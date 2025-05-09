Pokemon GO Crown Clash event overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Crown Clash is the latest event in the mobile game. It starts at 10 am local time on Saturday, May 10, and ends at 8 pm local time on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The event marks the debut of Kingambit in Pokemon GO as well as Nidoqueen wearing a crown and Nidoking wearing a crown.

This article covers all the features and bonuses from the Crown Clash event in Pokemon GO and tells you how to make the most out of it.

Pokemon GO Crown Clash features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Slowpoke*

Slakoth*

Piplup*

Combee*

Snivy*

Litleo*

Raids

One-star Raids

Sneasel*

Klink*

Pawniard*

Three-star Raids

Nidoqueen wearing a crown*

Nidoking wearing a crown*

* - Shiny available

Bonuses

2× XP for evolving Pokemon.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Nidoqueen wearing a crown, Shiny Nidoking wearing a crown, Shiny Slowpoke, Shiny Combee, and Shiny Litleo.

Catching Slowpoke may award a King’s Rock.

Apart from this, you also get Field Research and a Collection Challenge. This is the first event in a long time to not feature a paid ticket, a trend which has become an everyday affair in the game — for better or worse.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Crown Clash

Do the following things to make the most out of the Crown Clash event:

Evolve Bisharp

With three one-star Steel and Dark-type one-star raids available, it will never be easier to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit.

Get together with a couple of other players

Playing with others will make the process more fun and make it easier for you to share resources using the Party Play feature.

Use a Lucky Egg

Evolving will give you twice the amount of XP. Therefore, store your resources before you are ready to evolve multiple Pokemon together. At this point use a Lucky Egg to increase XP gains.

Mega Evovle a Dark- or Steel-type

This will give you extra Pawniard Candy to get Kingambit easily. Here are the best options:

Mega Tyranitar

Mega Gyarados

Mega Steelix

Mega Lucario

Mega Scizor

Best shinies and PvP picks during the Pokemon GO Crown Clash

Here are the top shinies to hunt for during Pokemon GO Crown Clash:

Nidoking wearing a crown

Nidoqueen wearing a crown

Female Combee

Sneasel

Pawniard

Here are the best PvP picks to farm during the event:

Kingambit

Serperior

Nidoqueen

Pyroar

Empoleon

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

