Best Ground-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Ground-type Pocket Monsters have been historically good in Pokemon GO Battle League owing to their strong matchups and versatile type combinations. The Max Out update that goes live on September 3, 2024, introduces some changes that will alter the meta in terms of how strong Ground-types are.

Here are the Season 20 (Max Out) balance changes to Ground-type moves that will change how they do in the upcoming seasons:

Mud Shot deals 2 damage but generates only 4 energy per turn. (as compared to 1.5 DPT and 4.5 EPT).

deals 2 damage but generates only 4 energy per turn. (as compared to 1.5 DPT and 4.5 EPT). Mud Slap deals 4 damage and generates 3.33 energy per turn (as compared to 3.66 DPT and 3 EPT).

deals 4 damage and generates 3.33 energy per turn (as compared to 3.66 DPT and 3 EPT). Bone Club deals 55 damage (as compared to 40).

The interactions between the first two changes will have the greatest impact in the GO Battle League Max Out season and beyond. Mud Shot used to be the go-to Fast Attack for most Ground types. However, with these changes, Mud Slap users will come out on top,

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

This article highlights the best Ground-type Pocket Monsters you should build to be successful in the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out season.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. Check out the top PvP IVs for each Pocket Monster mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Ground-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Some of the best Ground-types for the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Clodsire

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Poison Sting

Poison Sting Charged Attacks: Stone Edge and Earthquake

Candy XL requirement

Not required

2) Gastrodon

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power

Candy XL requirement

Not required

3) Shadow or regular Marowak

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Bone Club and Rock Slide

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Also read: 10 best Great League teams for Pokemon GO

4) Diggersby

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Quick Attack

Quick Attack Charged Attacks: Scorching Sands and Hyper Beam

Candy XL requirement

Highly Recommended

5) Shadow or regular Golurk

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Dynamic Punch

Candy XL requirement

Not required

6) Reunerigus

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Old favorites that are still strong:

Shadow or Regular Quagsire with Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge

with Mud Shot + Aqua Tail and Stone Edge Shadow Whiscash with Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Scald

with Mud Shot + Mud Bomb and Scald Steelix with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch

with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch Shadow Hippowdon with Sand Attack + Weather Ball (Rock) and Scorching Sands

Also read: Pokemon GO Galarian starters' debut teased for next season

Best Ground-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Some of the best Ground-types for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Zygarde Complete Forme

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Dragon Tail

Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Crunch and Earthquake

Candy XL requirement

Not required

2) Gastrodon

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Body Slam and Earth Power

Candy XL requirement

Must-have

Also read: 10 best Ultra League teams for Pokemon GO

3) Runerigus

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Shadow Claw

Shadow Claw Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Shadow Ball

Candy XL requirement

Must-have

4) Shadow Golurk

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Mud Slap

Mud Slap Charged Attacks: Shadow Punch and Dynamic Punch

Candy XL requirement

Not required

4) Shadow or regular Hippowdon

Suggested moveset:

Fast Attack: Sand Attack

Sand Attack Charged Attacks: Weather Ball (Rock) and Scorching Sands

Candy XL requirement

Not required

Old favorites that are still strong:

Regular or Shadow Steelix with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch

with Dragon Tail + Psychic Fangs and Crunch Regular or Shadow Swampert with Mud Shot + Hydro Cannon and Earthquake

Also read: Pokemon GO teases Galar Two-Sided Pokemon debut

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback