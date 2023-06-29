Latest Pokemon GO datamine leaks Raid Ready Button and more

While Niantic has made it increasingly difficult to datamine their Pokemon GO updates, the latest batch from PokeMiners reveals a few exciting contents, including Raid Ready Button. The unique button will tweak the raid gameplay, how trainers are invited, and how a raid battle starts. It will be interesting to see how these changes impact player experience following official confirmation and implementation.

Apart from the Raid Ready Button, the latest batch of datamine mentions the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research ticket, a GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research ticket, and Community Day Classic: Squirtle Special Research ticket.

The 7th Anniversary Party was announced as part of the Pokemon GO July 2023 content roadmap, scheduled between July 6 and July 12. There is no further information available on the same currently.

Pokémon GO @PokemonGoApp



Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Your chance to build your own Squirtle Squad is back—Squirtle is returning for #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Your chance to build your own Squirtle Squad is back—Squirtle is returning for #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/Pbmz9NpHTq

June 2023 Pokemon GO Community Day Classic will feature Squirtle, the iconic Tiny Turtle Pokemon. The event will occur on July 12, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Apart from a featured move, players can also purchase a Special Research questline.

Without further ado, read on to find the latest Pokemon GO datamine.

Pokemon GO latest datamine showcases Raid Ready Button and more

PokeMiners @poke_miners



pokeminers.com/sitereports/ra… Raid Ready Button and other stuff Raid Ready Button and other stuffpokeminers.com/sitereports/ra…

PokeMiners revealed the latest set of Pokemon GO datamine through a post on their website. It is as follows:

RESOURCE ID: error_invite_when_ready

TEXT: You can’t send invitations when you’ve indicated that you’re ready.

RESOURCE ID: error_need_more_player_to_ready

TEXT: You need to wait for another Trainer before starting the raid.

RESOURCE ID: lobby_ready_progress

TEXT: {0} of {1} ready

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_button

TEXT: READY!

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_clicked_text

TEXT: READY

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_everyone_ready

TEXT: Everyone’s ready!

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_ftue_confirm

TEXT: I’M READY!

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_ftue_desc

TEXT: When all Trainers are ready, the lobby timer will count down. You can still quit before the raid begins.

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_ftue_title

TEXT: Are you ready to begin the raid?

RESOURCE ID: ready_raid_lobby_full

TEXT: Lobby full. The raid is about to start!

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.anniversary_bundle_title

TEXT: 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research Ticket

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.gbweeken_bundle_description

TEXT: A ticket to access the GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research. Tasks will include battling in the GO Battle League 50 times and other battle-themed tasks. Research rewards will include the following.

- 30,000 Stardust

- 1 Star Piece

- 3 Rare Candies

- 3 Rare Candy XL for Trainers level 31 and up

This Timed Research ticket will only be available in the in-game shop until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

<b>Timed research expires.</b> To receive the rewards, the tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed, and the rewards must be claimed before Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.gbweekend_bundle_title

TEXT: GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_desc

TEXT: A ticket to access the GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research, wherever you are.

RESOURCE ID: item_event_ticket_pink_details

TEXT: This ticket will automatically activate to give you access to the GO Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research until Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

RESOURCE ID: general1.ticket.2_julycdc2023_description

TEXT: A ticket to access the Community Day Classic: Squirtle Special Research on July 9, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, wherever you are.

Research rewards include:

- Premium in-game items, such as Rare Candies, Ultra Balls, and more

- Extra encounters with Squirtle and its Evolutions

Details can be found in the in-game News.

<b>You must play during the specified time to receive all the special event bonuses.</b>

Pokemon GO trainers should remember the aforementioned information and details are datamined and should be taken with a pinch of salt. The same may or may not be added to the game, and one should wait for an official confirmation from Niantic.

