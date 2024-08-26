Pokemon GO Galarian starters' debut teased for next season

Pokemon GO Galarian starters' debut was teased by Niantic in an X post on August 26, 2024. In the post, Scorbunny (Fire), Grookey (Grass), and Sobble (Water) can be seen crossing a road followed by the text "SOMETHING BIG IS COMING." A Dynamaxed version of a creature that appeared to be Wooloo followed the Galar starters.

The teaser ended with the announcement of the name of the upcoming season of Pokemon GO—Max Out—which will last from September 3 to December 3, 2024. Players have awaited the release of the Galar starters in Pokemon GO for a very long time, making this one of the most exciting announcements from Niantic in a while.

Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble—the Galar region starters—will make their Pokemon GO debut during the Max Out season

Expand Tweet

Trending

Check out the dates for upcoming season's Pokemon GO Community Day

When the Gen IX starters, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly, made their Pokemon GO debuts in 2023, it raised many eyebrows as the Gen VIII starters from Galar were yet to make an appearance in Niantic's mobile game.

It was unlike anything the developer had done before, in the sense that, the starters were always among the first creatures from a region to enter the mobile game.

Also read: Pokemon GO teases Galar Two-Sided Pokemon debut

Exactly when Scorbunny, Grookey, and Sobble will be added to the game has not been confirmed by Niantic yet, but players can expect information on that to be revealed over the upcoming days. Assuming the developer sticks to its previous starter release pattern, the Galar Starters in Pokemon GO should arrive as part of the first event of the Max Out season in early September 2024.

Scorbunny is the Fire-type starter. In Pokemon GO, it will take 25 Candy to evolve into Raboot, and 100 Candy to evolve into Cinderace. Grookey is the Grass-type starter, and takes 25 and 100 Candy, respectively, to evolve first into Thwackey and then into Rillaboom. Sobble, the Water-type starter evolves into Drizzile when fed 25 Candy and into Inteleon when fed 100 Candy.

Considering they are starters, teaching each of these creatures a second Charged Attack will cost 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust.

It will be interesting to see when and how Niantic releases the Galar starters in Pokemon GO, and what other benefits come with them. It will be a cherry on the cake for enthusiastic fans if their Gigantimax forms are also released during this season.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback