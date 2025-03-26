Pokemon GO Centiskorch: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Pokemon GO Centiskorch's best moveset will help you derive the best possible results when using this critter in PvP and PvE battles. Centiskorch was introduced on March 26, 2025, as part of the Bug Out event. It can presently be obtained by catching a Sizzlipede and evolving it using 50 Candy.
Once you have a Centiskorch in Pokemon GO, you'd want it to know the best moves. This article has you covered on that. It also recommends the top counters to Centiskorch and helps you decide whether the creature is worth using in the different competitive aspects of the game.
Pokemon GO Centiskorch best moveset
Pokemon GO Centiskorch best PvP moveset
- Fast Attack: Ember
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Lunge
Pokemon GO Centiskorch best PvE moveset
Fire-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Ember
- Charged Attacks: Heat Wave
Bug-type attacker
- Fast Attack: Bug Bite
- Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz
Is Centiskorch good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?
Centiskorch in Pokemon GO PvP
Centiskorch has decent stats and Charged Moves. However, it lacks meaningful Fast Move damage. Its only options are Bug Bite and Ember, neither of which is known for its damage or energy-generation capabilities.
A future move update — perhaps the addition of Fire Fang — may improve its viability in GO Battle League. However, for now, it remains at the bottom of the barrel.
Centiskorch in Pokemon GO PvE
Centiskorch can be a respectable Bug-type attacker, but it is not a top pick by a long mile. It has decent stats that might allow it to show up as a raid attacker when going in as a group, but it has no prospects of potentially soloing high-tier raids.
As a Fire-type attacker, Centiskorch performs extremely poorly. The field is saturated with too many strong contenders for this creepy crawler to make a mark.
In case you need a Pokemon GO Gym Defender to farm PokeCoins, Centiskorch might be valuable in that regard.
Pokemon GO Centiskorch: All moves and stats
The Fast Attacks that Centiskorch can learn in this AR-based mobile game are:
- Bug Bite
- Ember
This Pocket Monster can learn these Charged Attacks:
- Heat Wave
- Crunch
- Lunge
- Bug Buzz
Base stats
- Attack: 220
- Defense: 158
- Stamina: 225
- Max CP: 3,381
Pokemon GO Centiskorch's strengths and weaknesses
Weaknesses
- Rock
- Water
- Flying
Resistances
- Bug
- Fairy
- Fighting
- Ice
- Steel
- Grass
Best counters to Centiskorch in Pokemon GO
Great League counters: Feraligatr, Azumarill, Clodsire, Shadow Drapion, Diggersby
Ultra League counters: Skeledirge, Feraligatr, Altered Forme Giratina, Annihilape, Clefable
Master League counters: Palkia Origin, Rhyperior, Complete Forme Zygarde, Ho-Oh, Dialga Origin
PvE counters
- Mega Diancie with Rock Throw and Rock Slide
- Shadow Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker
- Shadow or Mega Tyranitar with Smack Down and Stone Edge
- Tyrantrum with Rock Throw and Meteor Beam
- Primal or Shadow Kyogre with Waterfall and Origin Pulse
- Shadow or Mega Gyarados with Waterfall and Hydro Pump
- Mega Swampert with Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Empoleon with Waterfall and Hydro Cannon
- Mega or regular Rayquaza with Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Moltres with Air Slash and Sky Attack
- Shadow Staraptor with Gust and Fly
- Shadow Ho-Oh with Extrasensory and Brave Bird
