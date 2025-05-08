How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Kingambit in Pokemon GO makes its debut on May 10, 2025, as part of the Crown Clash. Kingambit is the final form of the Pawniard line, evolving from Bisharp. It was introduced in the Scarlet and Violet games of Generation IX and is a dual Dark- and Steel-type.
This article covers all the ways you can get Kingambit in Pokemon GO.
How to get Kingambit in Pokemon GO
- Evolve Bisharp
- Trade
Evolve Bisharp
The only way to acquire Kingambit in the game without involving other players is by evolving a Bisharp. Pawniard is available in many ways, including wild spawns, one-star raids, and 10 km Egg hatches, and it evolves into Bisharp on being fed 50 Candy.
Bisharp can evolve into Kingambit starting from 10 am local time on May 10, 2025. It is one of the Buddy evolutions in Pokemon GO. Specifically, you must set Bisharp as your Buddy and defeat 15 Dark-type or Steel-type Pokemon in Raid Battles. Notably, Bisharp doesn't have to take part in these fights.
Once this requirement is fulfilled, you must feed Bisharp 100 Candy to evolve it into Kingambit.
Trade
If you don't want to go through the ordeal of evolving a Bisharp, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade a Kingambit in Pokemon GO to you. However, depending on the level of friendship, prepare to pay a hefty Stardust cost.
Can Kingambit be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, as long as you evolve a Shiny Bisharp, you can access Shiny Kingambit as early as 10 am local time on May 10, 2025. Pawniad, the base form of this creature, has boosted shiny odds of 1-in-64, so if you look hard enough, it will be relatively easy to find.
Pokemon GO Kingambit stats and moves
- Type: Steel and Dark
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 203
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 4,086 (4,135 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Metal Claw, Metal Sound, and Snarl
- Charged Attacks: Dark Pulse, Focus Blast, Foul Play, Iron Head, and X-Scissor
