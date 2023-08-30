Where are Galar Starters?: Paldean Starters' Pokemon GO debut leaves question about previous Gen

Pokemon GO is all set to introduce Pokemon from the Paldea region (Generation IX) into the mobile game. This will happen in the newly announced season, Adventures Abound, set to begin in September 2023. The first event this season is titled A Paldean Adventure and will mark the release of all the Paldean starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

While the arrival of these three adorable critters in Pokemon GO is a moment of celebration, it raises a big question. Did Niantic forget about the starters from the Galar Region: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble?

The three critters are still missing from the mobile game despite Sword and Shield Pocket Monsters being introduced for the first time in 2020.

When will Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble come to Pokemon GO?

Cinderace, Rillaboom, Inteleon (Image via Sportskeeda)

There have been no official announcements regarding the arrival of the Galar Region starters in Pokemon GO. With the release of the Paldean starters happening soon, these three will be the only unreleased starter Pokemon as far as the mobile game is concerned.

Players can expect these critters to hopefully arrive during another Galar-themed event similar to GO Tour Kanto, Johto, or Hoenn. However, with multiple regions in between not having received a GO Tour yet, it will be surprising to get a Galar tour. That said, chronology doesn't appear to be on the top of Nianitc's priority list when releasing in-game content.

All Galar Region Pocket Monsters available in Pokemon GO

Obstagoon, Zacian, and Dubwool are among the most popular Galar Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Only a fraction of all the new critters from Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently available in Niantic's mobile game. They are as follows:

Perserker Obstagoon Runerigus Sirfetch'd Mr. Rime Zamazenta Zacian Falinks Wooloo Dubwool Greedent Skwovet Zarude Regidrago Regieleki

Among these, Dubwool and Obstagoon are popular picks in the Great and Ultra Leagues, while Zacian is one of the best Fairy-types in the Master League of GO Battle League.

All Galar Region Pocket Monsters missing from Pokemon GO

Corviknight, Dragapult, and Grimmsnarl are powerful Generation VII Pokemon missing in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are 74 critters from the main Generation VIII games that have not yet made their way into the AR-based title. They are:

Grookey Thwackey Rillaboom Scorbunny Raboot Cinderace Sobble Drizzile Inteleon Rookidee Corvisquire Corviknight Blipbug Dottler Orbeetle Nickit Thievul Gossifleur Eldegoss Chewtle Drednaw Yamper Boltund Rolycoly Carkol Coalossal Applin Flapple Appletun Silicobra Sandaconda Cramorant Arrokuda Barraskewda Toxel Toxtricity Sizzlipede Centiskorch Clobbopus Grapploct Sinistea Polteageist Hatenna Hattrem Hatterene Impidimp Morgrem Grimmsnarl Cursola Milcery Alcremie Pincurchin Snom Frosmoth Stonjourner Eiscue Indeedee Morpeko Cufant Copperajah Dracozolt Arctozolt Dracovish Arctovish Duraludon Dreepy Drakloak Dragapult Eternatus Kubfu Urshifu Glastrier Spectrier Calyrex

The Legendary Pokemon aside, one of the most notable absences in the mobile game from this region include the Pseudo Legendary line involving Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult.

With the Frigibax line arriving, starting with the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, Dragapult will be the only missing Pseudo Legendary Dragon in the game.

Other spectacular Generation VIII creatures missing from Pokemon GO are Corviknight, Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, Barraskewda, and Toxtricity.