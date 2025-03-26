Pokemon GO Centiskorch: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Centiskorch's best moveset will help you derive the best possible results when using this critter in PvP and PvE battles. Centiskorch was introduced on March 26, 2025, as part of the Bug Out event. It can presently be obtained by catching a Sizzlipede and evolving it using 50 Candy.

Once you have a Centiskorch in Pokemon GO, you'd want it to know the best moves. This article has you covered on that. It also recommends the top counters to Centiskorch and helps you decide whether the creature is worth using in the different competitive aspects of the game.

Pokemon GO Centiskorch best moveset

Pokemon GO Centiskorch and its pre-evolution (Image via TPC)

Pokemon GO Centiskorch best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Ember

Ember Charged Attacks: Crunch and Lunge

Pokemon GO Centiskorch best PvE moveset

Fire-type attacker

Fast Attack: Ember

Ember Charged Attacks: Heat Wave

Bug-type attacker

Fast Attack: Bug Bite

Bug Bite Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz

Also read: Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 preparation guide

Is Centiskorch good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Centiskorch in Pokemon GO PvP

Centiskorch has decent stats and Charged Moves. However, it lacks meaningful Fast Move damage. Its only options are Bug Bite and Ember, neither of which is known for its damage or energy-generation capabilities.

A future move update — perhaps the addition of Fire Fang — may improve its viability in GO Battle League. However, for now, it remains at the bottom of the barrel.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Centiskorch in Pokemon GO PvE

Centiskorch can be a respectable Bug-type attacker, but it is not a top pick by a long mile. It has decent stats that might allow it to show up as a raid attacker when going in as a group, but it has no prospects of potentially soloing high-tier raids.

As a Fire-type attacker, Centiskorch performs extremely poorly. The field is saturated with too many strong contenders for this creepy crawler to make a mark.

In case you need a Pokemon GO Gym Defender to farm PokeCoins, Centiskorch might be valuable in that regard.

Pokemon GO Centiskorch: All moves and stats

The Fast Attacks that Centiskorch can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:

Bug Bite

Ember

This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:

Heat Wave

Crunch

Lunge

Bug Buzz

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Base stats

Attack: 220

220 Defense: 158

158 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3,381

Pokemon GO Centiskorch's strengths and weaknesses

Pokemon GO Centiskorch type matchups (Image via TPC)

Weaknesses

Rock

Water

Flying

Resistances

Bug

Fairy

Fighting

Ice

Steel

Grass

Thievul deals STAB super-effective damage to the following types:

Steel

Ice

Grass

Bug

Dark

Psychic

Learn more about Centiskorch's offensive and defensive prowess using our Pokemon Type Calculator.

Best counters to Centiskorch in Pokemon GO

Great League counters: Feraligatr, Azumarill, Clodsire, Shadow Drapion, Diggersby

Ultra League counters: Skeledirge, Feraligatr, Altered Forme Giratina, Annihilape, Clefable

Master League counters: Palkia Origin, Rhyperior, Complete Forme Zygarde, Ho-Oh, Dialga Origin

PvE counters

Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge

Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam

Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse

Shadow or Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump

Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon

Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack

Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

