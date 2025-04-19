Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO runs into technical issues, Niantic offers compensation

Pokemon GO's latest one-day event, the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day, has run into technical issues, with trainers reporting that the creature is not appearing in Power Spots and that the catch circle is too small. Niantic acknowledged the problem via their support account on X.

The Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day in Pokemon GO was originally supposed to take place from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025. However, owing to the persistent issues in many places in the Eastern Hemisphere, the event has been extended till 7 pm local time.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day kicks off with no G-Max Snorlax in Power Spots

Gigantamax Snorlax, which was supposed to be available in Power Spots from 2 pm to 5 pm local time on April 19, 2025, was conspicuously missing in some regions after the event started. This is especially bad because Max Battle Days, in contrast to Raid Days, are an in-person-only event and wishful participants must gather together to play the game.

That said, Niantic has acknowledged the issue and extended the event by two hours, with it now scheduled to end at 7 pm local time. However, for many in the affected populations, this compensation holds little value.

These fights are extremely hard, and you need community support and the best Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle counters to win. With the event extension notification arriving this late, many disappointed players had already left the gathering.

There was also a premium ticket for the event. Players who bought it might be feeling the pinch of missing this even more. While the Pokemon GO developer is almost notorious for messing up key details during events, they do offer sufficient compensation more often than not. Whether the Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day gets a rerun in affected areas remains to be seen.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

