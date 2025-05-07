5 best shinies to hunt during Crown Clash in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO's Crown Clash event is coming this Saturday. It will start from May 10, 2025 at 10:00 am and will continue till May 18, at 8:00 pm as per local time. While this event is mainly focused on Kingambit's debut, several Pokemon will appear more often in the wild as part of it. And several of them will have a chance to be shiny.

In this article, we will go over some of the best shinies players can hunt for during the Crown Clash event in Pokemon GO.

Best shinies to hunt for during the Pokemon GO Crown Clash event

1) Nidoking wearing a crown

Nidoking and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Nidoking will get a new variant during the Crown Clash event. This Nidoking will wear a crown on its head. And for Shiny hunters looking to add rare Pokemon to their collection, this Nidoking variant will be at the top of their list.

Where can it be encountered during the event: 3-Star Raids

2) Nidoqueen wearing a crown

Nidoqueen and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Nidoqueen, just like its male counterpart, will get a crown-wearing variant during the Pokemon GO Crown Clash event. As there is no telling when this alternate Nidoqueen will return (if ever), players should try to get a Shiny version of this event exclusive mon for bragging rights.

Where can it be encountered during the event: 3-Star Raids

3) Female Combee

Female Combee and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Female Combee is another one for the collectors. The final stage of Combee, Vespiquen, only evolves from female Combee. However, under normal circumstances, female Combee are rarer than their male counterparts. As Combee will appear in overall greater numbers during this event, the chances of encountering female Combee will be higher than usual.

So for players interested in getting a Shiny Vespiquen, this might be their best chance.

Where can it be encountered during the event: In the wild

4) Sneasel

Sneasel and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Sneasel is perhaps the best looking Shiny out of all the Pokemon that will spawn more frequently as part of the Crown Clash event. Except for its claws (which stay white), the rest of its coloration changes completely. Its black body becomes pink, its red feathers become orangish-yellow, and its yellow gems become sky blue.

Where can it be encountered during the event: 1-Star Raids

5) Pawniard

Pawniard and its Shiny form (Image via TPC)

Kingambit is making its Pokemon GO debut in the Pokemon GO Crown Clash event. Usually, new Pokemon do not have their Shiny form released at launch. However, not only do Kingambit's pre-evolutions have their Shiny forms in Pokemon GO already, they will show up more often during this event.

So, even if players do not end up getting a Shiny Kingambit (the rules are still unclear), getting a Shiny Pawniard for later seems like a smart investment for the future.

Where can it be encountered during the event: 1-Star raids and some players may encounter it in the wild

