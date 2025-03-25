Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 preparation guide

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 is an annual event that starts at 10 am local time on Wednesday, March 26, 2025. It will end at 8 pm local time on Sunday, March 30, 2025. This year marks the debut of Sizzlipede and Centiskorch, two Fire- and Bug-type critters from the Galar region. It also marks the return of several creepy crawlies from the world of Pokemon.

As usual, a bunch of features and bonuses will be active during Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025. This article highlights them all and tells you how to make the most out of the event.

Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025: Features and bonuses

Features

Wild encounters

Caterpie [shiny available]

Weedle [shiny available]

Wurmple [shiny available]

Nincada [shiny available]

Venipede [shiny available]

Dwebble [shiny available]

Joltik [shiny available]

Grubbin [shiny available]

Dewpider [shiny available]

Nymble [shiny available]

Cutiefly [shiny available]

Raids

One-star raids

Scyther [shiny available]

Nincada [shiny available]

Sizzlipede

Three-star raids

Beedrill [shiny available]

Scizor [shiny available]

Kleavor [shiny available]

Bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025:

2× XP for successfully catching Pokemon with Nice Throws or better.

Increased Candy for Nice Throws or better.

Increased chance for Candy XL for Nice Throws or better for Trainers level 31 and up.

Lure Modules will attract Sizzlipede during the event.

Increased chance to encounter Shiny Wurmple and Shiny Venipede.

If enough Pokémon are caught with help from a single Lure Module, additional Pokémon will appear near the lured PokéStop.

Additionally, there will be event-themed Field Research, a free Timed Research quest, and a paid Timed Research quest.

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025

Centiskorch is one of the main attractions of Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 (Image via TPC)

Do the following things to make the most out of the Pokemon GO Bug Out event in 2025:

Use Lure Modules: Lure Modules have been buffed for this event. It is the only way to get Sizzilipede in the wild. It will also attract additional Pocket Monsters when a baseline is crossed. This might include Kleavor.

Lure Modules have been buffed for this event. It is the only way to get Sizzilipede in the wild. It will also attract additional Pocket Monsters when a baseline is crossed. This might include Kleavor. Practice Nice Throws: Nice Throws are fairly easy to land in Pokemon GO. Hold down the PokeBall and aim for the circle to get the related bonuses.

Nice Throws are fairly easy to land in Pokemon GO. Hold down the PokeBall and aim for the circle to get the related bonuses. Make a shiny list: With the wide number of creatures available during the event, it is important to prioritize which ones you wish to get.

With the wide number of creatures available during the event, it is important to prioritize which ones you wish to get. Play with a community: The best way to make the most of the Pokemon GO Bug Out Lure Module bonus is by playing with an active community.

The best way to make the most of the Pokemon GO Bug Out Lure Module bonus is by playing with an active community. Evolve Sizzilipede: It is unknown when Sizzilipede will be featured in an event again. Try to capture one and evolve it for Pokedex completion. Skentiscorch also has the potential to be a powerful PvP pick in the future with some move updates.

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

