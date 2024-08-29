Best Fighting-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Fighting-type Pocket Monsters do well in Pokemon GO Battle League because of the offensive as well as defensive coverage they bring to the table. The Max Out update brings changes to some moves and will shake up the meta as you know it. Familiar creatures will fall out of favor and new ones will take their place.
The most impactful balance changes in Season 20 (Max Out) to Fighting-type moves are as follows:
- Counter goes from 3.5 energy per turn to 3 energy per turn.
- Force Palm added to Breloom, Hariyama, and Mienshao.
- Karate Chop goes from 4 energy per turn to 4.5 energy per turn.
Counter used to be the strongest Fast Move in PvP and was the go-to choice for most Fighting-type creatures. A nerf to Counter and subsequent buff to Karte Chop means that critters with access to the latter will take the place of Counter users.
This article covers the best Fighting-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in Pokemon GO Battle League's Max Out update.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.
Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Pangaro
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
2) Shadow or regular Machamp
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
3) Shadow or regular Gallade
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
- Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Close Combat
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
4) Chesnaught
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Vine Whip
- Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Superpower
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
5) Hakamo-o
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Brick Break
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Pangoro
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
2) Cobalion
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword and Stone Edge
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
3) Shadow or regular Machamp
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Karate Chop
- Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
4) Virizion
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Double Kick
- Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Stone Edge
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
5) Kommo-o
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Close Combat
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
