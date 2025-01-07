Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list (February 2025)

With Dynamax and Gigantamax battles continuing to captivate Pokemon GO players, understanding which Pocket Monsters are the most effective in these battles is crucial. The tier list for Dynamax attackers is constantly evolving as new creatures are added, and the meta shifts.
This guide provides an overview of the best Dynamax attackers currently available, categorized into S, A, B, and C tiers to help you make the most informed decisions for your battles.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.
Pokemon GO tier list: Dynamax attackers in February 2025
S tier
The S tier is reserved for the cream of the crop. These Pokemon dominate Dynamax battles with their powerful moves and utility. They are also likely to remain relevant as more Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon are introduced, making them a solid investment for Stardust and resources.
- Metagross
- Machamp
- Gigantamax Venusaur
- Gigantamax Gengar
- Gigantamax Charizard
- Excadrill
- Gigantamax Toxtricity
- Gigantamax Lapras
A tier
The A tier features strong Dynamax attackers that excel in their respective roles but fall short of S-tier status. While they’re highly effective in certain scenarios, they’re more likely to be outclassed over time as new Pocket Monsters are added to the game.
- Rillaboom
- Inteleon
- Gigantamax Blastoise
- Gengar
- Cinderace
- Charizard
- Venusaur
- Toxtricity
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
B tier
B-tier Pokemon offer situational utility and are useful for players starting out in Dynamax battles. While they may fill specific niches, they’re less likely to remain viable in the long term, so use them sparingly and avoid heavy resource investment.
- Blastoise
- Greedent
- Falinks
C tier
The C tier consists of Pokemon that are largely outclassed in Dynamax battles. While they can be used if necessary, their performance is subpar compared to higher-tier options, and investing resources in them is not recommended.
- Dubwool
Dynamax battles in Pokemon GO are a thrilling way to test your skills, and choosing the right Pocket Monsters can make all the difference.
While S-tier Pokemon are your best bet for dominating battles, A-tier options are strong alternatives. B- and C-tier Pokemon should be chosen with caution, as they’re unlikely to have consistent damage output compared to others in higher tiers.
Keep an eye on future updates as the meta evolves, and good luck in your Dynamax battles.
