Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard

Among the 400 entries on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldean Pokedex, there are plenty of popular pocket monsters from previous generations that players will be able to encounter in the franchise's new region. This also includes Charizard, the iconic Flame Pokemon who is Pokemon Red's and FireRed's game mascot, along with its two other family members.

The dual-type Fire and Flying pocket monster was introduced back in Generation 1 and quickly became extremely popular amongst fans. In the anime, Ash and his Charizard became a force to be reckoned with after overcoming a shaky start at the beginning of their relationship.

This article guides players on how they can get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How can players get Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sadly for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players, the entirety of the Charizard family is not available in the wild in the new Paldea region. Under normal circumstances, trainers will have no opportunities to catch the Pokemon in the Generation 9 titles.

But fret not, the developers had announced before the launch that the Flame Pokemon will appear in a special Tera Raid Battle event a few weeks after the games' release. Unrivaled Charizard has finally appeared as a 7-star Tera Raid Battle boss in Scarlet and Violet.

pkmn.news/MightiestMarkT… Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! Charizard with the Mightiest Mark will be appearing in black crystal Tera Raid Battles from Thursday, December 1, to Sunday, December 4, 2022—and then again from Thursday, December 15, to Sunday, December 18! 🔥🔥🔥❤️💜 pkmn.news/MightiestMarkT… https://t.co/DQqiEumZpV

Players will be able to engage with the formidable beast by interacting with Black Crystals found strewn across Paldea. The Charizard in the event bears the Mightiest Mark, which refers to a pocket monster that has been caught by winning a 7-star Tera Raid Battle. It also features the Dragon Tera Type and readers can check out the guide for the event in this article.

Once caught, trainers can choose to breed the Charizard caught at the Tera Raid Battle event with a Ditto. To learn more about breeding and hatching an egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players should check out this article. It should be noted that the newly bred Pokemon will neither have the Dragon Tera Type nor the Mightiest Mark.

Charmander, along with Bulbasaur and Squirtle, make up the iconic starter trio in the Kanto region. Players will also be able to procure a shiny variant of Charmander in the same way. Players can evolve Charmander into Charmeleon after grinding the former to level 16 by engaging in battles or utilizing Rare Candy. Charmeleon will then further evolve into Charizard at level 36.

Puffin @RealPuffin #Charizard I just traded a Charmander via Wonder trade but I'm hearing ppl saying it's "trade locked" ? #PokemonScarletViolet I just traded a Charmander via Wonder trade but I'm hearing ppl saying it's "trade locked" ? #PokemonScarletViolet #Charizard https://t.co/DFJxuz20OG

A few things to keep in mind are the fact that players won't be able to trade it with other trainers, although some have stated that they could do so using Wonder Trade. Charmander, Charmeleon, and Charizard acquired through the game's breeding process won't be available to be used in later Raid Battles.

Irrespective of such limitations, the current Tera Raid Battle event gives players the perfect opportunity to not only get a strong ally in their team, but also use it to get Charmander and Charmeleon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Furthermore, the developers have announced that Charizard may appear again sometime in the future through other events or be encounterable in different ways.

