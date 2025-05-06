  • home icon
How to get Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 06, 2025 05:33 GMT
How to get Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO
How to get Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO makes its debut on May 10, 2025 as a 5-star Power Spot boss. The creature will be available on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. It is the sixth Legendary to receive a Dynamax form in the mobile game and wraps up the Johto trio.

This article covers all the ways you can get Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO

Dynamax Suicune can be acquired in the following ways:

  • 5-star Max Battles
  • Trade

Dynamax Suicune promo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Dynamax Suicune promo in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

5-star Max Battles

You can challenge Suicune's Dynamax form on two days, May 10 and 11, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. The creature will appear in 5-star Max Battles, which you can participate in by using 800 Max Particles. Four trainers (including you) can enter these fights together, and each player can bring three creatures.

Suicune only has Water- and Ice-type Charged Attacks. Therefore, you can utilize bulky Water-, Ice-, and Grass-types to tank its attacks. The last category is not recommended if you run into a version that knows Ice Beam. Alternatively, bulky Normal-types like Blissey and Snorlax can also act as tanks.

For offensive options, G-Max Toxtricity, G-Max Venusaur, and Dynamax Rillaboom are the best options. Check out our Dynamax Attacker tier list.

Once you beat Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO, you can capture it at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 1,627 - 1,704 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Rainy): 2,033 - 2,130 CP CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to capture Suicune's Dynamax form directly, you can always ask a friend to trade one to you. Being a Legendary, this will always count as a Special Trade, potentially costing a huge amount of Stardust, depending on your Friendship Level.

Note that any Max Moves you unlock before the trade will remain. However, Max Moves that are powered up before the transfer will be reset to level 1.

Can Dynamax Suicune be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Suicune shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Suicune shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

Yes, you can get Shiny Dynamax Suicune in Pokemon GO. The odds of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%. Shiny Legendaries are guaranteed catches.

Dynamax Suicune stats, moves, and upgrade costs

  • Attack: 180
  • Defense: 235
  • Stamina: 225
  • Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Extrasensory (Max Mindstorm), Snarl (Max Darkness), Ice Fang (Max Hailstorm)
  • Charged Attacks: Ice Beam, Bubble Beam, Water Pulse, Scald, and Hydro Pump
  • Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 80 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 130 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 55 Candy XL

