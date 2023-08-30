Pokemon
  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • Where are Galar Starters?: Paldean Starters' Pokemon GO debut leaves question about previous Gen

Where are Galar Starters?: Paldean Starters' Pokemon GO debut leaves question about previous Gen

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Aug 30, 2023 15:15 GMT
Galar starters are still missing from Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Galar starters are still missing from Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

Pokemon GO is all set to introduce Pokemon from the Paldea region (Generation IX) into the mobile game. This will happen in the newly announced season, Adventures Abound, set to begin in September 2023. The first event this season is titled A Paldean Adventure and will mark the release of all the Paldean starters, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

While the arrival of these three adorable critters in Pokemon GO is a moment of celebration, it raises a big question. Did Niantic forget about the starters from the Galar Region: Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble?

The three critters are still missing from the mobile game despite Sword and Shield Pocket Monsters being introduced for the first time in 2020.

When will Grookey, Scorbunny, and Sobble come to Pokemon GO?

Cinderace, Rillaboom, Inteleon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Cinderace, Rillaboom, Inteleon (Image via Sportskeeda)

There have been no official announcements regarding the arrival of the Galar Region starters in Pokemon GO. With the release of the Paldean starters happening soon, these three will be the only unreleased starter Pokemon as far as the mobile game is concerned.

Players can expect these critters to hopefully arrive during another Galar-themed event similar to GO Tour Kanto, Johto, or Hoenn. However, with multiple regions in between not having received a GO Tour yet, it will be surprising to get a Galar tour. That said, chronology doesn't appear to be on the top of Nianitc's priority list when releasing in-game content.

All Galar Region Pocket Monsters available in Pokemon GO

Obstagoon, Zacian, and Dubwool are among the most popular Galar Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)
Obstagoon, Zacian, and Dubwool are among the most popular Galar Pokemon (Image via Sportskeeda)

Only a fraction of all the new critters from Pokemon Sword and Shield are currently available in Niantic's mobile game. They are as follows:

  1. Perserker
  2. Obstagoon
  3. Runerigus
  4. Sirfetch'd
  5. Mr. Rime
  6. Zamazenta
  7. Zacian
  8. Falinks
  9. Wooloo
  10. Dubwool
  11. Greedent
  12. Skwovet
  13. Zarude
  14. Regidrago
  15. Regieleki

Among these, Dubwool and Obstagoon are popular picks in the Great and Ultra Leagues, while Zacian is one of the best Fairy-types in the Master League of GO Battle League.

All Galar Region Pocket Monsters missing from Pokemon GO

Corviknight, Dragapult, and Grimmsnarl are powerful Generation VII Pokemon missing in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)
Corviknight, Dragapult, and Grimmsnarl are powerful Generation VII Pokemon missing in Pokemon GO (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are 74 critters from the main Generation VIII games that have not yet made their way into the AR-based title. They are:

  1. Grookey
  2. Thwackey
  3. Rillaboom
  4. Scorbunny
  5. Raboot
  6. Cinderace
  7. Sobble
  8. Drizzile
  9. Inteleon
  10. Rookidee
  11. Corvisquire
  12. Corviknight
  13. Blipbug
  14. Dottler
  15. Orbeetle
  16. Nickit
  17. Thievul
  18. Gossifleur
  19. Eldegoss
  20. Chewtle
  21. Drednaw
  22. Yamper
  23. Boltund
  24. Rolycoly
  25. Carkol
  26. Coalossal
  27. Applin
  28. Flapple
  29. Appletun
  30. Silicobra
  31. Sandaconda
  32. Cramorant
  33. Arrokuda
  34. Barraskewda
  35. Toxel
  36. Toxtricity
  37. Sizzlipede
  38. Centiskorch
  39. Clobbopus
  40. Grapploct
  41. Sinistea
  42. Polteageist
  43. Hatenna
  44. Hattrem
  45. Hatterene
  46. Impidimp
  47. Morgrem
  48. Grimmsnarl
  49. Cursola
  50. Milcery
  51. Alcremie
  52. Pincurchin
  53. Snom
  54. Frosmoth
  55. Stonjourner
  56. Eiscue
  57. Indeedee
  58. Morpeko
  59. Cufant
  60. Copperajah
  61. Dracozolt
  62. Arctozolt
  63. Dracovish
  64. Arctovish
  65. Duraludon
  66. Dreepy
  67. Drakloak
  68. Dragapult
  69. Eternatus
  70. Kubfu
  71. Urshifu
  72. Glastrier
  73. Spectrier
  74. Calyrex

The Legendary Pokemon aside, one of the most notable absences in the mobile game from this region include the Pseudo Legendary line involving Dreepy, Drakloak, and Dragapult.

With the Frigibax line arriving, starting with the Ultra Unlock: Paldea event, Dragapult will be the only missing Pseudo Legendary Dragon in the game.

Other spectacular Generation VIII creatures missing from Pokemon GO are Corviknight, Hatterene, Grimmsnarl, Barraskewda, and Toxtricity.

Quick Links

Edited by Angshuman Dutta
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...