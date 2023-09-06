Pokemon GO Gym Attacker and Defender tier list for September 2023

Gyms serve as one of the many activities in Pokemon GO. Apart from hosting raid battles, they double up as PokeStops and fighting grounds for the three factions in the game — Valor, Instinct, and Mystic. One group gets to keep critters in Gyms, while the others try to knock out the Pocket Monsters holding them. Using the right creatures for Gym fights can give you a headstart over others.

Defending Gyms is even more crucial because it is the only way to earn free PokeCoins. This currency can be used to buy items from the in-game shop. To help you excel in Gym fights, you can check out some of the best performers on defense and attack.

In this Pokemon GO tier list, the ranks are determined in order of overall strength. The creatures in the S tier are the strongest, while the ones in the subsequent tiers are weaker. However, considering there are hundreds of critters in the game, each of the Pocket Monsters here has some use or another when it comes to Gym Battles.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Pokemon GO Gym Defenders in September 2023

The most important aspect of a Gym Defender is its bulk. In addition, the critter must also have decent offensive pressure.

S tier

Blissey, Snorlax and Metagross in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Blissey

Type: Normal

Normal Attack: 129

129 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 496

496 Moveset: Pound and Dazzling Gleam

Snorlax

Type: Normal

Normal Attack: 190

190 Defense: 169

169 Stamina: 330

330 Moveset: Lick and Hyper Beam

Metagross

Type: Steel and Psychic

Steel and Psychic Attack: 257

257 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

A tier

Drifblim, Milotec, and Togekiss in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Drifblim

Type: Ghost and Flying

Ghost and Flying Attack: 180

180 Defense: 102

102 Stamina: 312

312 Moveset: Hex and Shadow Ball

Togekiss

Type: Fairy and Flying

Fairy and Flying Attack: 225

225 Defense: 217

217 Stamina: 198

198 Moveset: Charm and Aure Sphere

Milotic

Type: Water

Water Attack: 192

192 Defense: 219

219 Stamina: 216

216 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Surf

B tier

Dragonite, Garchomp and Gyarados in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Dragonite

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 263

263 Defense: 198

198 Stamina: 209

209 Moveset: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Garchomp

Type: Dragon and Ground

Dragon and Ground Attack: 261

261 Defense: 193

193 Stamina: 239

239 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Earth Power

Gyarados

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 277

277 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 216

216 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Tyranitar

Type: Rock and Dark

Rock and Dark Attack: 251

251 Defense: 207

207 Stamina: 225

225 Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing

C tier

Magnezone, Gardevoir, and Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gardevoir

Type: Fairy and Psychic

Fairy and Psychic Attack: 237

237 Defense: 195

195 Stamina: 169

169 Moveset: Charm and Psychic

Magnezone

Type: Electric and Steel

Electric and Steel Attack: 238

238 Defense: 205

205 Stamina: 172

172 Moveset: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Venusaur

Type: Grass and Poison

Grass and Poison Attack: 198

198 Defense: 189

189 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb

Azumarill

Type: Water and Fairy

Water and Fairy Attack: 112

112 Defense: 152

152 Stamina: 225

225 Moveset: Water Gun and Play Rough

Salamence

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 277

277 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 216

216 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Best Pokemon GO Gym Attackers in September 2023

Unlike the Defender tier list, where the bulkiest critters get the highest priority, the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters are ideal for Attacking.

S tier

Kartana, Mega Rayquaza, and Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Kartana

Type: Grass and Steel

Grass and Steel Attack: 323

323 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 139

139 Moveset: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Rayquaza

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 377

377 Defense: 210

210 Stamina: 227

227 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Mega Blaziken

Type: Fire and Fighting

Fire and Fighting Attack: 329

329 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross

Type: Steel and Psychic

Steel and Psychic Attack: 257

257 Defense: 228

228 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Mewtwo

Type: Psychic

Psychic Attack: 300

300 Defense: 182

182 Stamina: 214

214 Moveset: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar

Type: Rock and Dark

Rock and Dark Attack: 251

251 Defense: 207

207 Stamina: 225

225 Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing

A tier

Mega Charizard X, Swampert, and Latios in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Charizard X

Type: Fire and Flying

Fire and Flying Attack: 273

273 Defense: 213

213 Stamina: 186

186 Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Swampert

Type: Water and Ground

Water and Ground Attack: 208

208 Defense: 175

175 Stamina: 225

225 Moveset: Mudshot and Hydro Cannon

Latios

Type: Psychic and Dragon

Psychic and Dragon Attack: 268

268 Defense: 212

212 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Dragon Breath and Luster Purge

Shadow Ho-Oh

Type: Fire and Flying

Fire and Flying Attack: 239

239 Defense: 244

244 Stamina: 214

214 Moveset: Incinerate and Brave Bird

Shadow Mamoswine

Type: Ice and Ground

Ice and Ground Attack: 246

246 Defense: 146

146 Stamina: 242

242 Moveset: Powder Snow and High Horsepower

B tier

Mega Lopunny, Mega Blastoise, and Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Lopunny

Type: Normal and Fighting

Normal and Fighting Attack: 282

282 Defense: 214

214 Stamina: 163

163 Moveset: Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Blastoise

Type: Water

Water Attack: 264

264 Defense: 237

237 Stamina: 188

188 Moveset: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Aerodactyl

Type: Rock and Flying

Rock and Flying Attack: 221

221 Defense: 159

159 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Salamence

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 277

277 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 216

216 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

C tier

Mega Scizor, Victreebel, and Gyarados in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Mega Scizor

Type: Steel and Bug

Steel and Bug Attack: 279

279 Defense: 250

250 Stamina: 172

172 Moveset: Bullet Punch and X-Scissor

Shadow Victreebel

Type: Grass and Poison

Grass and Poison Attack: 207

207 Defense: 135

135 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gyarados

Type: Dragon and Flying

Dragon and Flying Attack: 277

277 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 216

216 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Alolan Golem

Type: Rock and Electric

Rock and Electric Attack: 211

211 Defense: 198

198 Stamina: 190

190 Moveset: Rollout and Wild Charge

Shadow Lugia

Type: Psychic and Flying

Psychic and Flying Attack: 193

193 Defense: 310

310 Stamina: 235

235 Moveset: Dragon Tail and Aeroblast

Yveltal

Type: Dark and Flying

Dark and Flying Attack: 250

250 Defense: 185

185 Stamina: 246

246 Moveset: Snarl and Oblivion Wing

If you are interested in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP scene, you can check out the tier list for it.