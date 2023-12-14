How to easily get Blueberry Points (BP) in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

To quickly get Blueberry Points (BP) in the Indigo Disk Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, you must complete as many assigned tasks as possible. The more missions you finish, the more BP you earn. Blueberry Points are a vital in-game currency that can be used in places such as the school store or cafeteria.

If you want to buy a variety of items at the Blueberry Academy, you’ll have to collect and save more of these points. At the beginning of your playthrough, you’ll earn fewer Blueberry Points, but as you progress, you’ll start to make more.

In the new DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you'll be required to use Blueberry Points for multiple purposes. This article will cover what these points are, how to earn them, and other essential things regarding the resource.

What are Blueberry Points?

Details on BBQs (Image via RuffledRowlit YT)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC introduces a new currency called Blueberry Points. This resource is essential in buying various perks at the Academy. With BP, you’ll be able to purchase food at the Cafeteria, get items at the School Store, and more.

Blueberry Academy assigns their students extracurricular activities known as Blueberry Quests (BBQs) or BP quests. Each of these quests that you accomplish provides you with a certain number of Blueberry Points. How many BP you are awarded for a task depends on the quest you undertake. Some activities provide more points, while others offer less.

How to grind and get Blueberry Points in Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to farm BP in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (Image via MonkeyKingHero YT)

The best way to get Blueberry Points in the Indigo Disk DLC for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet would be to finish Blueberry Academy's tasks quickly. You will receive three of these quests at a time. As you complete each, you'll get a certain amount of BP. Focus on accomplishing quests that give you more of that currency before doing the ones that offer less.

Types of Blueberry Quests you have to complete in Indigo Disk to get BP:

Defeat 10 Pokemon using Auto Battle : 20 BP

: 20 BP Catch one Pokemon : 20 BP

: 20 BP Take a photo of a Wild Pokemon that is swimming: 30BP

30BP Terastalize your Pokemon to defeat a Wild Pokemon: 30BP

The important thing to note is that if you don’t want to complete a specific quest, you can always have it replaced. However, this will cost you some BP.

When you undertake BBQs or BP quests, the progress meter bar on the Quest Menu shows your progression. This meter is divided into 10 bars, which indicates how many quests you have completed. Once you finish the tenth mission, you get a bonus activity that offers more currency.

How to get and view BP quests in Indigo Disk

Example of BP quests (Screenshot from RuffledRowlit YT)

In the Indigo Disk, the BP quests will be given randomly. There is no way to choose a particular quest; the Academy automatically assigns you these missions.

To view your active BBQs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll need to open the Notification menu. Here is how you can check BP quests:

Press the D-pad button on the controller

A menu will open

Check the active quest

See the mission you want to complete

Earn BPs

With the help of this guide, you can now earn Blueberry Points. Check out this guide on all Terarium Biomes in Indigo Disk.