Pokemon GO Axew Community Day June 2023: All Special Research tasks and rewards

Another iteration of the Pokemon GO Community Day is upon us, and this time around, Axew is being featured in the spotlight. The Tusk Pokemon will be appearing more frequently in the wild for trainers to catch during the occasion. Apart from that, players will also be able to enjoy a Special Research questline, filled with a variety of tasks and rewards.

The June 2023 Community Day is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The event will be live for three hours, from 2 pm local time to 5 pm local time. Once that is over, trainers will be able to participate in in-person four-star raids featuring Fraxure. Successfully completing the same will see Axew spawning more frequently for half an hour around that particular Gym.

All Pokemon GO Axew Community Day Special Research tasks and rewards in June 2023

The Keeping Sharp Special Research questline for the June 2023 Community Day is available to players who purchase a ticket for the same from the in-game shop. The available tasks and rewards are as follows:

Pokemon GO June 2023 Community Day: Keeping Sharp - Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws - 15x Poke Ball

Catch 15 Axew - Axew encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times - 20x Axew Candy

Rewards: 3000x Stardust, Axew encounter, 1x Incense

Pokemon GO June 2023 Community Day: Keeping Sharp - Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon - 10x Pinap Berry

Catch 15 Axew - Axew encounter

Evolve 3 Axew - 30x Axew Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Axew encounter, 1x Star Piece

Pokemon GO June 2023 Community Day: Keeping Sharp - Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws - 15x Great Ball

Catch 15 Axew - Axew encounter

Evolve 1 Fraxure - 50x Axew Candy

Rewards: 4500x Stardust, Fraxure encounter, 1x Rocket Radar

Pokemon GO June 2023 Community Day: Keeping Sharp - Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! - 15x Ultra Ball

Claim Reward! - Axew encounter

Claim Reward! - 2x Silver Pinap Berry

Rewards - 5500 XP, Haxorus encounter, 3x Rare Candy

For those interested, Shiny Axew is slated to be available during June 2023 Community Day. Lucky players who are able to get their hands on the same can evolve the Tusk Pokemon to Fraxure with the help of 25 candy and then further to Haxorus with 100 more candy.

Other than the Community Day event, trainers are currently regaling themselves with the ongoing Water Festival: Beach Week event that began earlier this week. The event marked the debut of Sandygast, Palossand, and Shiny Clauncher in Niantic's popular AR title.

