The Pokemon GO Pass has returned in May 2025 for select users. This feature is still in its testing phase, so a couple of different variants of it exist. What is common is that it will be active from 10 am local time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, June 3 .

There is also the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe version that will be active during the same time that players can access during the same period for $7.99 (or equivalent regional currency). Progress through both tracks will take place simultaneously.

This article covers all the tracks in the free and Deluxe versions of the different variants of the GO Pass in Pokemon GO in May 2025.

Pokemon GO Pass tiers and rewards: Free and Deluxe

Rank Free Track Paid Track 1 10000 × XP 10000 × Stardust 2 5 × Poké Ball 25 × Poké Ball 3 Machop 5 × Machop Candy 4 5 × Machop Candy 3 × Machop Candy XL 5 500 × XP 1500 × XP 6 500 × Stardust 1500 × Stardust 7 Slowpoke 5 × Ponyta Candy 8 5 × Slowpoke Candy 3 × Slowpoke Candy XL 9 5 × Nickit Candy Nickit 10 1 × Incense 1 × Incense 11 5 × Poké Ball 25 × Poké Ball 12 Fidough 5 × Fidough Candy 13 5 × Fidough Candy 3 × Fidough Candy XL 14 10 × Razz Berry 3 × Golden Razz Berry 15 750 × XP 2250 × XP 16 750 × Stardust 2250 × Stardust 17 5 × Klink Candy Klink 18 5 × Klink Candy 3 × Klink Candy XL 19 100 × Max Particle 400 × Max Particle 20 2 × Fast TM 1 × Lucky Egg 21 2 × Mysterious Component 2 × Mysterious Component 22 Passimian 5 × Passimian Candy 23 5 × Passimian Candy 3 × Passimian Candy XL 24 5 × Pancham Candy Pancham 25 Tier 1 GO Pass Bonus 26 5 × Great Ball 25 × Great Ball 27 5 × Dhelmise Candy Dhelmise 28 5 × Dhelmise Candy 3 × Dhelmise Candy XL 29 10 × Nanab Berry 3 × Silver Pinap Berry 30 2 × Charged TM 1 × Lure Module 31 1 × Poffin 1 × Poffin 32 Frillish 5 × Frillish Candy 33 5 × Frillish Candy 3 × Frillish Candy XL 34 1000 × XP 3000 × XP 35 10 × Great Ball 40 × Great Ball 36 1000 × Stardust 3000 × Stardust 37 Mienfoo 5 × Scraggy Candy 38 5 × Scraggy Candy 3 × Scraggy Candy XL 39 5 × Sandile Candy Sandile 40 1 × Rare Candy 1 × Incense 41 2 × Mysterious Component 2 × Mysterious Component 42 Mawile 5 × Mawile Candy 43 5 × Mawile Candy 3 × Mawile Candy XL 44 1500 × XP 4500 × XP 45 10 × Great Ball 40 × Great Ball 46 1500 × Stardust 4500 × Stardust 47 Cetoddle 5 × Cetoddle Candy 48 5 × Cetoddle Candy 3 × Cetoddle Candy XL 49 100 × Max Particle 400 × Max Particle 50 Tier 2 GO Pass Bonus 51 15 × Great Ball 50 × Great Ball 52 Bagon 5 × Bagon Candy 53 5 × Bagon Candy 3 × Bagon Candy XL 54 5 × Sinistea Candy Sinistea 55 1 × Lucky Egg 3 × Rare Candy 56 2 × Mysterious Component 2 × Mysterious Component 57 Zigzagoon 5 × Zigzagoon Candy 58 5 × Zigzagoon Candy 3 × Zigzagoon Candy XL 59 1 × Fast TM 2 × Fast TM 60 1 × Star Piece 1 × Premium Battle Pass 61 1 × Charged TM 2 × Charged TM 62 5 × Voltorb Candy Voltorb 63 5 × Voltorb Candy 3 × Voltorb Candy XL 64 2000 × XP 6000 × XP 65 15 × Great Ball 50 × Great Ball 66 2000 × Stardust 6000 × Stardust 67 Rockruff 5 × Rockruff Candy 68 5 × Rockruff Candy 3 × Rockruff Candy XL 69 5 × Drampa Candy Drampa 70 1 × Lure Module 1 × Lure Module 71 1 × Silver Pinap Berry 2 × Silver Pinap Berry 72 Sneasel 5 × Sneasel Candy 73 5 × Sneasel Candy 3 × Sneasel Candy XL 74 100 × Max Particle 400 × Max Particle 75 Tier 3 GO Pass Bonus 76 10 × Ultra Ball 40 × Ultra Ball 77 Passimian 5 × Passimian Candy 78 5 × Passimian Candy 3 × Passimian Candy XL 79 2500 × XP 7500 × Stardust 80 1 × Lucky Egg 1 × Premium Battle Pass 81 2500× Stardust 7500 × Stardust 82 5 × Turtonator Candy Komala 83 5 × Turtonator Candy 3 × Turtonator Candy XL 84 5 × Salandit Candy Salandit 85 15 × Ultra Ball 50 × Ultra Ball 86 200 × Max Particle 800 × Max Particle 87 Jangmo-o 5 × Jangmo-o Candy 88 5 × Jangmo-o Candy 3 × Jangmo-o Candy XL 89 3 × Rare Candy 3 × Rare Candy 90 Encounter 1 × Egg Incubator 91 1 × Rare Candy XL 3 × Rare Candy XL 92 Frigibax 5 × Frigibax Candy 93 5 × Frigibax Candy 3 × Frigibax Candy XL 94 5 × Corsola Candy Corsola 95 5 × Kubfu Candy 2 × Kubfu Candy XL 96 5 × Kubfu Candy 2 × Kubfu Candy XL 97 3 × Yveltal Candy 10 × Yveltal Candy 98 500 × Stardust 3 × Yveltal Candy XL 99 5000 × XP Yveltal 100 Yveltal 1 × Lucky Trinket 101 50 × Stardust in every level 100 × Stardust in every other level

In an alternate version, rewards for ranks 99 and 100 are as follows:

Rank Free Track Paid Track 99 5000 × XP Super Incubator 100 Yveltal 1 × Lucky Trinket

Another variant of the Pokemon GO Pass for May 2025 has the following sticker rewards:

Rank Free Track Paid Track 11 5x 5x 26 5x 5x 45 5x 5x 65 5x 76 5x 5x

A different version of the GO Pass offers PokeCoins at Level 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 90.

Rank Free Track Paid Track 10 PokeCoin × 10 1 × Incense 20 PokeCoin × 20 1 × Lucky Egg 30 PokeCoin × 30 1 × Lure Module 40 PokeCoin × 40 1 × Incense 60 PokeCoin × 60 1 × Premium Battle Pass 70 PokeCoin × 70 1 × Lure Module 80 PokeCoin × 80 1 × Premium Battle Pass 90 PokeCoin × 90 1 × Egg Incubator

A shorter version of the GO Pass also exists, with only 50 tiers.

Rank Free Track Paid Track 1 10000 × XP 10000 × Stardust 2 5 × Poké Ball 25 × Poké Ball 3 Machop 5 × Machop Candy 4 5 × Machop Candy 3 × Machop Candy XL 5 4 × Mysterious Component 6 × Mysterious Component 6 2 × Incense 2 × Incense 7 Fidough 5 × Fidough Candy 8 2 × Fidough Candy 3 × Fidough Candy XL 9 5 × Nickit Candy Nickit 10 750 × XP 2250 × XP 11 750 × Stardust 2250 × Stardust 12 Tier 1 GO Pass Bonuses 13 Mawile 5 × Mawile Candy 14 5 × Mawile Candy 3 × Mawile Candy XL 15 10 × Razz Berry 3 × Golden Razz Berry 16 3 × Charged TM 1 × Lure Module 17 5 × Pancham Candy Pancham 18 5 × Pancham Candy 3 × Pancham Candy XL 19 100 × Max Particle 400 × Max Particle 20 3 × Fast TM 2 × Lucky Egg 21 10 × Great Ball 40 × Great Ball 22 Rockruff 5 × Rockruff Candy 23 5 × Rockruff Candy 3 × Rockruff Candy XL 24 5 × Sandile Candy Sandile 25 Tier 2 GO Pass Bonuses 26 15 × Ultra Ball 50 × Ultra Ball 27 5 × Sinistea Candy Sinistea 28 5 × Sinistea Candy 3 × Sinistea Candy XL 29 10 × Nanab Berry 3 × Silver Pinap Berry 30 5 × Rare Candy 2 × Incense 31 2000 × XP 6000 × XP 32 Zigzagoon 5 × Zigzagoon Candy 33 5 × Zigzagoon Candy 3 × Zigzagoon Candy XL 34 2000 × Stardust 6000 × Stardust 35 200 × Max Particle 800 × Max Particle 36 4 × Mysterious Component 2 × Charged TM 37 Tier 3 GO Pass Bonus 38 5 × Corsola Candy Corsola 39 1 × Star Piece 2 × Premium Battle Pass 40 2 × Rare Candy XL 4 × Rare Candy XL 41 Frigibax 5 × Frigibax Candy 42 5 × Frigibax Candy 3 × Frigibax Candy XL 43 1 × Premium Battle Pass 2 × Egg Incubator 44 Passimian 5 × Passimian Candy 45 5 × Passimian Candy 3 × Passimian Candy XL 46 10 × Kubfu Candy 4 × Kubfu Candy XL 47 3 × Yveltal Candy 10 × Yveltal Candy 48 500 × Stardust 3 × Yveltal Candy XL 49 5000 × XP Yveltal 50 Yveltal 1 × Lucky Trinket 51 50 × Stardust in every level 100 × Stardust in every level

Is the GO Pass Deluxe in Pokemon GO worth purchasing?

For $7.99 (or equivalent regional pricing) the battlepass-like system in the mobile game offers exciting rewards. Some of the most exciting ones among these are

A Lucky Trinket

Premium Battle Passes

Incense

Lucky Egg

Incubator

Super Incubator

Lure Modules

Candy XL

Additional Rare Candy XL

Considering you don't have to go through any extra effort in completing the Pass — daily activities like catching Pokemon, raiding, participating in Max Battles is enough — this can be a good way to earn exciting rewards. Therefore, if you are going to play anyway, and don't mind spending money on the game, this will be a worthwhile investment.

Make sure to collect the rewards before 10 am local time on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

