Best Fairy-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 29, 2024 10:30 GMT
Best Fairy-types to invest in for Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update
Best Fairy-types to invest in for the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Fairy-type is one of the most powerful types in Pokemon GO Battle League because of its extensive neutral offensive coverage. These creatures have the unique ability to deal super-effective damage to Fighters, Dragons, and Dark-types— three of the most oppressive offensive types in the game.

The Max Out GO Battle League balance changes have buffed the Fairy-type Fast Attack. It now deals 2 damage per turn (as compared to 1.5) while generating the same 4.5 energy. Charm, another Fast Attack of this type that deals 5 damage per turn, is extremely oppressive to deal with, especially with attack-weighted users.

The buff to Fairy Wind has brought some unique Fairies into the fold of the Great League and Ultra League meta in the Max Out update. Here are some of the best Fairy-types you should build for the Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions. You can check out the top PvP IVs for each of these Pocket Monsters mentioned in this article on this website.

Best Fairy-types to invest in for the Great League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Clefable is one of the best Fairy-types for the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Clefable is one of the best Fairy-types for the Great League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Clefable

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Swift and Moonblast

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

2) Galarian Weezing

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Play Rough

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

3) Florges

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice and Moonblast

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

4) Whimsicott

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Seed Bomb and Moonblast

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

5) Togetic

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Aerial Ace and Dazzling Gleam

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

Old favorites that are still strong:

  • Carbink with Rock Throw + Rock Slide and Moonblast
  • Azumarill with Bubble + Ice Beam and Play Rough
  • Wigglytuff with Charm + Icy Wind and Swift
  • Shadow or regular Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Dazzling Gleam

Best Fairy-types to invest in for the Ultra League in Pokemon GO Battle League Max Out update

Galarian Weezing is one of the best new Fairy-types for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)
Galarian Weezing is one of the best new Fairy-types for the Ultra League (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Clefable

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Swift and Moonblast

Candy XL requirement

  • Highly recommended

2) Florges

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Disarming Voice and Moonblast

Candy XL requirement

  • Not required

3) Weezing

Suggested moveset:

  • Fast Attack: Fairy Wind
  • Charged Attacks: Brutal Swing and Play Rough

Candy XL requirement

  • Must-have

Old favorites that are still strong:

  • Tapu Fini with Water Gun + Surf and Nature's Madness
  • Shadow or regular Alolan Ninetales with Powder Snow + Weather Ball (Ice) and Dazzling Gleam

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
