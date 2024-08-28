Best Flying-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Flying-type Pocket Monsters have been historically good in the Pokemon GO Battle League given the type's prowess at countering the meta. However, the preferred creatures of this type keep changing. The Max Out update, which will go live on September 3, 2024, brings some hard-hitting balance changes.

The two most impactful balance changes that will impact Flying-types are:

Wing Attack's energy generation has been decreased from 4 to 3.5 energy per turn.

energy generation has been decreased from Sky Attack goes from 75 damage for 50 energy to 85 damage for 55 energy.

Considering a majority of the Fliers in the Great and Ultra League meta used Wing Attack as their Fast Attack of choice, the first change impacts them quite strongly. The Sky Attack change also means Skarmory and Altaria, the prevalent Great League picks can no longer have the same impact.

That said, considering the offensive and defensive value that Flying-type Pokemon bring—they are super-effective against Fighting and Grass-types and heavily resist Ground-type attacks, both of which are heavily used in the Great and Ultra League—you would want some in your arsenal as you head into the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season.

This article contains suggestions for the best Flying-types to invest in for the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. You can check out the top PvP IVs for each of these Pocket Monsters mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Flying-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Galarian Moltes, Jumpluff, and Mandibuzz are among the best Flying-types for Pokemon GO's Great League during the Max Out season (Image via TPC)

1) Mandibuzz

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Note: Vullaby, Mandibuzz's pre-evolution is most easily found via eggs at the moment. Outside of special events, the only way to find the top IVs for the creature is through trading, which can be a pretty tedious process.

The best IVs you can obtain directly from hatching Vullaby are those with the least possible Attack (10-11) and maximum possible Defense and Stamina (14-15).

2) Shadow or regular Jumpluff

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Energy Ball

Candy XL requirement

Required for the top-ranked PvP IVs. Can be used without Candy XL as well.

3) Galarian Moltres

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Ancient Power and Brave Bird

Candy XL requirement

Not required

4) Togetic

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Fairy Wind

Fairy Wind Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dazzling Gleam

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Talonflame

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Incinerate

Incinerate Charged Attacks: Fly and Brave Bird

Candy XL requirement

Not required

6) Shadow Dragonite

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Superpower

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Best Flying-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Talonflame, Driflblim, and Mandibuzz are among the best Flying-types for Pokemon GO's Ultra League during the Max Out season (Image via TPC)

1) Mandibuzz

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Snarl

Snarl Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dark Pulse

Candy XL requirement

Must-have

Note: You need a perfect-IV Mandibuzz for the best results.

2) Talonflame

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Fly and Flame Charge

Candy XL requirement

Must-have

Note: A perfect-IV Talonflame will give you the best results.

3) Regular or Shadow Drifblim

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Astonish

Astonish Charged Attacks: Icy Wind/Mystical Fire and Shadow Ball

Candy XL requirement

Must-have

Note: You do not need a perfect-IV Drifblim for the best results. In fact, try to find one that has max Defense as well as Stamina IVs and the least possible Attack IVs.

4) Galarian Moltres

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Sucker Punch

Sucker Punch Charged Attacks: Ancient Power and Payback

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Shadow Dragonite

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Superpower

Candy XL requirement

Not required

6) Shadow Staraptor

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Fly and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

