Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule (January 2025)

Pokemon GO Max Monday Schedule for January 2025 involves several pocket monsters, including the Kanto Legendary Birds. This is one of the three events that take place every week, the others being Spotlight Hours and Raid Hours.
In Max Mondays, a featured Dynamax Pokemon spawns in every Max Battle at all Power Spots for an hour every Monday. Trainers are advised to prepare the best counters based on the featured pocket monster's strengths and weaknesses. Max Battles can be a difficult affair for those unprepared.
Which Pokemon will be featured in next Max Monday in Pokemon GO?
Dynamax Zapdos will be featured on the upcoming Max Monday on January 27 from 6 p.m. local time to 7 p.m. local time. Trainers also have the possibility of encountering Shiny Zapdos from these 5-star Max Battles.
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
All Max Mondays in January 2025
The Max Monday schedule for January 2025 is as follows:
Depending on the tier/star of the Max Battle, Pokemon GO trainers are advised to pick up the best available counters for the fight and band up with other players to have a better chance.
