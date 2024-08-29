Best Normal-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Normal-type Pocket Monsters are generally used for their defensive prowess and bulk in Pokemon GO Battle League. Since Normals are only weak to Fighting, bulky critters of the former kind are used as damage sponges. However, the balance changes coming with the Max Out update will change the most impactful Normal-type Pokemon in the GBL meta.

The biggest Season 20 (Max Out) balance changes to Normal-types Pokemon GO Battle League are as follows:

Body Slam's power got nerfed from 60 to 50 .

power got nerfed from . Swift's energy cost was reduced from 40 to 35. Its damage output had been increased to 55 in the last season.

Most Normal types used to depend on spamming out STAB Body Slam to chip down their opponents while they absorbed incoming damage. However, with the rise of Swift as the best Normal-type attack, critters like Lickitung with Body Slam will fall out of favor, making way for others.

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

Here's a guide to the best Normal-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in Pokemon GO Battle League's Max Out update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Normal-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Ursaring, Lickilicky, and Miltank are among the best Normal-type Pocket Monsters for the Great League in the Max Out update of GBL (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Dunsparce

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Drill Run and Rock Slide

Candy XL requirement

Not required

2) Lickilicky

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Shadow Ball

Candy XL requirement

Not required

3) Diggersby

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Scorching Sands and Hyper Beam

Candy XL requirement

Required for most IVs.

Also read: 10 best Great League teams for Pokemon GO

4) Shadow Ursaring

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Swift and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Miltank

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Thunderbolt

Candy XL requirement

Not required

6) Wigglytuff

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Charm

Charm Charged Attacks: Icy Wind and Swift

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Also read: Pokemon GO Galarian starters' debut teased for next season

Best Normal-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Ursaring, Lickilicky, and Miltank Oranguru, Lickilicky, and Staraptor are among the best Normal-type Pocket Monsters for the Ultra League in the Max Out update of GBL (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Lickilicky

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam* and Shadow Ball

Candy XL requirement

Required for all fully upgraded (as close to 2,500 CP as possible) Lickilicky.

2) Miltank

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Rollout

Rollout Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Ice Beam

Candy XL requirement

Must have

3) Shadow Ursaring

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Swift and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Also read: 10 best Ultra League teams for Pokemon GO

4) Shadow Staraptor

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Fly and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Oranguru

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Confusion

Confusion Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Trailblaze

Candy XL requirement

Required for all fully upgraded (as close to 2,500 CP as possible) Oranguru.

6) Bewear

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Superpower and Payback

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Also read: Pokemon GO teases Galar Two-Sided Pokemon debut

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback