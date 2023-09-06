Pokemon
Pokemon GO Gym Attacker and Defender tier list for September 2023

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Sep 06, 2023 23:35 GMT
Pokemon GO Gym tier list (Image via Niantic)
Gyms serve as one of the many activities in Pokemon GO. Apart from hosting raid battles, they double up as PokeStops and fighting grounds for the three factions in the game — Valor, Instinct, and Mystic. One group gets to keep critters in Gyms, while the others try to knock out the Pocket Monsters holding them. Using the right creatures for Gym fights can give you a headstart over others.

Defending Gyms is even more crucial because it is the only way to earn free PokeCoins. This currency can be used to buy items from the in-game shop. To help you excel in Gym fights, you can check out some of the best performers on defense and attack.

In this Pokemon GO tier list, the ranks are determined in order of overall strength. The creatures in the S tier are the strongest, while the ones in the subsequent tiers are weaker. However, considering there are hundreds of critters in the game, each of the Pocket Monsters here has some use or another when it comes to Gym Battles.

Note: This tier list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Best Pokemon GO Gym Defenders in September 2023

The most important aspect of a Gym Defender is its bulk. In addition, the critter must also have decent offensive pressure.

S tier

Blissey, Snorlax and Metagross in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Blissey

  • Type: Normal
  • Attack: 129
  • Defense: 169
  • Stamina: 496
  • Moveset: Pound and Dazzling Gleam

Snorlax

  • Type: Normal
  • Attack: 190
  • Defense:169
  • Stamina: 330
  • Moveset: Lick and Hyper Beam

Metagross

  • Type: Steel and Psychic
  • Attack: 257
  • Defense: 228
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

A tier

Drifblim, Milotec, and Togekiss in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Drifblim

  • Type: Ghost and Flying
  • Attack: 180
  • Defense: 102
  • Stamina:312
  • Moveset: Hex and Shadow Ball

Togekiss

  • Type: Fairy and Flying
  • Attack: 225
  • Defense: 217
  • Stamina: 198
  • Moveset: Charm and Aure Sphere

Milotic

  • Type: Water
  • Attack: 192
  • Defense: 219
  • Stamina: 216
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Surf

B tier

Dragonite, Garchomp and Gyarados in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Dragonite

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 263
  • Defense: 198
  • Stamina: 209
  • Moveset: Dragon Breath and Draco Meteor

Garchomp

  • Type: Dragon and Ground
  • Attack: 261
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina:239
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Earth Power

Gyarados

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 277
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 216
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Tyranitar

  • Type: Rock and Dark
  • Attack: 251
  • Defense: 207
  • Stamina: 225
  • Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing

C tier

Magnezone, Gardevoir, and Venusaur in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Gardevoir

  • Type: Fairy and Psychic
  • Attack: 237
  • Defense: 195
  • Stamina: 169
  • Moveset: Charm and Psychic

Magnezone

  • Type: Electric and Steel
  • Attack: 238
  • Defense: 205
  • Stamina: 172
  • Moveset: Volt Switch and Wild Charge

Venusaur

  • Type: Grass and Poison
  • Attack: 198
  • Defense: 189
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb

Azumarill

  • Type: Water and Fairy
  • Attack: 112
  • Defense: 152
  • Stamina: 225
  • Moveset: Water Gun and Play Rough

Salamence

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 277
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 216
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Best Pokemon GO Gym Attackers in September 2023

Unlike the Defender tier list, where the bulkiest critters get the highest priority, the hardest-hitting Pocket Monsters are ideal for Attacking.

S tier

Kartana, Mega Rayquaza, and Mega Blaziken in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Kartana

  • Type: Grass and Steel
  • Attack: 323
  • Defense: 182
  • Stamina: 139
  • Moveset: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Rayquaza

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 377
  • Defense: 210
  • Stamina: 227
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Breaking Swipe

Mega Blaziken

  • Type: Fire and Fighting
  • Attack: 329
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Metagross

  • Type: Steel and Psychic
  • Attack: 257
  • Defense: 228
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash

Shadow Mewtwo

  • Type: Psychic
  • Attack: 300
  • Defense: 182
  • Stamina: 214
  • Moveset: Psycho Cut and Shadow Ball

Shadow Tyranitar

  • Type: Rock and Dark
  • Attack: 251
  • Defense: 207
  • Stamina: 225
  • Moveset: Smack Down and Brutal Swing

A tier

Mega Charizard X, Swampert, and Latios in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Mega Charizard X

  • Type: Fire and Flying
  • Attack: 273
  • Defense: 213
  • Stamina: 186
  • Moveset: Fire Spin and Blast Burn

Shadow Swampert

  • Type: Water and Ground
  • Attack: 208
  • Defense: 175
  • Stamina: 225
  • Moveset: Mudshot and Hydro Cannon

Latios

  • Type: Psychic and Dragon
  • Attack: 268
  • Defense: 212
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Dragon Breath and Luster Purge

Shadow Ho-Oh

  • Type: Fire and Flying
  • Attack: 239
  • Defense: 244
  • Stamina:214
  • Moveset: Incinerate and Brave Bird

Shadow Mamoswine

  • Type: Ice and Ground
  • Attack: 246
  • Defense: 146
  • Stamina:242
  • Moveset: Powder Snow and High Horsepower

B tier

Mega Lopunny, Mega Blastoise, and Aerodactyl in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Mega Lopunny

  • Type: Normal and Fighting
  • Attack: 282
  • Defense: 214
  • Stamina: 163
  • Moveset: Double Kick and Focus Blast

Mega Blastoise

  • Type: Water
  • Attack: 264
  • Defense: 237
  • Stamina: 188
  • Moveset: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon

Shadow Aerodactyl

  • Type: Rock and Flying
  • Attack: 221
  • Defense: 159
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Salamence

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 277
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 216
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

C tier

Mega Scizor, Victreebel, and Gyarados in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Mega Scizor

  • Type: Steel and Bug
  • Attack: 279
  • Defense: 250
  • Stamina: 172
  • Moveset: Bullet Punch and X-Scissor

Shadow Victreebel

  • Type: Grass and Poison
  • Attack: 207
  • Defense: 135
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Razor Leaf and Sludge Bomb

Shadow Gyarados

  • Type: Dragon and Flying
  • Attack: 277
  • Defense: 168
  • Stamina: 216
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Outrage

Alolan Golem

  • Type: Rock and Electric
  • Attack: 211
  • Defense:198
  • Stamina: 190
  • Moveset: Rollout and Wild Charge

Shadow Lugia

  • Type: Psychic and Flying
  • Attack: 193
  • Defense: 310
  • Stamina: 235
  • Moveset: Dragon Tail and Aeroblast

Yveltal

  • Type: Dark and Flying
  • Attack: 250
  • Defense: 185
  • Stamina: 246
  • Moveset: Snarl and Oblivion Wing

If you are interested in the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP scene, you can check out the tier list for it.

