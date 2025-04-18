Is Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket worth purchasing?

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day is turning out to be the most anticipated event in the game. This Max raid day will be running on Saturday, April 19, 2025, from 2 pm to 5 pm local time. For the first time ever, Gigantamax Snorlax will appear in six-star Max Battles, making its debut in the game — and yes, there’s even a chance to encounter a Shiny variant if you're lucky.

As with most special events, Niantic is offering a paid ticket for extra perks. But the big question remains — is the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket really worth the purchase? Let’s take a closer look at what’s being offered to help you decide.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day: Event bonuses for all players

Gigantamax Snorlax as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the three-hour event window, all players, regardless of whether they have a ticket, can benefit from some generous in-game perks:

All Power Spots will feature Gigantamax Battles.

Power Spots will refresh more frequently.

Earn 8x Max Particles from Power Spots.

Max Particle collection cap increased to 1,600.

Enjoy two extra Special Trades between 2 pm to 5 pm.

Additional bonuses active all day (12 am to 5 pm) include:

2x Max Particles from exploring (after collecting Nearby Max Particles).

1/4 adventuring distance required to earn Max Particles.

To activate these bonuses, players must collect all Max Particles available in the Nearby menu.

Free Timed Research leading to the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day

From April 14, 2025, at 6 pm to April 19, 2025, at 5 pm, all players will have access to a free Timed Research taskline. Completing it grants encounters with Dynamax Machop (with a Shiny chance), useful Candy, and Max Particles — all ideal for preparing your team for Gigantamax Snorlax battles. Just remember, the research expires promptly at 5 pm on event day.

What do you get in the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket?

Now, let’s break down the paid (USD $5) perks:

1) Event-exclusive Timed Research from 2 pm to 5 pm with the following rewards on offer:

1 Max Mushroom (temporarily doubles damage for Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon).

(temporarily doubles damage for Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon). 25,000 XP

2) Additional bonuses for ticket holders:

2x XP from Max Battles.

from Max Battles. Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600.

Tickets can be gifted to friends (Great Friends or higher), but are non-refundable and must be purchased before 4 pm local time on April 19, 2025. They are not purchasable with PokeCoins.

Ultra Ticket Box deal

Alternatively, the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day Ultra Ticket Box is available for the same price (USD $4.99) on the Pokemon GO Web Store. This bundle includes the event ticket plus a bonus Max Particle Pack, offering extra value at no additional cost.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket worth it?

Snorlax as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Whether or not the ticket is worth purchasing depends on your goals:

If you’re a competitive player , the Max Mushroom and boosted XP from Max Battles can give you an edge in raids and PvP.

, the Max Mushroom and boosted XP from Max Battles can give you an edge in raids and PvP. Collectors may want the increased Max Particle cap to stock up for future events and possibly power up their Gigantamax Pokemon more efficiently.

may want the increased Max Particle cap to stock up for future events and possibly power up their Gigantamax Pokemon more efficiently. If you’re a casual player, the free version of the event still offers great perks, including a chance to catch a Shiny Gigantamax Snorlax and collect plenty of Max Particles.

For $5, the ticket offers decent value, especially when paired with the Ultra Ticket Box deal. But it’s not essential to enjoy the event. If you’re mainly in it for the catch and some casual battling, you might be perfectly happy with the free tier.

The Pokemon GO Gigantamax Snorlax Max Battle Day ticket is a solid buy for those looking to maximize their rewards, enhance their battle performance, or simply enjoy exclusive research content.

But for players who prefer to keep things casual, the base event already brings plenty of excitement to the table. Either way, April 19, 2025, is shaping up to be a great day for Pokemon GO fans.

