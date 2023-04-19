10 best Shiny Pokemon of all time

Shiny Pokemon are the talk of the town among hardcore trainers. Being some of the rarest types of creatures in any video game franchise, many players can go their entire Pokemon campaign without seeing a single one of these rare varieties of creatures, even after the rate at which they spawned was doubled in the sixth generation. Many trainers do not know that many of these shiny forms are computer-generated.

When designing a Pokemon, the designers often reverse the colors on a design, leaving many shinies somewhat underwhelming. This is why many pink or blueish-purple creatures end up being different shades of green.

On the opposite side of the spectrum, there are creatures that look amazing in their shiny variants. Here are some of the best the franchise has to offer.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Mega Gengar and 9 other best Shiny Pokemon throughout the franchise

Vikavolt

Shiny Vikavolt as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Sporting a slick black, white, and green color pallet, Shiny Vikavolt has one of the cleanest shiny forms out of all the early-game Bug-types in the franchise. The pallet carries a very "Carbon Fiber Zenyatta" v, further complementing the sharpness that Vikavolt's design boasts proudly.

Metagross

Shiny Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Another fan-favorite Shiny Pokemon, players who picked up their copy of Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphirwhenat the titles were released may remember the giveaway these games hosted that granted trainers their very own Shiny Beldum for free. While nostalgia gives it its placement on the list, the white and gold design gives Metagross a regal flair.

Magikarp

Shiny Magikarp as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Less is more when it comes to shiny variants sometimes. This is especially true with the Golden Magikarp, which many trainers can easily recognize. This shiny is another beloved fan-favorite, this shiny is another beloved fan-favorite, from his shiny is another beloved fan-favorite, from various appearances in the anime to even being present in the Magikarp Jump mobile game.

Gyarados

Shiny Gyarados as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The most recognizable of the bunch, trainers everywhere remember the red Gyarados that inhabited Johto's Lake of Rage. This was a lot of players' first shiny variant ever. Originally detailed in Gold and Silver as a Magikarp that was forced to evolve early due to Team Rocket's interference, resulting in its red color, players now know that this red Gyarados is just a rare member of its species.

Charizard

Official artwork for Shiny Charizard (Image via Game Freak)

Of course, a list with the best shinies in the franchise wouldn't be complete without Charizard. While Charizard is already a creature with a great design, its shiny form is even better. Back when shiny forms were all computer-generated, Shiny Charizard was actually purple. Since the designers intervened, Shiny Charizard now has a slick shade of black with crimson underwings.

Golurk

Shiny Golurk as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

With Golurk having one of the best designs out of all the generation five creatures, it would make sense that its shiny form would also be a keeper and a keeper. Sporting that same white, black, and green color scheme as Vikavolt, the distribution of the green accents and black coloring makes Golurk look like a Monster Energy can looking to start a fight.

Hawlucha

Shiny Hawlucha as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Hawluchan exceptionally, very interestingly designed pocket monster. With its original color scheme fitting its species' theme of a luchador hero, the fact that its shiny form mirrors that dynamic by giving it the darker colors of a villainous heel plays perfectly into the species, making polished, glossy paper all the better.

Ho-oh

Official artwork for Shiny Ho-oh (Image via Game Freak)

Ho-oh is already an excellently designed Legendary, one of the most colorful in the category. The switch to a gold and silver theme for its shiny form plays well into a more wealthy theme, which plays well with the creature since it is seen as a bearer of good luck in the lore. It could also be a slight nod to the games it debuted in, Gold and Silver.

Rayquaza

Shiny Rayquaza as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

One of the most popular shinies in the franchise, the pure black shiny form of Rayquaza is beloved due to the black body color playing much better with its red and yellow accents. This cements Rayquaza as a powerful force to be reckoned with rather than the worm-on-a-string look that its standard form carries.

Mega Gengar

Shiny Mega Gengar as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Gengar is infamous for its lackluster shiny design. Thankfully, Game Freak turned the dial up to eleven to make up for this, turning the whole design white with purple accents at the base to give the illusion of a glowing aura. Not only is Mega Gengar host to one of the best shiny forms in the franchise, but the best shiny Mega Evolution as well.

Poll : 0 votes