Can Axew, Fraxure, and Haxorus be shiny in Pokemon GO?

With news of Axew being the spotlight creature in Pokemon GO's next Community Day event, many players are looking to get their hands on the Pocket Monster's shiny variant. However, given Niantic's past with restricting creatures from appearing on live servers, trainers will need to do their research before committing to a shiny hunt.

Shiny Pokemon are the most valuable variants of Pokemon throughout the franchise, thanks to their rarity and sparkling particle effect upon entering battle. Their altered color pallet is another hefty contributor to their popularity.

So, what about Axew and its evolutionary line? Can players find these creatures in their shiny forms?

Players can get shiny Axew in Pokemon GO

Axew as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can find Axew in its shiny form in Pokemon GO. However, they would be better off waiting for the upcoming Community Day event to start on Saturday, June 10, 2023, before starting their shiny hunt. This is because the event will feature the iconic 1/25 shiny odds for the featured creature.

Axew is an incredibly rare Pokemon, with most players getting it from hatching eggs rather than encounters in the wild. Since the Community Day will greatly increase the spawn rate for Axew throughout its duration, players will have a better chance of finding not only a shiny Axew but also its regular form.

Despite Axew receiving an already increased spawn probability, many trainers may feel inclined to increase it further.

Players can easily increase the general spawn rate of an area by establishing a patrol route. They can do so by setting up Lure Modules at nearby Pokestops before using an Incense while walking between the marked Pokestops. Both items can be purchased from the in-app store. They can also be found for free by spinning the photo disk located at each Pokestop or gym.

In regards to each of Axew's evolutions, the only way players can currently obtain either Fraxure or Haxorus in their shiny forms is by catching a shiny Axew and evolving it.

Though Fraxure can be encountered as a Four-Star Raid Boss during Pokemon GO's upcoming Community Day, it cannot be found in its shiny form after being defeated.

In short, Axew can be found in its shiny form, but its evolutions cannot. This means the only way players can get a shiny Haxorus is by fully evolving a shiny Axew. There is no better time to farm for the required candies as well as a shiny Axew than the upcoming Community Day event on June 10.

