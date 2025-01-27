Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule (January 2025)

Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule for January 2025 involves several pocket monsters, including the Kanto Legendary Birds. This is one of the three events that take place every week, the others being Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours.

In Max Mondays, a featured Dynamax Pokemon spawns in every Max Battle at all Power Spots for an hour every Monday. Trainers are advised to prepare the best counters based on the featured pocket monster's strengths and weaknesses. Max Battles can be a difficult affair for those unprepared.

Which Pokemon will be featured in next Max Monday in Pokemon GO?

Dynamax Zapdos will be featured on the upcoming Max Monday on January 27 from 6 p.m. local time to 7 p.m. local time. Trainers also have the possibility of encountering Shiny Zapdos from these 5-star Max Battles.

Trending

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

All Max Mondays in January 2025

The Max Monday schedule for January 2025 is as follows:

Featured Pokemon Date Time Battle Can it be Shiny? Machop January 6 6 pm to 7 pm Two-star Yes Squirtle January 13 6 pm to 7 pm One-star Yes Articuno January 20 6 pm to 7 pm Five-star Yes Zapdos January 27 6 pm to 7 pm Five-star Yes

Expand Tweet

Depending on the tier/star of the Max Battle, Pokemon GO trainers are advised to pick up the best available counters for the fight and band up with other players to have a better chance.

Check out other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨