Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list (February 2025)

With Dynamax and Gigantamax battles continuing to captivate Pokemon GO players, understanding which Pocket Monsters are the most effective in these battles is crucial. The tier list for Dynamax attackers is constantly evolving as new creatures are added, and the meta shifts.

This guide provides an overview of the best Dynamax attackers currently available, categorized into S, A, B, and C tiers to help you make the most informed decisions for your battles.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO tier list: Dynamax attackers in February 2025

S tier

S-tier Dynamax attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The S tier is reserved for the cream of the crop. These Pokemon dominate Dynamax battles with their powerful moves and utility. They are also likely to remain relevant as more Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokemon are introduced, making them a solid investment for Stardust and resources.

Trending

Metagross

Machamp

Gigantamax Venusaur

Gigantamax Gengar

Gigantamax Charizard

Excadrill

Gigantamax Toxtricity

Gigantamax Lapras

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule

A tier

A-tier Dynamax attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The A tier features strong Dynamax attackers that excel in their respective roles but fall short of S-tier status. While they’re highly effective in certain scenarios, they’re more likely to be outclassed over time as new Pocket Monsters are added to the game.

Rillaboom

Inteleon

Gigantamax Blastoise

Gengar

Cinderace

Charizard

Venusaur

Toxtricity

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Also read: Why you shouldn't use Charged Attacks during Pokemon GO Gigantamax battles

B tier

B-tier Dynamax attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

B-tier Pokemon offer situational utility and are useful for players starting out in Dynamax battles. While they may fill specific niches, they’re less likely to remain viable in the long term, so use them sparingly and avoid heavy resource investment.

Blastoise

Greedent

Falinks

C tier

C-tier Dynamax attackers in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The C tier consists of Pokemon that are largely outclassed in Dynamax battles. While they can be used if necessary, their performance is subpar compared to higher-tier options, and investing resources in them is not recommended.

Dubwool

Also read: GO PokeStop Showcase: All dates and featured Pokemon

Dynamax battles in Pokemon GO are a thrilling way to test your skills, and choosing the right Pocket Monsters can make all the difference.

While S-tier Pokemon are your best bet for dominating battles, A-tier options are strong alternatives. B- and C-tier Pokemon should be chosen with caution, as they’re unlikely to have consistent damage output compared to others in higher tiers.

Keep an eye on future updates as the meta evolves, and good luck in your Dynamax battles.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨