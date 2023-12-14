How to start The Indigo Disk DLC in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

To start Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you have to do a few more steps than just booting on your Nintendo Switch and launching the game. Depending on whether you are just starting off on the Scarlet and Violet journey or are a veteran in the fields of Paldea, our article will provide everything you need to know to kick off your expedition to the Blueberry Academy and explore its mysteries.

How to begin Indigo Disk in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Complete the below-mentioned requirements to start your Indigo Disk journey in the latest Scarlet and Violet DLC:

Ensure that your Scarlet or Violet copy is updated to the latest 3.0.0 version .

. You will need to have completed " Starfall Street," "Path of Legends," "Victory Road," and "The Way Home" quests in Scarlet or Violet.

quests in Scarlet or Violet. After that, you will need to have completed the " Teal Mask " DLC questline.

" DLC questline. With all that done and dusted, you will get a call from Director Clavell , informing you that you will make a trip to Blueberry Academy as an exchange student .

, informing you that you will make a trip to . Make your way to Naranja/Uva Academy (depending on your version).

(depending on your version). You will be greeted by Cyrano, the Blueberry Academy Directory. After the cutscene and conversation, choose "yes" to make your way to the school in Unova.

Once you have made your journey, you will be facing off against Lacey. She is one of Blueberry Academy's Elite Four members. Given that it is just the beginning of the game, she will use three Pokemon instead of her full might. While all her critters are Level 70, our how to defeat Lacey guide to have an easier time.

Indigo Disk marks the final chapter of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. It is packed with exciting new mechanics like the Synchro Machine and the return of more than 20 Legendary Pokemon into the mix. While Teal Mask found a lukewarm response from the masses, Part 2 has significant hype and excitement about it.

