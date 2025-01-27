Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule (January 2025)

By Angshuman Dutta
Modified Jan 27, 2025 12:50 GMT
Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule for January 2025 (Image via Niantic)
Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule for January 2025 (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule for January 2025 involves several pocket monsters, including the Kanto Legendary Birds. This is one of the three events that take place every week, the others being Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours.

In Max Mondays, a featured Dynamax Pokemon spawns in every Max Battle at all Power Spots for an hour every Monday. Trainers are advised to prepare the best counters based on the featured pocket monster's strengths and weaknesses. Max Battles can be a difficult affair for those unprepared.

sk promotional banner

Which Pokemon will be featured in next Max Monday in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Zapdos will be featured on the upcoming Max Monday on January 27 from 6 p.m. local time to 7 p.m. local time. Trainers also have the possibility of encountering Shiny Zapdos from these 5-star Max Battles.

also-read-trending Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

All Max Mondays in January 2025

The Max Monday schedule for January 2025 is as follows:

Featured PokemonDateTimeBattleCan it be Shiny?
MachopJanuary 66 pm to 7 pmTwo-starYes
SquirtleJanuary 136 pm to 7 pmOne-starYes
ArticunoJanuary 206 pm to 7 pmFive-starYes
ZapdosJanuary 276 pm to 7 pmFive-starYes

Depending on the tier/star of the Max Battle, Pokemon GO trainers are advised to pick up the best available counters for the fight and band up with other players to have a better chance.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी