Pokemon GO Community Day dates and predictions (June - August 2025)

Pokemon GO Community Day dates for June, July, and August 2025 were shared by the developer on May 8, 2025. Being some of the most popular events in the mobile game, knowing these dates ahead of time is crucial so trainers can plan. Here is when Community Days will take place in these three months:
- Saturday, June 21, 2025
- Saturday and Sunday, July 5–6, 2025 (Community Day Classic two-day event)
- Sunday, July 20, 2025
- Saturday, August 30, 2025
This article explores the potential creatures that will be featured during this period.
Pokemon GO Community Day predictions for June to August 2025
June 2025's Community Day has a high chance of featuring Jangmo-O. This is based on the trend that June typically features a powerful Dragon-type — with Deino, Axew, and Goomy being the stars of 2022, 2023, and 2024, respectively.
July is a harder nut to crack. It's likely to be an older-generation critter, with Starly, Poliwag, and Tynamo being the features in the last three years. If the developer decides to throw trainers a bonus following GO Fest 2025, they might even introduce a new Pocket Monster.
August's Pokemon GO Community Day will almost certainly feature Quaxly, the Gen IX Water-type starter. This day will mark the release of its shiny variant and give Quaquaval — the final evolution — access to Hydro Cannon.
Community Day Classics are also harder to pin down, with so many Pokemon GO Community Days to choose from. However, the July 2025 being a two-day affair promises quite the extravaganza.
Other Pokemon GO weekend events scheduled for June - August 2025
Besides the Pokemon GO Community Days, dates for other events like Raid Day, Max Battle Day, Hatch Day, and so on were also announced.
Here is the complete list:
- Saturday, July 12, 2025 (Raid Day)
- Saturday, July 19, 2025 (Max Battle Day)
- Saturday and Sunday, July 26–27, 2025 (Max Battle Weekend)
- Saturday, August 2, 2025 (Research Day)
- Sunday, August 3, 2025 (Max Battle Day)
- Saturday, August 9, 2025 (Hatch Day)
- Sunday, August 10, 2025 (Raid Day)
- Saturday and Sunday, August 16–17, 2025 (Shadow Raid Weekend)
- Sunday, August 31, 2025 (Raid Day)
With all this content coming to the game, the upcoming season will be full of action.
