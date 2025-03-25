5 reasons to be excited for Bug Out in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO is bringing back its Bug Out event, which is set to begin at 10:00 am on March 26, 2025, and go on until 8:00 pm on March 30, 2025. As always, when it comes to these special Pokemon-based events, there is something to look forward to for everyone.

This year's Bug Out event brings the usual fun incentives like most of Pokemon GO's limited events. These include extra Candy and CandyXL for Nice Throws, returning rare Pokemon spawning in greater numbers, and Lure Modules being able to draw in more Pokemon than usual.

This article goes over the various aspects of Pokemon Go's Bug Out event that players should be looking forward to.

5 reasons to look forward to the 2025 Bug Out event in Pokemon GO

1) Sizzlipede and Centiskorch are making their Pokemon GO debut

Sizzlipede and Centiskorch (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the biggest draws of any Pokemon GO event is the new Pokemon that are available to catch. 2025's Bug Out event gives us the Generation 8 duo of Sizzlipede and its evolved form, Centiskorch. Hailing from the Galarian region, the Fire/Bug dual types will be available for the first time in Pokemon GO.

In order to get Centiskorch, 50 Sizzlipede candies are needed, making it a great time to get both creatures registered in the Pokedex. For PVP players, it might be worth your while to get your hands on a strong Centiskorch. Thanks to its part Fire typing, Centiskorch will have an advantage over other Bug-types in any special Pokemon GO Battle League Cups where Bug types are heavily featured.

2) New avatar outfits

New apparel based on Bug-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pokemon GO features a wide range of outfits that players can use to customize their in-game avatars. The 2025 Bug Out event gives players the chance to dress up their characters in a jacket and helmet based on Scolipede. A pair of boots based on the debutant Sizzlipede will also be available. The items will show up during the event and will be around after it ends as well.

3) An increase in Bug-type Pokemon

These bugs are back in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

This event will see an increase in the number of Bug-type Pokemon like Caterpie, Weedle, Nincada, and so on in the wild. Lucky trainers could even catch a rare Cutiefly. Not only will players get a chance to fill up their Pokedex with any critters they may have missed, but they could even encounter Shiny versions of these Pokemon. In fact, there are heightened Shiny odds for Venipede and Wurmple.

Here's the full list of Bug Pokemon that will show up in greater numbers during this event (*indicates higher Shiny odds):

Caterpie

Weedle

Wurmple*

Nincada

Venipede*

Dwebble

Joltik

Grubbin

Dewpider

Nymble

Cutiefly (slightly rarer)

4) A chance to get Kleavor

Kleavor is back in Pokemon GO raids (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As usual, there will be a series of raids during this event, including 1-star and 3-star variants. Out of these, the one that is bound to catch most players' attention involves Kleavor, who can be rather difficult to acquire. This is due to Scyther being unable to evolve into Kleavor in Pokemon GO.

So, while both Scizor and Kleavor are 3-star raids, the latter is expected to be more popular. Additionally, there are more chances of catching a Shiny Kleavor during this event.

Here is a list of other Bug Pokemon that will show up during raids (*indicates higher Shiny odds):

1-star raids

Scyther*

Nincada*

Sizzlipede

3-star raids

Beedrill*

Scizor*

5) New Event Research with great rewards

Pokemon GO offers a variety of research rewards during its timed events (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Like all Pokemon GO events, the 2025 Bug Out event will bring its own Special Research. The event will have special Timed Research that gives players the chance to get Bug Pokemon like Sizzlipede, Kleavor, and Shedinja. On top of this, Scatterbug Candy, which can be used to get new forms of Vivillion, will also be on offer. Players can also get their hands on Mega Energy, which can help Mega Evolve Beedrill and Scizor.

