Best Fighting-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 29, 2024 10:35 GMT
These Fighting-types are for the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Fighting-type Pocket Monsters do well in Pokemon GO Battle League because of the offensive as well as defensive coverage they bring to the table. The Max Out update brings changes to some moves and will shake up the meta as you know it. Familiar creatures will fall out of favor and new ones will take their place.

The most impactful balance changes in Season 20 (Max Out) to Fighting-type moves are as follows:

  • Counter goes from 3.5 energy per turn to 3 energy per turn.
  • Force Palm added to Breloom, Hariyama, and Mienshao.
  • Karate Chop goes from 4 energy per turn to 4.5 energy per turn.

Counter used to be the strongest Fast Move in PvP and was the go-to choice for most Fighting-type creatures. A nerf to Counter and subsequent buff to Karte Chop means that critters with access to the latter will take the place of Counter users.

This article covers the best Fighting-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in Pokemon GO Battle League's Max Out update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Machamp will emerge as the best Fighting type in the Pokemon GO Max Out season (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Machamp will emerge as the best Fighting type in the Pokemon GO Max Out season (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pangaro

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

2) Shadow or regular Machamp

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

3) Shadow or regular Gallade

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Psycho Cut
  • Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

4) Chesnaught

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Vine Whip
  • Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Superpower

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

5) Hakamo-o

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Brick Break

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Pangoro is the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season&#039;s Dark Horse (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Pangoro is the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season's Dark Horse (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pangoro

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

2) Cobalion

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

3) Shadow or regular Machamp

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Karate Chop
  • Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

4) Virizion

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Double Kick
  • Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

5) Kommo-o

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

Edited by Angad Sharma
