5 possibilities for the Pokemon GO mystery event in April 2025

Fans have noticed that there's a Pokemon GO mystery event in the content calendar for April 2025. While the game has plenty of things to be excited about in April 2025, the fact that those dates are marked with "???" has left players intrigued. What's more baffling is that there are events announced after those dates, making that time period stand out more.

Given the past history of the game, it wouldn't be out of the ordinary for the marketing team to try to build intrigue by teasing something for a specific time period. In this article, let's hypothesize about what this missing event could be in April 2025.

What could the missing Pokemon GO event be in April 2025?

1) A new Pokemon will make its debut with a special event

Cutiefly and Ribombee made their Pokemon GO debuts in April 2024's Spring into Spring event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO has been releasing new Pocket Monsters by making them the focus of their own event. With the content calendar marked out for 5 days, fans could expect a new Pokemon to arrive in the game.

If we consider Ghost Pokemon like Aegislash and Mimikyu are going to be set aside for Halloween, and Pokemon like Milcery and Applin are part of the upcoming Sweet Decorations event, it's likely to be a standalone Pokemon like Wishiwashi or Minior.

Both have unique gimmicks — Wishiwashi has two separate forms, and Minior has seven Core Forms — making them good choices for a collection-based event.

2) Sustainability Week 2025

Pokemon GO Sustainability Week 2024 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In April 2024, Pokemon GO held a sustainability week event. In this event, Buddy Pokemon would remain active on the player screen longer after giving them berries or a Poffin, and 2 km eggs had greater Shiny odds. Considering the timing, it wouldn't be surprising to see the sustainable week event return after players have spent significant resources on Max Battles and Raids.

For 2025, they could lower the amount of Stardust needed to trade or lower the number of candies required to evolve Pokemon. Both would be within the theme of a sustainability week.

3) The return of Keldeo

If the game really wanted to surprise players, there would be no better way to do it than by giving us a new Keldeo event. The Gen V Mythical has only been released once, in December 2022, through a paid Special Research called "Something Extraordinary."

Since then, Keldeo has dropped off the face of the game, leaving players who missed the event unable to complete their Unova dexes. With no upcoming news about the fourth Sword of Justice, giving the Colt Pokemon a surprise event would be an amazing surprise.

4) The release of Shadow Dialga

When the Might and Mastery event was announced, fans were quick to notice the presence of Shadow Dialga in the trailer, indicating that the Temporal Pokemon was making its way to the game as a Shadow Pokemon.

Currently, the Boss of Team GO Rocket, Giovanni uses a Shadow Palkia as his ace. After defeating him, players get a chance to capture Shadow Palkia. It seems likely that during the time between April 16 and 22 could see Giovanni using Shadow Dialga for the first time.

5) Kubfu gets a special event

Kubfu has been the star of the Might and Mastery event (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Similar to the Isle of Armor DLC in Pokemon Sword and Shield, Kubfu has been given a special event in Pokemon GO. It is also fair to assume that at the end of this event — Might and Mastery — players will be able to evolve their Kubfu into either Urshifu-Single Strike or Urshifu-Rapid Strike.

In the main games, Kubfu had to be shown one of two special items — the Scroll of Waters or the Scroll of Darkness — in order to evolve. So the missing event could be one where the player has to decide what their Kubfu evolves into.

