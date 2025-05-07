  • home icon
  All Pokemon GO Pass rewards in May 2025, and is the Deluxe worth purchasing?

All Pokemon GO Pass rewards in May 2025, and is the Deluxe worth purchasing?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 07, 2025 10:19 GMT
Pokemon GO Pass May 2025
Pokemon GO Pass May 2025 (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Pass has returned in May 2025 for select users. This feature is still in its testing phase, so a couple of different variants of it exist. What is common is that it will be active from 10 am local time on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, until 8 pm local time on Tuesday, June 3 .

There is also the Pokemon GO Pass Deluxe version that will be active during the same time that players can access during the same period for $7.99 (or equivalent regional currency). Progress through both tracks will take place simultaneously.

This article covers all the tracks in the free and Deluxe versions of the different variants of the GO Pass in Pokemon GO in May 2025.

Pokemon GO Pass tiers and rewards: Free and Deluxe

RankFree TrackPaid Track
110000 × XP
10000 × Stardust
25 × Poké Ball25 × Poké Ball
3Machop
5 × Machop Candy
45 × Machop Candy
3 × Machop Candy XL
5500 × XP1500 × XP
6500 × Stardust1500 × Stardust
7Slowpoke
5 × Ponyta Candy
85 × Slowpoke Candy
3 × Slowpoke Candy XL
95 × Nickit CandyNickit
101 × Incense1 × Incense
115 × Poké Ball25 × Poké Ball
12Fidough
5 × Fidough Candy
135 × Fidough Candy
3 × Fidough Candy XL
1410 × Razz Berry
3 × Golden Razz Berry
15750 × XP2250 × XP
16750 × Stardust2250 × Stardust
175 × Klink CandyKlink
185 × Klink Candy
3 × Klink Candy XL
19100 × Max Particle
400 × Max Particle
202 × Fast TM1 × Lucky Egg
212 × Mysterious Component
2 × Mysterious Component
22Passimian
5 × Passimian Candy
235 × Passimian Candy
3 × Passimian Candy XL
245 × Pancham CandyPancham
25
Tier 1 GO Pass Bonus
265 × Great Ball25 × Great Ball
275 × Dhelmise CandyDhelmise
285 × Dhelmise Candy
3 × Dhelmise Candy XL
2910 × Nanab Berry
3 × Silver Pinap Berry
302 × Charged TM1 × Lure Module
311 × Poffin1 × Poffin
32Frillish
5 × Frillish Candy
335 × Frillish Candy
3 × Frillish Candy XL
341000 × XP3000 × XP
3510 × Great Ball40 × Great Ball
361000 × Stardust
3000 × Stardust
37Mienfoo
5 × Scraggy Candy
385 × Scraggy Candy
3 × Scraggy Candy XL
395 × Sandile CandySandile
401 × Rare Candy1 × Incense
412 × Mysterious Component
2 × Mysterious Component
42Mawile
5 × Mawile Candy
435 × Mawile Candy
3 × Mawile Candy XL
441500 × XP4500 × XP
4510 × Great Ball40 × Great Ball
461500 × Stardust
4500 × Stardust
47Cetoddle
5 × Cetoddle Candy
485 × Cetoddle Candy
3 × Cetoddle Candy XL
49100 × Max Particle
400 × Max Particle
50
Tier 2 GO Pass Bonus
5115 × Great Ball50 × Great Ball
52Bagon
5 × Bagon Candy
535 × Bagon Candy
3 × Bagon Candy XL
545 × Sinistea CandySinistea
551 × Lucky Egg3 × Rare Candy
562 × Mysterious Component
2 × Mysterious Component
57Zigzagoon
5 × Zigzagoon Candy
585 × Zigzagoon Candy
3 × Zigzagoon Candy XL
591 × Fast TM2 × Fast TM
601 × Star Piece
1 × Premium Battle Pass
611 × Charged TM
2 × Charged TM
625 × Voltorb CandyVoltorb
635 × Voltorb Candy
3 × Voltorb Candy XL
642000 × XP6000 × XP
6515 × Great Ball50 × Great Ball
662000 × Stardust
6000 × Stardust
67Rockruff
5 × Rockruff Candy
685 × Rockruff Candy
3 × Rockruff Candy XL
695 × Drampa CandyDrampa
701 × Lure Module1 × Lure Module
711 × Silver Pinap Berry
2 × Silver Pinap Berry
72Sneasel
5 × Sneasel Candy
735 × Sneasel Candy
3 × Sneasel Candy XL
74100 × Max Particle
400 × Max Particle
75
Tier 3 GO Pass Bonus
7610 × Ultra Ball40 × Ultra Ball
77Passimian
5 × Passimian Candy
785 × Passimian Candy
3 × Passimian Candy XL
792500 × XP7500 × Stardust
801 × Lucky Egg
1 × Premium Battle Pass
812500× Stardust7500 × Stardust
825 × Turtonator CandyKomala
835 × Turtonator Candy
3 × Turtonator Candy XL
845 × Salandit CandySalandit
8515 × Ultra Ball50 × Ultra Ball
86200 × Max Particle
800 × Max Particle
87Jangmo-o
5 × Jangmo-o Candy
885 × Jangmo-o Candy
3 × Jangmo-o Candy XL
893 × Rare Candy3 × Rare Candy
90Encounter
1 × Egg Incubator
911 × Rare Candy XL
3 × Rare Candy XL
92Frigibax
5 × Frigibax Candy
935 × Frigibax Candy
3 × Frigibax Candy XL
945 × Corsola CandyCorsola
955 × Kubfu Candy
2 × Kubfu Candy XL
965 × Kubfu Candy
2 × Kubfu Candy XL
973 × Yveltal Candy
10 × Yveltal Candy
98500 × Stardust
3 × Yveltal Candy XL
995000 × XPYveltal
100Yveltal
1 × Lucky Trinket
10150 × Stardust in every level
100 × Stardust in every other level
In an alternate version, rewards for ranks 99 and 100 are as follows:

RankFree TrackPaid Track
995000 × XPSuper Incubator
100Yveltal
1 × Lucky Trinket
Another variant of the Pokemon GO Pass for May 2025 has the following sticker rewards:

RankFree TrackPaid Track
115x5x
265x5x
455x5x
655x
765x5x
A different version of the GO Pass offers PokeCoins at Level 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 90.

RankFree TrackPaid Track
10PokeCoin × 101 × Incense
20PokeCoin × 201 × Lucky Egg
30PokeCoin × 301 × Lure Module
40PokeCoin × 401 × Incense
60PokeCoin × 601 × Premium Battle Pass
70PokeCoin × 701 × Lure Module
80PokeCoin × 801 × Premium Battle Pass
90PokeCoin × 901 × Egg Incubator
A shorter version of the GO Pass also exists, with only 50 tiers.

RankFree TrackPaid Track
110000 × XP10000 × Stardust
25 × Poké Ball25 × Poké Ball
3Machop5 × Machop Candy
45 × Machop Candy3 × Machop Candy XL
54 × Mysterious Component6 × Mysterious Component
62 × Incense2 × Incense
7Fidough5 × Fidough Candy
82 × Fidough Candy3 × Fidough Candy XL
95 × Nickit CandyNickit
10750 × XP2250 × XP
11750 × Stardust2250 × Stardust
12
Tier 1 GO Pass Bonuses
13Mawile5 × Mawile Candy
145 × Mawile Candy3 × Mawile Candy XL
1510 × Razz Berry3 × Golden Razz Berry
163 × Charged TM1 × Lure Module
175 × Pancham CandyPancham
185 × Pancham Candy3 × Pancham Candy XL
19100 × Max Particle400 × Max Particle
203 × Fast TM2 × Lucky Egg
2110 × Great Ball40 × Great Ball
22Rockruff5 × Rockruff Candy
235 × Rockruff Candy3 × Rockruff Candy XL
245 × Sandile CandySandile
25
Tier 2 GO Pass Bonuses
2615 × Ultra Ball50 × Ultra Ball
275 × Sinistea CandySinistea
285 × Sinistea Candy3 × Sinistea Candy XL
2910 × Nanab Berry3 × Silver Pinap Berry
305 × Rare Candy2 × Incense
312000 × XP6000 × XP
32Zigzagoon5 × Zigzagoon Candy
335 × Zigzagoon Candy3 × Zigzagoon Candy XL
342000 × Stardust6000 × Stardust
35200 × Max Particle800 × Max Particle
364 × Mysterious Component2 × Charged TM
37
Tier 3 GO Pass Bonus
385 × Corsola CandyCorsola
391 × Star Piece2 × Premium Battle Pass
402 × Rare Candy XL4 × Rare Candy XL
41Frigibax5 × Frigibax Candy
425 × Frigibax Candy3 × Frigibax Candy XL
431 × Premium Battle Pass2 × Egg Incubator
44Passimian5 × Passimian Candy
455 × Passimian Candy3 × Passimian Candy XL
4610 × Kubfu Candy4 × Kubfu Candy XL
473 × Yveltal Candy10 × Yveltal Candy
48500 × Stardust3 × Yveltal Candy XL
495000 × XPYveltal
50Yveltal1 × Lucky Trinket
5150 × Stardust in every level100 × Stardust in every level
Is the GO Pass Deluxe in Pokemon GO worth purchasing?

For $7.99 (or equivalent regional pricing) the battlepass-like system in the mobile game offers exciting rewards. Some of the most exciting ones among these are

  • A Lucky Trinket
  • Premium Battle Passes
  • Incense
  • Lucky Egg
  • Incubator
  • Super Incubator
  • Lure Modules
  • Candy XL
  • Additional Rare Candy XL

Considering you don't have to go through any extra effort in completing the Pass — daily activities like catching Pokemon, raiding, participating in Max Battles is enough — this can be a good way to earn exciting rewards. Therefore, if you are going to play anyway, and don't mind spending money on the game, this will be a worthwhile investment.

Make sure to collect the rewards before 10 am local time on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

