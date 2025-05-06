How to beat Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO? Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

To take down Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO, you must have a team of tanks that resist attacks and attackers that deal super-effective damage. The creature will be available as a 5-star Power Spot boss on May 10 and 11, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. The entry cost for the challenge is 800 MP and you can go in with up to three other trainers — with up to three Pokemon each.
This Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune Max Battle guide covers the best counters and the creature's weaknesses. It also has important post-battle information like shiny odds and hundo CP.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune Max Battles
Best tanks and healers
The best creatures to soak up damage from Suicune are:
Best attackers
The top attackers to use against Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO are:
Can you solo Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles?
No, it is impossible to take down Suicune's Dynamax form as a solo trainer. The creature is too bulky and doesn't have any double weaknesses.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune weaknesses and resistances
Suicune, being a mono-Water-type creature, is vulnerable to the following types of attacks:
- Electric
- Grass
It resists the following types, thanks to its elemental typing:
- Fire
- Steel
- Ice
- Water
Shiny odds from Dynamax Suicune Max Battles in Pokemon GO
There is a 1-in-20 or 5% chance of finding shiny Suicune from these Max Battles. Note that this means each encounter has a 5% chance and not that you will be guaranteed a shiny if you participate in 20 battles. However, if you do end up encountering the shiny form, it's a guaranteed catch.
Dynamax Suicune 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Hundo Suicune from Max Battles will have 1,704 CP without weather boost. If the weather is Rainy, Suicune's hundo CP will be 2,130.
The following is the CP range you can catch Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO, depending on the weather:
- No weather boost: 1,627 - 1,704 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,033 - 2,130 CP CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Dynamax Suicune stats, moves, and upgrade costs
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 235
- Stamina: 225
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Extrasensory (Max Mindstorm), Snarl (Max Darkness), Ice Fang (Max Hailstorm)
- Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL
FAQ
1) What is the best Pokemon to beat Dynamax Suicune Max Battles?
The best counters to use against Suicune as a 5-star Power Spot boss are Gigantamax Toxtricity and Gigantamax Venusaur.
2) What is super-effective against Pokemon GO Dynamax Suicune?
Electric- and Grass-type moves are super-effective against Suicune.
3) Is Dynamax Suicune good?
Suicune can be a powerful tank. However, this is a fairly saturated arena, with Blastoise and Lapras fulfilling this role efficiently.
