter available)
5 km eggs
- Larvesta (shiny encounter available)
- Crabrawler (shiny encounter available)
- Sandygast (shiny encounter available)
- Komala (shiny encounter available)
- Bruxish (shiny encounter available)
7 km eggs
- Alolan Meowth (shiny encounter available)
- Galarian Meowth (shiny encounter available)
- Alolan Grimer (shiny encounter available)
- Hisuian Voltorb (shiny encounter available)
- Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)
10 km eggs
- Lapras (shiny encounter available)
- Toxel (shiny encounter available)
- Dreepy
- Charcadet (shiny encounter available)
- Frigibax
5 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]
- Skarmory (shiny encounter available)
- Lileep (shiny encounter available)
- Anorith (shiny encounter available)
- Munchlax (shiny encounter available)
- Riolu (shiny encounter available)
10 km eggs [Adventure Sync rewards]
- Bagon (shiny encounter available)
- GIble (shiny encounter available)
- Jangmo-o (shiny encounter available)
- Charcadet (shiny encounter available)
- Frigibax
7 km eggs from Mateo's Gift Exchange
- Alolan Vulpix (shiny encounter available)
- Hisuian Sneasel (shiny encounter available)
- Galarian Corsola (shiny encounter available)
- Pawniard (shiny encounter available)
- White-Striped Basculin (shiny encounter available)
Apart from these details, Delightful Days will host PokeStop Showcases, themed stickers, GO Pass, and monthly Eggs-pedition Access. It will also add Gigantamax Battles to the RSVP planner in Pokemon GO later on.
Check out other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨