Pokemon GO: All Burmy evolutions explained

In Pokemon GO, Burmy can evolve into four unique-looking Pocket Monsters. Three of them are forms of the same Pokemon (Wormadam), while the other is completely different (Mothim). However, not every Burmy can evolve into any of the four forms by choice. This is because the creature itself has three different forms.

In this article, we discuss Burmy, its different forms, and its evolutions in Pokemon GO.

Burmy and its evolutions in Pokemon GO

Cheryl's Mothim in the Pokemon anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In Pokemon GO, Burmy can come in three forms — Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak. Each one adds a secondary type to the creature's primary Bug type. Plant Cloak gives it an extra Grass type, Sandy Cloak grants it a Ground type, and Trash Cloak gives it a Steel type. The Pocket Monster cannot switch between these forms, and any Cloak it has upon spawning is permanent.

Female Burmy can evolve into Wormadam after being given 50 candies. Wormadam has the same three forms as Burmy (Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak).

Wormadam of a certain Cloak can only evolve from Burmy of the same Cloak. For example, Plant Cloak Burmy can only evolve into Plant Cloak Wormadam.

Burmy Form Where it spawns in the wild in Pokemon GO Plant Cloak Grassy areas like plains, parks, and forests Sandy Cloak Sandy areas like beaches Trash Cloak Urban areas like cities

As for Mothim, it only evolves from Burmy that are male. This evolution does not depend on the form of the Burmy that spawned, as Mothim can evolve from any of the three forms.

Just like Wormadam, a Burmy will need 50 Candies to become a Mothim. Out of all the Pocket Monsters in this evolutionary line, Mothim also gains a unique typing — Bug/Flying.

Is any Burmy Evolution great in battle in Pokemon GO?

Burmy's evolutions in the GO Battle League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

None of the Burmy evolutions are particularly good in either PvP or PvE. While they have decent Defense stats, their typings have too many weaknesses, and they do not do enough damage for trainers to invest in them.

