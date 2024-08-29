Best Fighting-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Fighting-type Pocket Monsters do well in Pokemon GO Battle League because of the offensive as well as defensive coverage they bring to the table. The Max Out update brings changes to some moves and will shake up the meta as you know it. Familiar creatures will fall out of favor and new ones will take their place.

The most impactful balance changes in Season 20 (Max Out) to Fighting-type moves are as follows:

Counter goes from 3.5 energy per turn to 3 energy per turn .

goes from to . Force Palm added to Breloom, Hariyama, and Mienshao .

added to . Karate Chop goes from 4 energy per turn to 4.5 energy per turn.

Counter used to be the strongest Fast Move in PvP and was the go-to choice for most Fighting-type creatures. A nerf to Counter and subsequent buff to Karte Chop means that critters with access to the latter will take the place of Counter users.

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

This article covers the best Fighting-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in Pokemon GO Battle League's Max Out update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Machamp will emerge as the best Fighting type in the Pokemon GO Max Out season (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pangaro

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash

Candy XL requirement

Not required

2) Shadow or regular Machamp

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

Not required

3) Shadow or regular Gallade

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Psycho Cut

Psycho Cut Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

4) Chesnaught

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Vine Whip

Vine Whip Charged Attacks: Frenzy Plant and Superpower

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Hakamo-o

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Brick Break

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Best Fighting-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Pangoro is the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season's Dark Horse (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Pangoro

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Close Combat and Night Slash

Candy XL requirement

Not required

2) Cobalion

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attacks: Sacred Sword and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

Not required

3) Shadow or regular Machamp

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Karate Chop

Karate Chop Charged Attacks: Cross Chop and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

Not required

4) Virizion

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Double Kick

Double Kick Charged Attacks: Leaf Blade and Stone Edge

Candy XL requirement

Not required

5) Kommo-o

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Dragon Claw and Close Combat

Candy XL requirement

Not required

