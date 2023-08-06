All Shiny Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked from worst to best

Pokemon GO players must make a major decision when choosing the Starter Pokemon. The overall gameplay experience will depend on what starting critter trainers pick at the game's beginning. Although the difference won't be significant, the initial gameplay experience will differ. Though one can not begin their career with Shiny Starter Pokemon, they can catch them as they progress.

Shiny Starter Pokemon share similar moves, CP, and IVs to the original ones. Players usually don't desire them for power; they seek them to treasure. Shiny forms are highly sought after due to their unique designs and rarity.

Here is the list of Shiny Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO, ranked.

Shiny Froakie and 15 other Shiny Starter Pokemon in Pokemon GO

16) Shiny Bulbasaur

Shiny Bulbasaur (Image via Niantic)

Bulbasaur is a dual Grass and Bug-type critter that earned massive popularity as the franchise's first Starter Pokemon. The original and shiny forms share many similarities, but hunters prefer shiny variants when it's about picking the best color. It has a green shade, making it more attractive in the wild.

Shiny Bulbasaur debuted at the beginning of the Pokemon GO March 2018 Community Day. Trainers had higher chances of encountering it since it appeared in wild encounters. It has also been featured in Eggs and Raids many times over the years.

15) Shiny Squirtle

Shiny Squirtle (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Squirtle is a Water-type Pokemon with a strong fan following. It debuted at the start of the July 2018 Community Day, and fans had the option to encounter it from various sections of the event. From wild encounters to Field Research Tasks, those who participated encountered two different shiny forms of Squirtle.

The recent Pokestop Showcase contest featured Shiny Squirtle, and trainers competed against each other to show their best ones. It was readily available in the wild, snapshots, Eggs, and more at the same time during the 7th Anniversary Party update.

Shiny Squirtle has an attractive color shade, and it can be spotted effortlessly when players recognize its color pattern. It has a light blue color and a very pale green shell in Pokemon GO.

14) Shiny Pikachu

Shiny Pikachu (Image via Niantic)

Pikachu stands as an iconic and beloved wild monster cherished by players across the globe. It has captivated millions of hearts, and they adore its various forms since they are cute and electrifying. The original form has its own fanbase, but hunters love its shiny forms because of its unique design and fashion.

The Pokemon GO park event introduced Shiny Pikachu and its shiny evolutionary line on August 9, 2017. The Safari Zone event in September 2019 included it, but players had to stay near the Pokestop to collect 2km Eggs to encounter it. Moreover, it was only featured in certain parts of the world. These are just some examples to show Shiny Pikachu's rarity.

13) Shiny Charmander

Shiny Charmander (Image via Niantic)

Encountering Shiny Charmander is a rare sight for shiny hunters in Pokemon GO. Players can start their career journey with Charmander as a Starter Pokemon. While finding the yellow colored shiny form is always challenging, the hunt is exhilarating.

Shiny Charmander debuted at the start of May 2018 Community Day, along with its other shiny evolved forms. It's seen in the wilds, and players had a chance to test their luck since the event enhanced Charmander's spawn rate.

The latest 7th Anniversary party update highlighted Shiny Charmander in raids and wild encounters. The event added a new shiny version wearing a party hat. Players had to participate in 1 Star Raid battle to be eligible to encounter it.

12) Shiny Chikorita

Shiny Chikorita (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO players can quickly identify the Grass-type Chikorita by looking at its color combination. The original form focuses more on a green colored complexion, whereas the shiny one shows a brownish color combination. Shiny Chikorita was released at the start of September 2018 Community Day, and players had an increased chance of encountering it in the wild.

Despite Shiny Chikorita's availability in the wild, trainers did not encounter it simultaneously worldwide; they found it at different time frames. The Pokemon GO World Championship event featured it once again, where gamers completing the Field Research task had a chance to see it.

11) Shiny Cyndaquil

Shiny Cyndaquil (Image via Niantic)

Although Cyndaquil is popular among Pokemon GO trainers because of its lore, it also shares a unique body design and structure. Hunting Shiny Cyndaquil started once it debuted in the November 2018 Community Day event. During the occasion, players had the prospect of catching the shiny form for three hours in various territories across the world.

The Hisuian Discoveries event featured Shiny Cyndaquil and many other Starter Pokemon in Field Research tasks. It's not easy to get it as a reward because of the limited availability. Shiny hunters have a million reasons to add this Pokemon to their Pokedex, one being this shiny form with brownish fur on its back.

10) Shiny Totodile

Shiny Totodile (Image via Niantic)

The release date of Shiny Totodile is January 12, 2019, in Pokemon GO. It debuted along with Croconaw and Feraligatr at the beginning of the January 2021 Community Day. Although it was available in wild encounters, players across the globe did not find it simultaneously. This Shiny Pokemon has unique attributes, such as biting its own trainers, and shares unique body structure and shade.

On the debut date, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Shiny Totopdile appeared in America and Greenland. It was also released in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India on the same day. However, those in the Asia Pacific region had to wait another day to encounter the shiny variant.

9) Shiny Mudkip

Shiny Mudkip (Image via Niantic)

Pokemon GO trainers highly cherish Shiny Mudkip for several compelling reasons. They can like it for its strong evolution option or its design and shade. The original form has a blue body and a light-blue underside, whereas the shiny form has a purple body and gray underside.

Shiny Mudkip appeared at the beginning of July 2019 Community Day. Players who were lucky at that time collected it as it appeared for three hours in the wild. In the same event, its final form, Swampert, learned a new move - Hydro Cannon. Over the years, Mudkip's shiny form has been featured multiple times in wild encounters and as a featured Pokemon.

8) Shiny Torchic

Shiny Torchic (Image via Niantic)

Torchic is a fan-favorite Starter Pokemon from the Hoenn region in Pokemon GO. One thing that amazes trainers is the shiny form's color shade and pattern. Players can easily distinguish the two variants by looking at the crest on its head. If the spine is orange at the top, it is shiny. If not, it is the original version.

The May 2019 Community Day debuted Shiny Torchic, and players had an opportunity to catch it. The event highlighted the shiny form, and players had an increased chance of encountering it since it was in the wild for three hours. The 7th Anniversary Party event also featured it in the wild encounters, allowing players to secure it one more time.

7) Shiny Chimchar

Shiny Chimchar (Image via Niantic)

Chimchar is one of the Starter Pokemon from the Sinnoh region, which gained massive popularity thanks to its evolution and design. Its shiny form is another reason players wish to catch it. A special monster with a unique design and a tail that is constantly on fire gives warmth to shiny collectors' hearts.

Shiny Chimchar debuted at the beginning of the November 2019 Community Day. It was in the wild, and those who were lucky at that time possibly caught it. A special celebration event in November 2021 introduced a new Shiny Chimchar wearing Lucas and Dawn's Hat. Trainers had to complete Field Research tasks to obtain them; they could also find these critters in wild encounters.

6) Shiny Piplup

Shiny Piplup (Image via Niantic)

The difference between Shiny Piplup and its original form is the unique design and the selection of colors. Although the original variant is good-looking and adorable, the shiny form is more visually satisfying and cute.

This elusive critter debuted at the start of Pokemon GO January 2020 Community Day. In the event, the original form appeared more frequently, and they were more likely to be shiny. Conversely, during December 2021 Community Day, players had options to defeat Piplup in raids to encounter the shiny form. They could also hatch 2 KM Eggs to get a chance to face Shiny Piplup.

5) Shiny Turtwig

Shiny Turtwig (Image via Niantic)

The Sinnoh region Starter Pokemon Turtwig debuted at the start of the September 2019 Community Day. During the event, players had a three-hour window to encounter Shiny Turtwig and even evolve them if they were lucky enough. This monster has attractive coloration, and it can entice players to continue the hunt.

The Spotlight Hours event in November 2021 spotlighted Turtwig and its shiny form. Players can expect it to be available in wild encounters in upcoming events despite its rarity. But this does not kill excitement, as it can be a good asset when fans evolve it into Torterra.

The Pokemon GO Fest 2022 also highlighted it along with other Shiny Starter Pokemon. But it was challenging since those favored by suitable weather conditions had the upper hand over unfavored ones.

4) Shiny Oshawott

Shiny Oshawott (Image via Niantic)

One of the three Starter Pokemon from the Unova region is Oshawott in Pokemon GO. Many players started their game journey with this one. Finding the shiny version of it can be challenging, and players need to prepare if they want to encounter it.

The Pokemon GO 2022 Championship event added it to the Field Research task. Completing an assignment requires time, and this shows how challenging it gets when players try to encounter it. Since it also looks appealing to the collectors, we can expect trainers partaking in future events to find it.

3) Shiny Chespin

Shiny Chespin (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Chespin is a Grass-type Pokemon with a unique design in Pokemon GO. The original variant has a green shell extending from the head's top to the tail's bottom. However, the hunter who desires its shiny form has many improvised colors, a brown cover, and a yellow triangular red nose.

The January 2023 Community Day featured Chespin and its shiny form in wild encounters. It appeared more frequently on that occasion. However, during the 7th Anniversary Party update, it seemed more regular on certain days. Encountering Shiny Chespin becomes easy if it returns in the wild encounter in future events.

2) Shiny Fennekin

Shiny Fennekin (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Fennekin is a fox-like pocket monster that debuted at the start of the May 2023 Community Day. Its shiny form is well-known, well-desired, and well-respected for multiple reasons. One primary reason to desire it is that it has a different skin color, leaving behind a yellowish and welcoming gray color.

Although Shiny Fennekin boasts a higher rarity, players can expect it to be seen more often in wild encounters. It has already been featured in the wild at its release, so shiny hunters must stay alert to seize future opportunities.

1) Shiny Froakie

Shiny Froakie (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Froakie is one of the most anticipated shiny forms because of its lore, stats, rarity, and evolution. Pokemon GO players have many reasons to pursue this Shiny Pokemon, but one common reason is its rarity.

The August 2023 Community Day features Shiny Froakie, where it will appear more frequently in the wild. This opportunity allows players to catch multiple candies and evolve it into Shiny Greninja. Lastly, one more thing that makes shiny hunting desirable is the new color combination in contrast to the original variants.