Pokemon GO July 2023 Community Day Classic announced, featuring Squirtle

The next Community Day Classic Pokemon GO event was announced earlier by Niantic this week and is scheduled for next month. The occasion will see the iconic Tiny Turtle Pokemon, Squirtle, appear in the limelight. It will spawn with an increased frequency in the wild for the duration of the event. Apart from that, there will be a featured attack for Blastoise, Field Research, and a ticketed Special Research.

Community Day Classic events see the return of popular Pokemon who have already appeared in earlier Community Days. Unlike the latter, which takes place monthly, the former isn't that regular in occurrence. It allows Pokemon GO trainers another attempt to catch these popular pocket monsters if they missed them the first time around.

When is the July 2023 Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO?

The upcoming Community Day Classic will take place on Sunday, July 9, 2023, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. As mentioned earlier, Squirtle will be the featured Pokemon at the event, with its shiny variant available to be encountered by lucky players. The official announcement quipped:

"We’re excited to feature Squirtle, Pokémon No. 0007, during the 7th anniversary of Pokémon GO!"

Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: Your chance to build your own Squirtle Squad is back—Squirtle is returning for #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: pokemongolive.com/post/community… Your chance to build your own Squirtle Squad is back—Squirtle is returning for #PokemonGOCommunityDay Classic!Join your community on July 9 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time: pokemongolive.com/post/community… https://t.co/Pbmz9NpHTq

For those who evolve Wartortle on the July 2023 Community Day Classic between 2 pm local time and 7 pm local time, they will get their hands on a Blastoise that knows the Charged Attack move Hydro Cannon (Trainers Battles - 80 power and Gyms & Raids - 90 power).

Pokemon GO players will be able to get Squirtle-themed Field Research. Completing the same will lead them to encounters with Squirtle wearing sunglasses. Trainers can also participate in an exclusive Community Day Special Research story.

The official stipulations for the Special Research questline, as shared in the official announcement, are as follows:

For US$1.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you’ll be able to access the Squirtle Community Day Classic–exclusive Special Research story.

Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research story go live.

Don’t forget: you’re now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you’ve achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with.* To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

What are the event bonuses of the July 2023 Community Day Classic in Pokemon GO?

How are you spending your Community Day? 📸 Here's a look at how some Trainers are coming together for #PokemonGOCommunityDay How are you spending your Community Day? 📸 Here's a look at how some Trainers are coming together for #PokemonGOCommunityDay👇How are you spending your Community Day? https://t.co/C2L9u8Rd6c

The event bonuses are as follows:

1/4 Egg Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed in an Incubator during the event period.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day Classic for a surprise!

