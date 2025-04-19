Pokemon GO player suggests trick to get Super Incubators and Remote Raid Passes for free

Pokemon GO has several items like Incubators and Remote Raid Passes that are helpful when you want to get new creatures in the game. Sadly, these items are usually rare drops and mostly locked behind real-world currency. However, Redditor u/samfun recently provided a useful method to get more of these items for free.

The original poster, u/samfun, went into detail about what they did to get the extra items. They even noted that the process takes ~30 minutes, and doing so will give the Pokemon GO player the following rewards at the Max Tier:

6 Super Incubators

3 Remote Raid Passes

6 Incenses

5 Star Pieces

2 Lucky Eggs

The only requirement is completing 50 Wayspot reviews, which are used to determine whether or not a Pokestop is viable. They also mentioned a few important points to note about the process.

There was no longer a test required for a chance to review Pokestops. Instead, a Pokemon GO player would just need to scroll through and read the tutorial page.

Instead of the previous 1 to 5 rating system, there was now a series of yes/no questions to determine if a location was appropriate or not.

Editing existing reviews is faster than before. It just requires picking one out of two existing descriptions for a Pokestop.

How did Pokemon GO players react to the news of this opportunity?

The comments to this post were somewhat mixed, with several players noticing server issues when attempting this method. For example, u/OhMyGoth1 got server errors on each attempt and then got promptly locked out for 24 hours.

"I got error messages every time I tried to review (seemed like server errors, not mistakes on my end) and then they locked me out for 24 hours... Oh well"

OP u/samfun got back to them and suggested that it might be because there were not enough official submissions from the commenter's home country.

"Some people on official forum think that it has to do with a lack of submissions from your country. Try to set your bonus location to a major city you understand the local language."

Other users faced similar issues like u/avankaam

"After reviewing one Wayspot a message appeared to come back tomorrow for a next one. This way it's going to take me 50 days. I don't think so…"

Redditor u/ggmonasty refused to try this method solely out of the feeling that the risks were higher than the reward

"I refuse to touch Wayfarer solely off the premise they can permaban your account without warning if you screw up. No three strikes, wayfarer is 1 and done. All set. 6 incubators is chump change in the grand scene, you can buy the 15 pack (with 10 regular) off the web store for $20."

