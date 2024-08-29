Best Ground-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Ground-type Pocket Monsters have been historically good in Pokemon GO Battle League owing to their strong matchups and versatile type combinations. The Max Out update that goes live on September 3, 2024, introduces some changes that will alter the meta in terms of how strong Ground-types are.
Here are the Season 20 (Max Out) balance changes to Ground-type moves that will change how they do in the upcoming seasons:
- Mud Shot deals 2 damage but generates only 4 energy per turn. (as compared to 1.5 DPT and 4.5 EPT).
- Mud Slap deals 4 damage and generates 3.33 energy per turn (as compared to 3.66 DPT and 3 EPT).
- Bone Club deals 55 damage (as compared to 40).
The interactions between the first two changes will have the greatest impact in the GO Battle League Max Out season and beyond. Mud Shot used to be the go-to Fast Attack for most Ground types. However, with these changes, Mud Slap users will come out on top,
This article highlights the best Ground-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.
Best Ground-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Clodsire
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Poison Sting
- Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Earthquake
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
2) Gastrodon
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
3) Shadow or regular Marowak
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Bone Club and Rock Slide
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
4) Diggersby
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Quick Attack
- Charged Attacks: Scorching Sands and Hyper Beam
Candy XL requirement
- Highly Recommended
5) Shadow or regular Golurk
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Dynamic Punch
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
6) Reunerigus
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
Old favorites that are still strong:
- Shadow or Regular Quagsire with Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge
- Shadow Whiscash with Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Scald
- Steelix with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch
- Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack + Weather Ball (Rock) and Scorching Sands
Best Ground-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
1) Zygarde Complete Forme
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Dragon Tail
- Charged Attacks: Crunch and Earthquake
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
2) Gastrodon
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power
Candy XL requirement
- Must-have
3) Runerigus
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Shadow Claw
- Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball
Candy XL requirement
- Must-have
4) Shadow Golurk
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Mud Slap
- Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Dynamic Punch
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
4) Shadow or regular Hippowdon
Suggested moveset:
- Fast Attack: Sand Attack
- Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Rock) and Scorching Sands
Candy XL requirement
- Not required
Old favorites that are still strong:
- Regular or Shadow Steelix with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch
- Regular or Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake
