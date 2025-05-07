All Pokemon GO Pass rewards in May 2025, and is the Deluxe worth purchasing?
The Pokemon GO Pass has returned in May 2025 for select users. This feature is still in its testing phase, so a couple of different variants of it exist. What is common is that it will be active from 10 am local time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, June 3 .
There is also the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe version that will be active during the same time that players can access during the same period for $7.99 (or equivalent regional currency). Progress through both tracks will take place simultaneously.
This article covers all the tracks in the free and Deluxe versions of the different variants of the GO Pass in Pokemon GO in May 2025.
Is the GO Pass Deluxe in Pokemon GO worth purchasing?
For $7.99 (or equivalent regional pricing) the battlepass-like system in the mobile game offers exciting rewards. Some of the most exciting ones among these are
A Lucky Trinket
Premium Battle Passes
Incense
Lucky Egg
Incubator
Super Incubator
Lure Modules
Candy XL
Additional Rare Candy XL
Considering you don't have to go through any extra effort in completing the Pass — daily activities like catching Pokemon, raiding, participating in Max Battles is enough — this can be a good way to earn exciting rewards. Therefore, if you are going to play anyway, and don't mind spending money on the game, this will be a worthwhile investment.
Make sure to collect the rewards before 10 am local time on Thursday, June 5, 2025.
