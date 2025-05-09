Pokemon GO Crown Clash event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Crown Clash is the latest event in the mobile game. It starts at 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, and ends at 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The event marks the debut of Kingambit in Pokemon GO as well as Nidoqueen wearing a crown and Nidoking wearing a crown.
This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Crown Clash event in Pokemon GO and tells you how to make the most out of it.
Pokemon GO Crown Clash features and bonuses
Features
Wild encounters
- Slowpoke*
- Slakoth*
- Piplup*
- Combee*
- Snivy*
- Litleo*
Raids
One-star Raids
- Sneasel*
- Klink*
- Pawniard*
Three-star Raids
- Nidoqueen wearing a crown*
- Nidoking wearing a crown*
* - Shiny available
Bonuses
- 2× XP for evolving Pokemon.
- Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Shiny Nidoking wearing a crown, Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Combee, and Shiny Litleo.
- Catching Slowpoke may award a King’s Rock.
Apart from this, you also get Field Research and a Collection Challenge. This is the first event in a long time to not feature a paid ticket, a trend which has become an everyday affair in the game — for better or worse.
Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Crown Clash
Do the following things to make the most out of the Crown Clash event:
Evolve Bisharp
With three one-star Steel and Dark-type one-star raids available, it will never be easier to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit.
Get together with a couple of other players
Playing with others will make the process more fun and make it easier for you to share resources using the Party Play feature.
Use a Lucky Egg
Evolving will give you twice the amount of XP. Therefore, store your resources before you are ready to evolve multiple Pokemon together. At this point use a Lucky Egg to increase XP gains.
Mega Evovle a Dark- or Steel-type
This will give you extra Pawniard Candy to get Kingambit easily. Here are the best options:
- Mega Tyranitar
- Mega Gyarados
- Mega Steelix
- Mega Lucario
- Mega Scizor
Best shinies and PvP picks during the Pokemon GO Crown Clash
Here are the top shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Crown Clash:
- Nidoking wearing a crown
- Nidoqueen wearing a crown
- Female Combee
- Sneasel
- Pawniard
Here are the best PvP picks to farm during the event:
- Kingambit
- Serperior
- Nidoqueen
- Pyroar
- Empoleon
In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.
