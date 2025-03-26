How to get Centiskorch in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Centiskorch in Pokemon GO debuted with the Bug Out 2025 event on March 26, 2025. The creature is a Bug- and Fire-type and was originally introduced in the Pokemon Sword and Shield games of Generation VIII. It evolves from Sizzlipede and possesses impressive stats, generally not seen in Bug-types.

This article covers everything you need to know to get your hands on a Centiskorch in Pokemon GO.

Also read: Pokemon GO Bug Out 2025 preparation guide

How to get Centiskorch in Pokemon GO

You can use these two methods to get Centiskorch in the mobile game as of March 2025:

Evolve Sizzlipede

Trade

Centiskoorch in the anime (Image via TPC)

Evolve Sizzlipede

The most straightforward way to get Centiskorch is to catch a Sizzlipede in Pokemon GO and evolve it by feeding it 50 Candy. The base form of the creature will be available in one-star raids, as Lure Module encounters, and as rewards for completing Research quests during the Bug Out 2025 event.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Might and Mastery (Season 22): Schedule, rewards, and more

Once you have a Sizzlipede, you must acquire 50 Candy. Here are some tips for acquiring this resource:

Catch more Sizzlipede

Transfer extra Sizzlipede

Set Sizzlipede as your Buddy and walk with it

If all else fails, you can use Rare Candy to evolve your Sizzlipede into Centiskorch.

Check out the CP of your evolved Centiskorch using our Pokemon Go Evolution Calculator.

Trade

If you cannot acquire a Centiskorch directly, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, do note that this will count as a Special Trade as you won't have the critter registered on your Pokedex.

Can Centiskorch be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny comparison of Centiskorch in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

As of March 2025, Shiny Centiskorch has not been released in Pokemon GO. As with most other new releases, you'd likely have to wait for some time before the developer ships out this uniquely colored variant of the Bug- and Fire-type critter.

Also read: Pokemon GO Battle League Season 22 balance updates

Centiskorch in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Type: Fire and Bug

Fire and Bug Attack: 220

220 Defense: 158

158 Stamina: 225

225 Max CP: 3,381

3,381 Fast Attacks: Bug Bite and Ember

Bug Bite and Ember Charged Attacks: Heat Wave, Crunch, Lunge, and Bug Buzz

In other news, the details of the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 have been announced.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

