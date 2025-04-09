5 Pokemon GO myths, busted

Pokemon GO myths are quite common, especially in a game with a large player base. For instance, there was a widespread belief that certain real-world locations led to greater spawns of the creatures that corresponded with them. Other players labored under the misconception that tapping the Pokeball would help capture a Pokemon more easily.

In this article, we will go over different Pokemon GO myths and debunk or bust each. Most of the time, if there is an overlap between an occurrence that was not coded in the game and one that seems to line up with a myth, it's most likely just a coincidence.

Debunking 5 Pokemon GO myths

1) Pokemon spawning based on real-world locations

Ghost-types spawning commonly near cemeteries was one of the earliest Pokemon GO myths (Image via The Pokemon Company)

From the game's launch, players thought Pokemon would spawn in locations that made aesthetic sense. The most famous misconception was Ghost-types like Gastly and Haunter appearing more often in cemeteries. Similarly, people thought Chansey, a creature associated with healing, would show up more often near hospitals.

Nowadays, we know that spawn rates are dependent on other factors, such as real-world weather conditions or in-game events. There are some Pokemon, like Burmy, whose spawn rate is partially connected to their location. But these are unique cases and not the norm.

2) Tapping the Pokeball after catching increases the catch rate

Pokeballs being tapped on do not increase catch rates (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the more prevalent Pokemon GO myths is tapping the Pokeball after it hits its target, doing which is supposed to increase the chances of a capture. This myth was similar to the one about pressing the 'A' or 'B' buttons on the controller while playing the mainline games to catch Pokemon.

However, just like in the console versions, this isn't an actual thing and only a superstition.

3) Bar for catching Raid Bosses

There was never a limit set on the number of people who could catch a Raid Boss (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Raid-related myths tend to spread quickly owing to the number of players involved. One of those Pokemon GO myths was the misconception that Niantic limits the number of players who can catch a Raid Boss. The prevailing hypothesis was that if enough players pressed OK after catching the creature, Raid participants lagging would be denied the opportunity to do so.

Needless to say, no such limit has existed in the past or the current day.

4) The effect of in-game weather in PvP

Kyogre does not get a boost when it rains in-game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This is not about weather effects that consider the current weather of the outside world, but when rain or sun is observed in the game's UI. Players have often thought that this weather would provide similar boosts to their Pokemon, especially in the GO Battle League. However, the in-game weather does not affect the Pokemon in a PvP battle.

5) The level of importance IVs have in PvP

While IVs are useful, the level of their importance is among the most prominent Pokemon GO myths (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Now, the IVs (Individual Values) of a Pocket Monster are useful, especially when two players of a high skill level face off against each other. Often in a battle between them, with everything else being equal, a difference in stats can be the whole difference.

However, IVs are not everything and several other factors come into play in a Pokemon battle. Team selection based on roles, typing, and base stats plays a much bigger role in the overall scheme of things. Moreover, in a battle, attacking, switching out, and using a shield at the right moment matter significantly more.

