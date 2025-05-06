How to beat Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must have a team of tanks that resist attacks and attackers that deal super-effective damage. The creature will be available as a 5-star Power Spot boss on May 10 and 11, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. The entry cost for the challenge is 800 MP and you can go in with up to three other trainers — with up to three Pokemon each.

This Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune Max Battle guide covers the best counters and the creature's weaknesses. It also has important post-battle information like shiny odds and hundo CP.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune Max Battles

Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO will take place on May 10 and 11, 2025 (Image via TPC)

Best tanks and healers

The best creatures to soak up damage from Suicune are:

Pokemon Form Move Notes Blastoise Dynamax/Gigantamax Bite Invest in Max Guard Lapras Gigantamax Psywave Invest in Max Guard Venusaur Dynamax/Gigantamax Vine Whip Switch out if Suicune has Ice Beam as one of its moves. Blissey Dynamax Pound Invest in Max Spirit Snorlax Gigantamax Lick Invest in Max Spirit Rillaboom Dynamax Scratch Switch out if Suicune has Ice Beam as one of its moves. Not to be used as an attacker.

Best attackers

The top attackers to use against Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO are:

Pokemon Form Move Notes Venusaur Dynamax/Gigantamax Vine Whip Max Attack level 3 Toxtricity Dynamax/Gigantamax Spark Max Attack level 3 Rillaboom Dynamax Razor Leaf Max Attack level 3 Zapdos Dynamax Thunder Shock Max Attack level 3 Raikou Dynamax Thunder Shock Max Attack level 3

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Can you solo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles?

No, it is impossible to take down Suicune's Dynamax form as a solo trainer. The creature is too bulky and doesn't have any double weaknesses.

Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune weaknesses and resistances

Suicune, being a mono-Water-type creature, is vulnerable to the following types of attacks:

Electric

Grass

It resists the following types, thanks to its elemental typing:

Fire

Steel

Ice

Water

Shiny odds from Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Suicune shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of finding shiny Suicune from these Max Battles. Note that this means each encounter has a 5% chance and not that you will be guaranteed a shiny if you participate in 20 battles. However, if you do end up encountering the shiny form, it's a guaranteed catch.

Dynamax Suicune 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Hundo Suicune from Max Battles will have 1,704 CP without weather boost. If the weather is Rainy, Suicune's hundo CP will be 2,130.

The following is the CP range you can catch Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO, depending on the weather:

No weather boost: 1,627 - 1,704 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,627 - 1,704 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,033 - 2,130 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Dynamax Suicune stats, moves, and upgrade costs

Attack: 180

180 Defense: 235

235 Stamina: 225

225 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Extrasensory (Max Mindstorm), Snarl (Max Darkness), Ice Fang (Max Hailstorm)

Extrasensory (Max Mindstorm), Snarl (Max Darkness), Ice Fang (Max Hailstorm) Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump

Ice Beam, Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

FAQ

1) What is the best Pokemon to beat Dynamax Suicune Max Battles?

The best counters to use against Suicune as a 5-star Power Spot boss are Gigantamax Toxtricity and Gigantamax Venusaur.

2) What is super-effective against Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune?

Electric- and Grass-type moves are super-effective against Suicune.

3) Is Dynamax Suicune good?

Suicune can be a powerful tank. However, this is a fairly saturated arena, with Blastoise and Lapras fulfilling this role efficiently.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

