Pokemon GO Gym Attacker and Defender tier list for September 2023

Gyms serve as one of the many activities in Pokemon GO. Apart from hosting raid battles, they double up as PokeStops and fighting grounds for the three factions in the game — Valor, Instinct, and Mystic. One group gets to keep critters in Gyms, while the others try to knock out the Pocket Monsters holding them. Using the right creatures for Gym fights can give you a headstart over others.
Defending Gyms is even more crucial because it is the only way to earn free PokeCoins. This currency can be used to buy items from the in-game shop. To help you excel in Gym fights, you can check out some of the best performers on defense and attack.
In this Pokemon GO tier list, the ranks are determined in order of overall strength. The creatures in the S tier are the strongest, while the ones in the subsequent tiers are weaker. However, considering there are hundreds of critters in the game, each of the Pocket Monsters here has some use or another when it comes to Gym Battles.
Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer
Best Pokemon GO Gym Defenders in September 2023
The most important aspect of a Gym Defender is its bulk. In addition, the critter must also have decent offensive pressure.
S tier
Blissey
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 129
- Defense: 169
- Stamina: 496
- Moveset: Pound and Dazzling Gleam
Snorlax
- Type: Normal
- Attack: 190
- Defense:169
- Stamina: 330
- Moveset: Lick and Hyper Beam
Metagross
- Type: Steel and Psychic
- Attack: 257
- Defense: 228
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
A tier
Drifblim
- Type: Ghost and Flying
- Attack: 180
- Defense: 102
- Stamina:312
- Moveset: Hex and Shadow Ball
Togekiss
- Type: Fairy and Flying
- Attack: 225
- Defense: 217
- Stamina: 198
- Moveset: Charm and Aure Sphere
Milotic
- Type: Water
- Attack: 192
- Defense: 219
- Stamina: 216
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Surf
B tier
Dragonite
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 263
- Defense: 198
- Stamina: 209
- Moveset: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor
Garchomp
- Type: Dragon and Ground
- Attack: 261
- Defense: 193
- Stamina:239
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Earth Power
Gyarados
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 216
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage
Tyranitar
- Type: Rock and Dark
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 225
- Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing
C tier
Gardevoir
- Type: Fairy and Psychic
- Attack: 237
- Defense: 195
- Stamina: 169
- Moveset: Charm and Psychic
Magnezone
- Type: Electric and Steel
- Attack: 238
- Defense: 205
- Stamina: 172
- Moveset: Volt Switch and Wild Charge
Venusaur
- Type: Grass and Poison
- Attack: 198
- Defense: 189
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb
Azumarill
- Type: Water and Fairy
- Attack: 112
- Defense: 152
- Stamina: 225
- Moveset: Water Gun and Play Rough
Salamence
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 216
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage
Best Pokemon GO Gym Attackers in September 2023
Unlike the Defender tier list, where the bulkiest critters get the highest priority, the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters are ideal for Attacking.
S tier
Kartana
- Type: Grass and Steel
- Attack: 323
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 139
- Moveset: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade
Mega Rayquaza
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 377
- Defense: 210
- Stamina: 227
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe
Mega Blaziken
- Type: Fire and Fighting
- Attack: 329
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Shadow Metagross
- Type: Steel and Psychic
- Attack: 257
- Defense: 228
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash
Shadow Mewtwo
- Type: Psychic
- Attack: 300
- Defense: 182
- Stamina: 214
- Moveset: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball
Shadow Tyranitar
- Type: Rock and Dark
- Attack: 251
- Defense: 207
- Stamina: 225
- Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing
A tier
Mega Charizard X
- Type: Fire and Flying
- Attack: 273
- Defense: 213
- Stamina: 186
- Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn
Shadow Swampert
- Type: Water and Ground
- Attack: 208
- Defense: 175
- Stamina: 225
- Moveset: Mudshot and Hydro Cannon
Latios
- Type: Psychic and Dragon
- Attack: 268
- Defense: 212
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Dragon Breath and Luster Purge
Shadow Ho-Oh
- Type: Fire and Flying
- Attack: 239
- Defense: 244
- Stamina:214
- Moveset: Incinerate and Brave Bird
Shadow Mamoswine
- Type: Ice and Ground
- Attack: 246
- Defense: 146
- Stamina:242
- Moveset: Powder Snow and High Horsepower
B tier
Mega Lopunny
- Type: Normal and Fighting
- Attack: 282
- Defense: 214
- Stamina: 163
- Moveset: Double Kick and Focus Blast
Mega Blastoise
- Type: Water
- Attack: 264
- Defense: 237
- Stamina: 188
- Moveset: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon
Shadow Aerodactyl
- Type: Rock and Flying
- Attack: 221
- Defense: 159
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Rock Throw and Rock Slide
Salamence
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 216
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage
C tier
Mega Scizor
- Type: Steel and Bug
- Attack: 279
- Defense: 250
- Stamina: 172
- Moveset: Bullet Punch and X-Scissor
Shadow Victreebel
- Type: Grass and Poison
- Attack: 207
- Defense: 135
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb
Shadow Gyarados
- Type: Dragon and Flying
- Attack: 277
- Defense: 168
- Stamina: 216
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage
Alolan Golem
- Type: Rock and Electric
- Attack: 211
- Defense:198
- Stamina: 190
- Moveset: Rollout and Wild Charge
Shadow Lugia
- Type: Psychic and Flying
- Attack: 193
- Defense: 310
- Stamina: 235
- Moveset: Dragon Tail and Aeroblast
Yveltal
- Type: Dark and Flying
- Attack: 250
- Defense: 185
- Stamina: 246
- Moveset: Snarl and Oblivion Wing
If you are interested in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP scene, you can check out the tier list for it.