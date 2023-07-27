Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

As Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 rolls out worldwide, players are eager to dive again into the company of ancient and Fossil-centric Pokemon, depending on the local time. This year's iteration of the event sees the mammoth presence of Mega Tyranitar. Along with that, Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura make their auspicious debuts. Players can also engage in event-exclusive Timed Research questlines during the event.

Adventure Week begins on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 AM local time and will continue until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time. There are two Timed Research questlines for the event, one free and one paid. They both help participating trainers encounter more Tyrunt and Amaura in hopes of getting a shiny variant.

How to complete free Timed Research in Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023: Tasks and rewards

Adventure Week 2023 is coming online in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

For the free Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research, players will be asked to choose between exploration- and research-centric tasks after they complete the first step.

The available tasks and rewards for this Timed Research questline in Pokemon GO are as follows:

Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 1 of 4

Catch 3 Pokemon - Roggenrola encounter

Rewards: 500x Stardust, Drilbur encounter

Choose Sightseeing Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 2 of 4

Spin 5 PokeStops - Geodude encounter

Walk 1 km - 1500x Stardust

Catch 10 Pokemon - Amaura encounter

Rewards: Nosepass encounter, 3000 XP

Choose Sightseeing Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 3 of 4

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon - Dwebble encounter

Walk 2 km - 2500x Stardust

Hatch 1 Egg - Tyrunt encounter

Rewards: Diglett encounter, 4000 XP

Choose Sightseeing Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 4 of 4

Catch 15 Rock-type Pokemon - Amaura encounter

Walk 3 km - Alolan Geodude encounter

Hatch 1 Egg - Tyrunt encounter

Rewards: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5000 XP, 3000x Stardust

Choose Studious Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 2 of 4

Send 3 Gifts to Friends - Geodude encounter

Walk 1 km - 1500x Stardust

Catch 4 different species of Pokemon - Amaura encounter

Rewards: Nosepass encounter, 3000 XP

Choose Studious Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 3 of 4

Transfer 7 Pokemon - Dwebble encounter

Walk 2 km - 2500x Stardust

Complete 3 Field Research tasks - Tyrunt encounter

Rewards: Diglett encounter, 4000 XP

Choose Studious Adventure - Adventures Near and Far: Adventure Week 2023 free Timed Research - Step 4 of 4

Catch 7 different species of Rock-type Pokemon - Amaura encounter

Walk 3 km - Alolan Geodude encounter

Complete 5 Field Research tasks - Tyrunt encounter

Rewards: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5000 XP, 3000x Stardust

Pokemon GO trainers should remember that this Timed Research expires on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time. They should complete the tasks and claim the rewards before that.

How to complete paid Timed Research in Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023: Tasks and rewards

Tyrunt in anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The ticket to this Timed Research in Adventure Week 2023 in Pokemon GO is available for US$2 (or its equivalent in players' local currency). This also expires on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 PM local time and needs to be completed and redeemed before that.

The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Adventure Week 2023 paid Timed Research - Step 1 of 1

Walk 1 km - Tyrunt encounter

Walk 1 km - Amaura encounter

Walk 2 km - Tyrunt encounter

Walk 2 km - Amaura encounter

Walk 3 km - Tyrun encounter

Walk 3 km - Amaura encounter

Walk 4 km - Tyrunt encounter

Walk 4 km - Amaura encounter

Walk 5 km - Tyrunt encounter

Walk 5 km - Amaura encounter

Rewards: 2x Incubator, 1x Super Incubator

Apart from the aforementioned Timed Research questlines, Pokemon GO trainers can also enjoy an event-themed Collection Challenge, Field Research tasks, and more as part of the Adventure Week 2023 event.