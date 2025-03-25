How to get Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO debuted on Monday, March 24, 2025, and was the highlight of the same day's Max Monday. This one-star Power Spot boss can be challenged from 6 am to 9 pm local time on any given day. The creature evolves into Dynamax Metapod and Dynamax Butterfree. These are the first Bug-type Dynamax Attackers in the game.
This article covers everything you need to know about Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO.
How to get Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO
You can get Dynamax Caterpie in the following ways as of March 2025:
- One-star Max Battles
- Trade
One-star Max Battles
Dynamax Caterpie can be found in one-star Max Battles starting from March 24, 2025. It can be challenged daily between 6 am and 9 pm local time by getting close to a Power Spot where it is featured. It was also the highlight of the March 24, 2025, Max Monday event, from 6 to 7 pm local time.
Once beaten, Dynamax Caterpie can be captured at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 219 - 249 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 20)
- Weather boosted (Rainy): 274 - 312 CP (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs at Level 25)
Trade
If you can't find a Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO on your own, ask an in-game friend to trade you one. The trade will only be categorized as Special if you have never caught a Caterpie.
It is important to note that all Max Moves unlocked before trading Caterpie will be retained. However, any Max Moves you level up will be set back to Level 1.
Can Dynamax Caterpie be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Yes, finding a Shiny Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO is possible. The chances of encountering one is around 1-in-512 or 0.2%.
Pokemon GO Dynamax Caterpie: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements
Caterpie
- Attack: 55
- Defense: 55
- Stamina: 128
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Bug Bite (Max Flutterby) and Tackle (Max Strike)
- Charged Attacks: Struggle
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
You can check out the CP your Dynamax Caterpie in Pokemon GO will be using our Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator.
Metapod (evolves when fed 12 Candy)
- Attack: 45
- Defense: 80
- Stamina: 137
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Bug Bite (Max Flutterby) and Tackle (Max Strike)
- Charged Attacks: Struggle
Butterfree (evolves when fed 50 Candy)
- Attack: 167
- Defense: 137
- Stamina: 155
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Bug Bite (Max Flutterby), Struggle Bug (Max Flutterby), and Confusion (Max Mindstorm)
- Charged Attacks: Bug Buzz, Signal Beam, and Psychic
