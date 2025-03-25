Is the Pokemon GO Bug Out ticket worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Bug Out event returns, bringing exciting bonuses and new Pokemon debuts. Running from Wednesday, March 26, 2025, at 10 am to Sunday, March 30, at 8 pm local time, this event highlights Bug-type Pokemon and offers special rewards for trainers. Notably, Sizzlipede and its evolution, Centiskorch, will debut in the game.

Players can also enjoy increased Shiny odds for select Pokemon, boosted XP and Candy for accurate throws, and exclusive event-themed research tasks. With all these bonuses, some may wonder whether the paid Pokemon GO Bug Out ticket is worth the purchase. Let’s break down what it offers.

Pokemon GO Bug Out event bonuses

Centiskorch as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

During the Pokemon GO Bug Out event, trainers can take advantage of several perks:

2 × XP for catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.

for catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better. Increased Candy for landing Nice Throws or higher.

for landing Nice Throws or higher. Higher chances for Candy XL from Nice Throws (for trainers Level 31 and up).

from Nice Throws (for trainers Level 31 and up). Lure Modules will attract Sizzlipede throughout the event.

throughout the event. Boosted Shiny rates for Wurmple and Venipede.

for Wurmple and Venipede. More Pokemon spawns when a Lure Module is used and enough Pokemon are caught at that PokeStop.

Pokemon debuts: Two new Pokemon from the Galar region will make their first appearance in Pokemon GO:

Sizzlipede

Centiskorch (evolves from Sizzlipede with 50 Candy)

Wild encounters: Various Bug-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, including Caterpie, Weedle, Wurmple, Nincada, Venipede, Dwebble, Joltik, Grubbin, Dewpider, Nymble and Cutiefly. All of these spawns have an increased chance of being shiny.

Raids: Trainers can battle and catch the following Pokemon in raids:

One-Star Raids: Scyther (potentially shiny), Nincada (potentially shiny), Sizzlipede

Scyther (potentially shiny), Nincada (potentially shiny), Sizzlipede Three-Star Raids: Beedrill (potentially shiny), Scizor (potentially shiny), Kleavor (potentially shiny)

Field Research Task rewards: Completing event-themed Field Research tasks will grant rewards like

Mega Energy

Scatterbug Candy

Encounters with select event-themed Pokemon

Free Timed Research: A free Timed Research will be available and offer

One Lure Module

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon like Shedinja, Sizzlipede, and Kleavor (Note: This research must be completed before the event ends on March 30.)

Pokemon GO Bug Out Paid Timed Research ticket: Is it worth buying?

Kleavor as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For $2 USD (or local equivalent), players can purchase a Pokemon GO Bug Out event-exclusive Timed Research ticket. This includes

One Lure Module

Two Premium Battle Passes

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon, including Heracross, Sizzlipede, and Kleavor

Ability to gift tickets to Great Friends or higher

Since the ticketed research provides two Premium Battle Passes (which normally cost 100 PokeCoins each), players who frequently raid may find it worthwhile. The additional encounters, especially with rare Pokemon like Heracross, add extra value for collectors or those hunting for high IVs or shinies.

However, because the research must be completed before the event ends, casual players or those unable to dedicate time to the event may not benefit as much.

The Pokemon GO Bug Out event offers solid bonuses, with Sizzlipede’s debut and increased Shiny rates making it an exciting time for trainers. The free Timed Research already provides some valuable rewards, so the paid ticket is mainly for those who want extra raid passes and encounters with rarer Pokemon.

If you regularly raid or want to increase your chances of catching event-exclusive Pokemon, the ticket can be a worthwhile purchase. However, if you prefer a more casual experience, you may find plenty to enjoy without spending any money.

