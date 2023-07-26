Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research details

Adventure Week 2023 is due to start in Pokemon GO later this week, with the occasion focusing on ancient and Fossil-centric pocket monsters. The latest batch of datamined leaks is from @poke_miners on X (erstwhile Twitter), a reliable source among the community. Their post provided various details regarding the event-themed Timed Research questline.

Players can access the paid Timed Research questline of Adventure Week 2023 by purchasing the US $2 (or equivalent in the player's local currency) ticket from the in-game store. It will provide them with encounters with event-themed pocket monsters along with Incubators in Pokemon GO.

The Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research will expire on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. Pokemon GO players will need to complete the tasks and collect the rewards before that.

Read on to find the latest Pokemon GO datamine.

Pokemon GO latest datamine discusses details of Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research

The latest set of Pokemon GO datamine was revealed by PokeMiners on their website. It is as follows:

@@ -3,24 +3,24 @@

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_event_title

+TEXT: Adventures Near and Far

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_p_tr_1

+TEXT: Adventure Week Timed Research

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_tr_1

+TEXT: Adventures Near and Far (1/4)

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_tr_2

+TEXT: Adventures Near and Far (2/4)

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_tr_3

+TEXT: Adventures Near and Far (3/4)

+RESOURCE ID: adventure_week_tr_4

+TEXT: Adventures Near and Far (4/4)

@@ -740,18 +740,18 @@

+RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket_adventureweek2023_description

+TEXT: A ticket to access the Adventure Week Timed Research. This ticket includes your choice of additional encounters with Tyrunt or Amaura.

+Pokémon that appear while this Timed Research is active have the same chance of appearing as Shiny Pokémon as those that can be encountered in the wild during the event.

+This Timed Research will be available from July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Learn more in the in-game News.

+You must play during the specified time to receive all the special event bonuses!

+RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket_adventureweek2023_title

+TEXT: Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research Ticket

@@ -891,15 +891,15 @@

+TEXT: A ticket to access the Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research from July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

+RESOURCE ID: item_evergreen_ticket_desc_1

+TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the Adventure Week 2023 Timed Research from July 27, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to August 2, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

+RESOURCE ID: item_evergreen_ticket_details_1

@@ -943,18 +943,18 @@

+RESOURCE ID: jul23_adventure_collection_challenge_1

+TEXT: Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Dome & Helix

+RESOURCE ID: jul23_adventure_collection_challenge_2

+TEXT: Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Root & Claw

+RESOURCE ID: jul23_adventure_collection_challenge_3

+TEXT: Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Skull & Armor

+RESOURCE ID: jul23_adventure_collection_challenge_4

+TEXT: Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Cover & Plume

@@ -995,14 +995,14 @@

+TEXT: Built at 2023-07-24T21:21:17.484931

+at SHA 6437b49c124088a36ac72f10520cf171d42a905e

+Pipeline 1633436, job 19798341

+Patch from: 0.277.3-SHA-c30e1eec-RC1, 0.279.0-SHA-334348db-RC2

@@ -1058,20 +1058,20 @@

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_type_dragon_plural_unique

+TEXT: Catch {0} different species of Dragon-type Pokémon

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_type_fighting_plural_unique

+TEXT: Catch {0} different species of Fighting-type Pokémon

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_type_poison_plural_unique

+TEXT: Catch {0} different species of Poison-type Pokémon

+RESOURCE ID: quest_catch_type_rock_plural_unique

+TEXT: Catch {0} different species of Rock-type Pokémon

@@ -1577,9 +1577,9 @@

+RESOURCE ID: route_general

+TEXT: ROUTE

@@ -1899,33 +1899,33 @@

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_0

+TEXT: I’ve—*wheeze*—just been out for a run—*wheeze*—following one of those maps I found. How about you give it a go while I—*wheeze*—take a little rest?

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_1

+TEXT: No need for you to hustle too, of course! You should adventure in whatever way works best for you. In fact...

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_1_button_key

+TEXT: Sightseeing Adventure

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_1_description_key

+TEXT: Choose this option to receive tasks focused on collecting Pokémon, spinning PokéStops, and hatching Eggs.

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_1_title_key

+TEXT: Sightseeing Adventure

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_2

+TEXT: What sounds better? Taking in the sights and catching all the Pokémon you see? Or focusing your research and finding specific Pokémon?

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_2_button_key

+TEXT: Studious Adventure

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_2_description_key

+TEXT: Choose this option to receive tasks focused on catching specific Pokémon and completing Field Research.

+RESOURCE ID: timed_quest_adventure_adv23_branch_2_title_key

+TEXT: Studious Adventure

When does Adventure Week 2023 begin in Pokemon GO?

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



pokemongolive.com/post/adventure… pic.twitter.com/34c4PPOVxB The time for exploration is here—Adventure Week returns July 27. Get ready to catch and hatch your favorite ancient Pokémon!

Pokemon GO Adventure Week 2023 begins on Thursday, July 27, 2023, at 10 am local time and will continue until Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 8 pm local time. It marks the debuts of Shiny Tyrunt and Shiny Amaura.