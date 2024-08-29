Best Normal-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Normal-type Pocket Monsters are generally used for their defensive prowess and bulk in Pokemon GO Battle League. Since Normals are only weak to Fighting, bulky critters of the former kind are used as damage sponges. However, the balance changes coming with the Max Out update will change the most impactful Normal-type Pokemon in the GBL meta.
The biggest Season 20 (Max Out) balance changes to Normal-types Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:
- Body Slam's power got nerfed from 60 to 50.
- Swift's energy cost was reduced from 40 to 35. Its damage output had been increased to 55 in the last season.
Most Normal types used to depend on spamming out STAB Body Slam to chip down their opponents while they absorbed incoming damage. However, with the rise of Swift as the best Normal-type attack, critters like Lickitung with Body Slam will fall out of favor, making way for others.
Here's a guide to the best Normal-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in Pokemon GO Battle League's Max Out update.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.
Best Normal-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Dunsparce
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
2) Lickilicky
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Shadow Ball
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
3) Diggersby
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Scorching Sands and Hyper Beam
Candy XL requirement
- Required for most IVs.
4) Shadow Ursaring
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Swift and Close Combat
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
5) Miltank
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Thunderbolt
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
6) Wigglytuff
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Charm
- Charged Attacks: Icy Wind and Swift
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
Best Normal-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Lickilicky
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Shadow Ball
Candy XL requirement
- Required for all fully upgraded (as close to 2,500 CP as possible) Lickilicky.
2) Miltank
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Rollout
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Ice Beam
Candy XL requirement
- Must have
3) Shadow Ursaring
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Swift and Close Combat
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
4) Shadow Staraptor
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Fly and Close Combat
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
5) Oranguru
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Confusion
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Trailblaze
Candy XL requirement
- Required for all fully upgraded (as close to 2,500 CP as possible) Oranguru.
6) Bewear
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Superpower and Payback
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
