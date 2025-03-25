How to get Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO makes its debut during the Bug Out 2025 event. It will be available starting 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 26. For now, the creature will appear until 8 pm local time on Sunday, March 30, 2025. During this period, there are a bunch of ways to acquire the Fire- and Bug-type from the Galar region.

Ad

This article covers all the ways to get Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO.

How to get Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO

You can get Sizzlipede in the following ways, as of March 2025:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

One-star raids

Lure Module encounters

Research rewards

Trade

Also read: Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 preparation guide

Sizzlipede and Centiskorch (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Ad

Trending

The lowest tier of raids during the 2025 Bug Out event will feature Sizzlipede from March 26 - 30, 2025. You can take part in these either in person or using Remote Raid passes. The critter is weak to Water-, Rock-, and Flying-type damage.

After you defeat Sizzlipede, you can catch it in the following CP ranges:

No weather boost: 553 - 599 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)

553 - 599 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20) Weather boosted (Sunny or Rainy): 692 - 749 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 25)

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Lure Module encounters

You can encounter Sizzlipede in the wild using Lure Modules during the Bug Out event. Turning on a regular Lure Module at a PokeStop will give you a chance to receive a wild encounter with this creature once every three minutes. Sunny or Rainy weather will increase the chances of this critter appearing.

Research rewards

Field Research tasks, as well as the free and paid Timed Research quests during Pokemon GO Bug Out, will feature Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO. The encounters received from these tracks will always be at level 15 and will be between 415 - 449 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs).

Ad

Also read: How to get Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Trade

If you are unable to find a Sizzlipede on your own, you can have an in-game friend trade you one. However, it will count as a Special Trade and cost you a hefty amount of Stardust, depending on your Friendship level with the other trainer.

Can Sizzlipede be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Sizzlipede shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

It is impossible to get Shiny Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO, as of March 2025. You must wait for this form to be released during a future event.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements

Type: Fire and Bug

Fire and Bug Attack: 118

118 Defense: 90

90 Stamina: 137

137 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Ember

Bug Bite and Ember Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Crunch, and Bug Buzz

Sizzlipede evolves into Centiskorch on being fed 50 Candy. You can check out the CP of your Centiskorch using our Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator.

Ad

Centiskorch in Pokemon GO

Type: Fire and Bug

Fire and Bug Attack: 220

220 Defense: 158

158 Stamina: 225

225 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Ember

Bug Bite and Ember Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Crunch, Lunge, and Bug Buzz

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨